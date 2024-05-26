CITY24 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #33

firefighting efforts. All thanks to mother nature. More on that coming up. >> So from a juno award winner, canadian pop music mainstay ties that is back with new album stance crying until drop by to talk about it on the next Oh Canada!! their time has come Argentina have done it! One more Messi moment! Beyond glorious! Messi magic once again This is it...the stage is set That's what they came for!! And it is spectacular!! Ram Power Days are here. The power to choose from the most awarded truck brand over the last five years. Like Ram Classic. As versatile as it is capable. Ram 1500, voted best large pickup in Canada. Or Ram Heavy Duty with a no-charge Cummins. And you don't pay for 90 days. The power is yours. The time is now. Get 20% off msrp on Ram Classic for up to $14,200 in discounts. Plus get 4.99% financing. Back by popular demand. Welcome to McDadi's open house with George St-Pierre. Welcome back, gsp. How did you acquire your mental strength? Focusing on the objective. How do you stay fit? Healthy lifestyle my friend, The best advice you've received. In life when the door opens, get in. Ideal home features for relaxation. A very comfortable bed. Winning title is hard, but the real challenge is to remain champion. We are the number one team in the gta for 12 years in a row. When buying or selling Team McDadi is here for the knockout visit McDadi.com. (Light music) >> The bc wildfire service says more seasonal weather across the province has reduced current fire activity, allowing crews in the northeast to actually make some progress. The latest provincial update says there is the potential for some scattered thunderstorms, changing winds and rain early next week. However, it also notes that much of the province remains unseasonably dry as a result of ongoing drought, meaning wildfires can spread quickly. The body of a young child who went missing 5 months ago after falling into a quebec river has been identified. 4 year-old ava rose coaches body was found 15 kilometres from where she went missing in december of last year. She'd been sliding with her mother when she went through a hole in the fence. The discovery came after the girl's mother issued an appeal earlier this month, calling on fisherman to be on the lookout for any signs of her daughter. A funeral for gauthier will be held on june 7th. Canada's border agency says it is working on a plan to step up its game when it comes to intelligence training and tracking. As we hear from ctv's tony grace, a recently released evaluation says the program needs a major refresh. >> Batches of chemicals that could have become 2 million doses of fentanyl. And 25 million doses of ecstasy, both considered intelligence winds at canada's borders. >> In a report calling for improved training and tools provides in it important kind of insight into hidden part of the work of canada border services agency. An internal review made public this month found insufficient access to intelligence training for officers and analysts. >> Calling it one of the major challenges that could pose risks to the agency with new recruits often working 7 months or more without formal intelligence training. Cbsa has been struggling since its creation. You know, this is now at 2 decades ago to transform it into what is often called an intelligence led organization. And intelligence expert wesley wark says that's critical because of a growing focus on spotting national security threats, including from the trove of data online that can be open sourced, but isn't always sewn together. The report recommending better technology on that front. It's a combination of taking raw data using artificial intelligence using human analytical capabilities to come up with an intelligence picture. We also want to deploy advanced data analytics, data analytics and machine learning. Just this week, the cbsa underscored that need in its bid to crack down on auto theft and sharpened its watch on what's leaving the country. We're now expanding reprots to look at things are being exported to swell. The cbsa says as a result of this report, it's reviewing its training standards, certifying 12 new instructors at its own training college identifying data gaps and new technology to help and mapping out a new way to measure goals and outcomes. The key message that comes out is that that the intelligence capabilities that cbsa needs are not really at at that point that they, are required to be what the agency

didn't attached to its plan is a timeline. And tonight, the union representing border workers, which could strike next month, tells me what they really need are another 2 to 3,000 staff for all areas of their work and assurances that new technology will complement workers. Not replace them. Okay now to the conflict in the middle east where rocket sirens were heard across central israel today, including in tel aviv. The sirens return for the first time in months as hamas claimed to have fired a barrage of rockets from gaza. The militants have continued to fire projectiles that communities around gaza more than 7 months into the war, but have not fired longer-range rockets and months. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Meanwhile, a trucks are entering gaza for southern israel today. That aid comes on the heels of a new agreement to bypass the rafah crossing with egypt on friday. The international court of justice ordered israel to open the rafah crossing to allow for the flow of 8. Egypt refused to reopen its side of the rafah crossing until control of the gaza side has been handed back to palestinians. Aid groups, though, say all crossings need to be available for proper delivery of 8. More than 95% of that has come in for the past 7 months. How come into those 2 opening. So with one of those still closed and one of them difficult to get to in a safe way. We have a problem still with amount of aid that's coming in. So those openings and those crossing seemed to be open. The crossings in the north need to be open and the pier needs to be bringing in more aid and or truck loads coming off of those ships. And that's the case right now. Hamas triggered the war with its october 7. The talk into israel in which palestinian militants killed nearly 1200 people, mostly civilians and see some 250 hostages. Meanwhile, the death toll in yesterday's russian attack on a ukrainian shopping centre has risen to 14. Local officials say to glide bombs were dropped by russian forces, striking a supermarket in the northern ukrainian city of kharkiv. 43 people were injured in the attack. Ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy called this a talk and act of terrorism, also saying more than 200 people could have been inside the store. The ukrainian president stated this attack emphasizes the need for air defence system from western allies and ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy has also released a video address ahead of next month's peace summit in switzerland. No nation that can stop such wor alone. I made wall. The leaders engagement is needed. I'm now in hard. If it's a team that is ukraine. And unfortunately, we're close to the border on the rush. What does it mean for us or year of constant terror, one 1 million of people in this city. And every night and every russian army shelling this ct mostly. 200 missiles. These air defence missiles, which russia employees to terrorize the land. Prime minister justin trudeau was among more than 80 world leaders set to attend a peace summit in switzerland, which is scheduled for june 15th and 16th to the U.K. now where if the governing conservative party wins the upcoming national election, all 18 year-olds will have to perform a year of mandatory military or civilian national service. Prime minister rishi sunak pledged to bring back a form of national service for the first time in more than 60 years. Seeking to energize his election campaign after a faltering start. So knox tories, who have been in office for 14 years, are trailing the opposition labour party in opinion polls and are trying to overcome a widespread sense that voters want change. Young people will gain valuable skills, make our country more secure and build a stronger national culture. This ambition benefits our country and our young people are like just look at sweden. What 80% of young people completed national service say they'd recommend it to that on certain times. Call for a clear and bold action to chart a course to a secure future. Our plan will ensure new generations and our country meet the challenges of the uncertain world. The opposition, meanwhile, is criticizing that plan, calling it quote, desperate and unfounded. It in the u.s., at least 14 people have died after severe weather hit texas, oklahoma and arkansas. This stunning video shows what's left of a shell gas station after a possible tornado swept through northeast texas. The gas stations appeared to have collapsed as a result of the

storm, damaging several vehicles in the process. The storm also damaged homes and knocked down power lines and trees throughout the area. More than 110 million people are under threats of large hail, damaging winds and a fierce twister. Today in mississippi, ohio and tennessee river valleys. And former U.S. donald trump was booed repeatedly while addressing the libertarian party national convention last night in dc. I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me and we should when they get. People in the crowd shouted insults and hackl trump for his covid-19 policies, running up federal deficits and lying about his political record. Some supporters in the room tried to drown out the booze. Throughout trump's half-hour speech, attendees will pick their candidate for president during their three-day convention. Great. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. It was the first time hometown win for charlotte claire today and asked one more on that coming up after the break. the canada took on sweden this morning in the bronze medal match at the world hockey championship. Canada took a two-one lead early in the 3rd, but sweden tied things up midway through the period before adding 2 goals late to win for 2. This is the first time since 2018 that canada has failed to win a medal at the tournament. And toronto fc took on cincinnati last night in a back and forth affair that had fans out of their seats at bmo field's. Lorenzo insigne, I ruled offside in the 96th minute and what would have been a draw. But tfc calls 43 cincinnati entered the matches. The best team in major league soccer tfp tfc rather, is in the middle of the pot. A significant improvement over last year. They will try to bounce back wednesday night's without And the blue jays teased their highly anticipated city connect jersey release in a new video, take a look. And a picture posted to reddit earlier this week claims to be a leaked version of the city connect hats. Toronto will officially unveil the new uniform on thursday with an on-field debut scheduled for the following day. Each city connect uniforms supposed to tell a story that helps link the uniform to the city. And was a hometown win for charlotte claire today in f one.

the 26-year-old winning the monaco grand prix. As you just heard, this is the class first victory since 2022 and first ever win in monaco. Despite starting in pole position on 2 previous occasions, claire put reigning world champ knocks for staff championship lead down to 31 points with 16 races to go this season. Really, really wants. Means a lot. Obviously, the rays that may media. Dream of becoming a and rival so yeah, it was a difficult race emotionally because out of the 5th in ops to the annual, just hoping that nothing happens already. The are coming. Have to say that I was thinking to my dad a lot more then. What I thought was driving. Obviously, he's given everything for me to be here. Yeah, it was a dream ours for me and to win. Verstappen finished 6th after struggling with the handling of his car all weekend. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Coming up. Nicki minaj is apologizing to fans after her arrest in amsterdam forced her to cancel last night's concert in manchester. More on that coming up after the break. welcome back nicki minaj. Fans were left upset after the singer cancelled her angland concert following her arrest by dutch authorities. Get just to and want a bite 6:00pm I was buying a drink and then it khan sold. And I was just like I spent 30 pods monitoring and then it's like cost of living take to travel. It's ridiculous. The manchester concert scheduled for last night was postponed after police in the netherlands discovered marijuana. Nicki minaj, his bag as she was preparing to leave the country. The 41 year-old took tax following the arrest, saying she believes police just wanted to make her late for her concert. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. We will have a look at today's top stories when we come back. Stay with us. A woman has been injured in a broad daylight stabbing at fairview mall. And police say the male suspect is known to the victim. And a woman is dead after a crash in oshawa this morning. We'll tell you what police are saying. Coming up. Plus, pro-palestinian protesters at u of t are meeting this evening with the university ahead of their monday morning deadline to leave the premises. Here's a live look more on that coming up from 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Good afternoon. I'm lindsay biscaia. Police say a woman has been injured in a stabbing at fairview mall near don mills and sheppard. They say they were called there around 12 30 this afternoon about a woman who had been stabbed by a man. And police say that man is known to the woman mall security was able to detain the suspect. And paramedics have since taken the woman to hospital. They say her injuries are considered to be serious. Durham police are investigating a fatal overnight crash. That crash happened just after 4:00am in the glenn byrne and grandview area when a single motor vehicle crashed into a home. No one in the home was injured. But police say the victim is a 37 year-old female who died on scene and her name has not yet been released. The circumstances of the crash are not clear anyone with any information is being asked to contact police. And police are investigating after shots were fired downtown overnight. Police say a gunshot was heard in the hallway of a condo near richmond. And peter. Officers found and arrested a suspect nearby after a short foot pursuit and a firearm was also recovered. No injuries have been reported. It. Pro-palestinian demonstrators at the uft encampment will be meeting with school officials later today for more negotiations. This as a deadline approaches for them to remove their camp. Cp24's andrew brennan joins us live with the latest on this. Andrew looks as though the encampment still very much there before but behind you rather, they have about till 8:00am tomorrow morning. But a lot happening between now and them.

anything else? [Horse neighs in the distance] [Door opens] [Bell rings] [Footsteps approaching] ( ) [ ] With lotto 6/49... ...What possible could you find? With two jackpots on every ticket: the growing Gold Ball jackpot, plus the Classic jackpot of $5 million. [olg Sting] (Upbeat music) Often insurance companies are denying disability claims on the basis that there's insufficient medical evidence. Your Long Term Disability firm... Kotak Law. Structube is your go-to shopping destination for furniture that makes a statement! In-store and online, get inspired by our selection of Top Value furniture, showcasing top-notch styles at unbeatable prices! Structube Low Prices, Amazing Styles >> A woman has been injured in a broad daylight stabbing at fairview mall. And police say the male suspect is known to the victim. And a woman is dead after a crash in oshawa this morning. We'll tell you what police are saying. Coming up. Plus, pro-palestinian protesters at u of t are meeting this evening with the university ahead of their monday morning deadline to leave the premises. Here's a live look more on that coming up from 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Good afternoon. I'm lindsay biscaia. Police say a woman has been injured in a stabbing at fairview mall near don mills and sheppard. They say they were called there around 12 30 this afternoon about a woman who had been stabbed by a man. And police say that man is known to the woman mall security was able to detain the suspect. And paramedics have since taken the woman to hospital. They say her injuries are considered to be serious. Durham police are investigating a fatal overnight crash. That crash happened just after 4:00am in the glenn byrne and grandview area when a single motor vehicle crashed into a home. No one in the home was injured. But police say the victim is a 37 year-old female who died on scene and her name has not yet been released. The circumstances of the crash are not clear anyone with any information is being asked to contact police. And police are investigating after shots were fired downtown overnight. Police say a gunshot was heard in the hallway of a condo near richmond. And peter. Officers found and arrested a suspect nearby after a short foot pursuit and a firearm was also recovered. No injuries have been reported. It. Pro-palestinian demonstrators at the uft encampment will be meeting with school officials later today for more negotiations. This as a deadline approaches for them to remove their camp. Cp24's andrew brennan joins us live with the latest on this. Andrew looks as though the encampment still very much there before but behind you rather, they have about till 8:00am tomorrow morning. But a lot happening between now and them. >> A lot happening, although the question is lindsay, will that change anything because ultimately as things stand right now, the people that have been in this encampment going on. 25 days hit nearly hitting 3, 3, a, I should say, hitting almost 4 weeks really that by this point, they have no plans on leaving. As things stand, even after 8:00am, they're not expecting to be wheeled out of here by police. At 8:00 on monday morning. They're expecting first of all that there, there will a court injunction that will be filed. That's happening, we know tomorrow morning. According to only the demonstrators. But what the university of toronto says its trespass notice, which is on the fence behind me that you notice of trespass. Now after that, potentially there could some form of removal in the days to come. That's what the expectation is, at least the plans are for the demonstrators here. But as you can see, looking at bird's eye view of the encampment shot today. One thing that's really has seemingly changes where the proposals are at the proposal from the university was said was turned down by that from protesters earlier on. I should say it just before the weekend started and they've offered counter proposals today. Here's some of what they're saying that

they want. And also a little bit more from what they wanted to share with the media ahead of their meeting at 5:00pm today. >> Ut has filed for an injunction ab to call the police to come at U.S. encampment. And that injunction being filed at 8:00am tomorrow morning in court. And that process will take a couple days. So we actually don't anticipate police showing up at 8:00am tomorrow. We are holding a rally with members of cupe and the ontario federation for labour tomorrow morning at 8:00am at to ensure that, you know, if there is a police escalation, we have lots of supports and students who are here, but ultimately, we're not anticipating that because ut has gone to the process of filing this motion. And this injunction with the court. And they've got the process of hiring a very expensive, very notorious law firm to do their bidding for them. And so it will probably take a couple days and we'll have to wait and see what the injunctions s. >> In the interest of transparency in correcting the record. We feel it's important to publicize are negotiating process. Offer. We're given by the administration on thursday. It's more for restatement of university policy that is an actual offer. Most of what was outlined in the document are processes that could have been initiated by students before the encampment. The force being to administration. The same processes that we know time and again and then failure because president gertler has the authority to simply say no to the recommendation of a committee that he stacks himself. >> Now as for the prospect in court with facing this injunction, one thing those 2 protesters who at the at the front of the, the meeting for the, the press conference earlier saying is they feel that they have good chances looking at what happened, for instance, at mcgill university in montreal, where there was 2 injunctions that were filed against the encampment. There. Both the both actually fall off failing in corsi encampment sticking around, even after both of those went through the legal process. Lindale, send it back to you for now. >> A lot to watch for okay. That's our andrew brennan reporting live for us. Thanks, andrew. The united jewish appeal of toronto is speaking out after a north york school was shot yesterday. The uja is asking for people to show up at the bay muscala entry school tomorrow morning at 8.30 for a show of solidarity. >> Police responded to the school around 5:00am yesterday for reports of shots fired. A bullet hole was found in the building, but no injuries were reported. There are some concerns that this was hate-motivated. And police say they will be looking into that. Police are also stepping up their presence in certain neighbourhoods in response to the shooting. And halton police are out with a public safety warning about a string of recent opioid poisonings in halton hills. Officers have responded to 2 separate suspected opioid poisoning incident since friday. 3 people have died as a result of the suspected inhalation of unidentified substance. The deaths are being investigated by the coroner's office and police are reminding residents to know the signs of drug poisoning and safer use practices. Well, today is your last chance to explore more than 160 of the city's historic and significant sites since the year 2000 the events allows the public to get behind the scenes looks at landmarks, including todmorden mills queen's park and the lower bay subway station. Of course, we're talking about doors open. Toronto. >> This year's theme is hidden histories and sites are open until 5:00pm. Ontario's government is paying $590,000 and tending over more than 20 square kilometres 2 matachewan first nation. The province says this is part of a land claim settlement. It says treaty 9 also known as the james bay treaty, provided first nations with nearly 260 hectares of land. Her family of 5 that amounts to just over 50 hectares per member. But a touch of one first nation did not receive all the land that it was initially entitled to. And the country's public safety minister is insisting the federal government is doing everything it can to eliminate auto thefts. Dominic leblanc tells ctv's question period. The feds hope to see a significant reduction following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem. >> They say we want to reduce massively the number of vehicles being stolen. We want to reduce the number of violent incidents that canadians are, are potentially facing as people attempt to steal these vehicles. So we're leaning in with partners in every jurisdiction to do that and will continue will add more resources if we need to do what we can really bring the number everybody would like 0 vehicles stolen. So we're doing everything we can to bring that number down. >> The government's national action plan includes increased collaboration with international law enforcement amendments to the criminal code. A new penalties for theft. Interpol has right. Canada has one of the top 10 sources for stolen vehicles in the world. And eastern ontario

