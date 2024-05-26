CITY24 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #30

match at the world hockey championship. Here's how it went. >> Asked why the hagel? >> They started all right. Kind of taking a 2 to one lead early in the 3rd to sweden. Tie things up midway through the period before adding 2 goals late to win for 2 is the first time since 2018. A canada has failed to win a single medal at the tournament. So to the pitch on of c took on since the night last night of back and forth affair that had fans off their seats. >> I was pretty, but the flag says no bueno as year-old outside a nice six-minute. What what have been a draw. But if the fall for 3 to cincinnati and cincinnati enter the match is the best team in mls, tfc and middle. The pac, which is way better than last they were dead last in the eastern conference. Look to bounce back against philly. >> The montreal alouettes, they defeated toronto argonauts 30 to 13 in their first preseason game of the year. Can julian grants open the scoring for montreal for 48 yard pitch and catch from cody fajardo. The owls didn't look back from there, outscoring the argos in every quarter holding trying 0 points in the 2nd half. Charles sykes game may 31st and the hamilton tiger cats. Very well could be the highlight of the blue jays they're teasing their highly anticipated city connect jerseys. >> This video. A picture posted to reddit earlier this week. Lanes of the league's version of the city connect past. Sure, hope not >> That's toronto will officially unveil the new uniform on thursday with an on field debut scheduled for the following day. >> Each city connect uniforms opposed to tell a story that helps link the uniform to the city itself. Something to could be black with a lot of lights. Colours good. The oilers are looking for another win last night in dallas. >> First, our broken one more entire early in the 3rd period. Got answers as win 3 to 1000. That's what you wear one serious does kevin from tied at one game a few >> I think the first period for whatever reason we're you know, we've talked about. Playing with a game 7 mindset. And I think our intentions are in the right place. But you know, we looked like we're you know, we are waiting, we're waiting for something to happen. I thought. We can regroup at the end of the you know, decided to get to our game. And I and I thought we I love the second and 3rd, they excellent. Anytime you played fairly well in. Have your opportunity score, you know, you don't. I thought we. We've been nice come over to 0. You know, dallas has a lot to say about that. You know, I thought the story tonight was play of the 2 goaltenders know we only a one goal, but we have been the chance they had, you know, could have been a very high scoring game. You know, I think we. Could come only or 2 games, obviously it's this one. Game 3 tomorrow night in edmonton. >> Well, shareholders of indigo will meet tomorrow to vote on a deal, which would privatized the company's ownership. The deal would see the company taken private by the trilogy. Retail holdings incorporated and children investments lp trilogy. The company is owned by joe shorts, who holds over 50% of indigo shares. He is also the spouse of indigo founder and ceo heather easement, who holds almost 5% of the company's shares. Stick with business. Red lobster canada has asked the ontario court to recognize the restaurant's bankruptcy in the U.S. red lobster filed a chapter. 11 bankruptcy filing submitted last week, which prevents creditors from taking action against the company. Restaurant chain is expected to bring the application to the ontario superior court of justice on tuesday. There are 27 active red lobster restaurants across canada. According to its website, a majority and ontario. To health news. A new stats show that climate change contributed to the increased spread of lyme disease. The stats by the governor canada show more than 1000% increase in disease over the past decade. Experts are blaming the the warming climate as it pushes the boundaries of range of pathogens and risk factors northward over 3,000 case of lyme disease reported in canada in 2021. That's up from 266 in 2011. Trump breaking

New music from a juno award winner, canadian pop music mainstay ties that is back with new album stance crying until drop by to talk about it on the next cp24. Breakfast

last year. She had been sledding with her mom when she went through a hole in the fence. Discovery came after the girl's mother issued an appeal earlier this month, calling on fishermen to be on the lookout for any signs of her daughter. A funeral for a will be held on june 7th. Overseas. Now the death toll in yesterday's russian attack on a ukrainian shopping centre has risen to 14. Local officials say to glide bombs are dropped by russian forces, striking a supermarket in the northern ukrainian city of kharkiv. You can present lansky calling this a terror attack. Also say that more than 200 people could have been inside the store, the time ukrainian president stated that this attack emphasizes the need for air defence systems from western allies. 43 people were injured in the attack. Now president zelenskyy also released a video ahead of next month's peace summit in switzerland. Take a look. >> There is no nation that can stop such wor alone. I made wall. The leaders engagement is needed. I'm now in hard. If it's a team that is ukraine. And unfortunately, we're close to the border on the rush. What does it mean for us or year of constant terror. More than a million of people in this city. And every night and every russian army shelling this ct mostly. 200 missiles. These air defence missiles, rushing blois to terrorize the land. >> Prime minister trudeau is among the more than 80 world leaders set to attend the of social and which is scheduled for june 15th and 16th. Well, if the governing conservative party wins the uk's upcoming national election. All 18 year-olds will have to perform or year of mandatory military or civilian national service. Prime minister rishi sunak pledged to bring back a form national service for the first time in more than 60 years. Seeking energize his election campaign after a faltering start thus far. So next stories been in office for 14 years are trailing the opposition labour party in opinion polls trying to overcome a widespread sense that voters want change. >> We have so much to be proud in person. One of the problems in office, it is that we have generations of young people, you don't have the opportunities they deserve. Britain today faces a future that is more dangerous and more divided. There's no doubt have democratic values are on the front. That is why we will introduce a bold new model of national the 18 year-old to be spent competitive full-time military commission over 12 months. With one weekend a month volunteering in roles within the community. Mike delivering prescriptions and food 10 from people or in search and rescue. >> The opposition is criticizing the plan, calling it desperate and unfunded. Well, for the first time since the collapse of the francis scott key bridge, a cruise ship set sail from the port of baltimore royal caribbean vision of the seas is heading for a 5 night voyage to bermuda. The trip comes 2 months after a cargo ship struck the bridge, causing it to collapse. 6 construction workers who are on the bridge at the time were killed. Now a very couple of days for the golf community to time. Pga tour winner grayson murray has died a day after withdrawing from a tournament. >> So with just 30. He battled trap some troubling times and had been. Sober since last summer. In early this year, he triumphed in a white sony open. >> No details provided about murray's death, that 30 years old on friday, he pulled out of the charles schwab cup in texas. Murray, who it hopefully spoken about his issues with addiction and mental health ranked as the 58 a golfer in the world. The tournament continued after the pj asked his parents how they felt about continuing on with the event. Switching gears now, the celtics storm back late in the game to defeat the indiana pacers game 3. 2 good boston came back from an 18 point deficit on route one 14 1.11 win over indiana taking a 3 nothing lead and he's a conference final. No nba team as ever come back from a best of 7 playoff series after being down 3 games to none game 4 is an indiana on monday. >> I love just to approach that we love them. I said that we had that we executed well on both ends and for a you know, we made the necessary to win, you know, that's how games are going to go so you have to be able to win in different ways. You have to be able to get through certain stuff. And I thought our guys did a great job getting through. >> And the timber overlooking also to avoid going down 3 to nothing as they head to big d

well, scientists discovered a potentially habitable planet about 40 light years away. A study published this week says it's smaller than earth. They are U.S. falls than the habitable zone where liquid water could exist. The planet orbits small star in the constellation pisces. Researchers calculated surface temperature be around 42 degrees celsius.

But getting their bit of an issue. A 225,000 years on our fastest spacecraft. We have to date. Now it's on, it's a moving at speed of light, but it's still cute. Check this out. The inaugural diaper dash took place yesterday in calgary, 64 babies and toddlers raced down the over 40 foot long raceway. Pretty fast as part of the city's leading up to the calgary marathon recovery courses designed to protect toddlers from scraping their hands and knees. The many pilots help keep them all on track, even want all fours. Every participant went on to get a custom race. Bid organizers say they hope it's the beginning of a love of sport. Competition. Charles breaking news cp24 look at the day's top stories. We come back.

your mental strength? Focusing on the objective. How do you stay fit? Healthy lifestyle my friend, The best advice you've received. In life when the door opens, get in. Ideal home features for relaxation. A very comfortable bed. Winning title is hard, but the real challenge is to remain champion. We are the number one team in the gta for 12 years in a row. When buying or selling Team McDadi is here for the knockout visit McDadi.com. The experts at Jamieson are here for your health and wellness. Our Essentials lineup has products that support immune function, gut health, heart health, and the maintenance of good health. Jamieson is here for your health. Many people rely on wireless security and doorbell cameras to help protect their rights. The same technology that makes these systems relatively inexpensive and user friendly is now often being used by criminals to hack or defeat the systems during the commission of an offense. It's the old now you see it now you don't. Now these systems vary widely in their degree of vulnerability, so it's worth doing your research when evaluating your current system or considering a new one. Strong passwords, upgraded hardware and software will help, but the best way to defend against this sort of attack is by using a wired security camera system with a hard drive in a secure location. When it comes to home security cameras, always know your rights and your tech. Male announcer: Know Your Rights is brought to you by Diamond & Diamond Lawyers. Canada's largest personal injury law firm with over 65 lawyers across Canada. Diamond and diamond it appears a pro-palestinian protesters don't plan on going anywhere despite the am deadline to remove an encampment from u of t's downtown campus. In a meeting with university later today. One person has been pronounced dead at an early morning crash in oshawa will tell you what police are saying. >> Why the hagel? >> Leaving prague without a medal at the world hockey championship. Things come from behind win by the swedes. From 299 queen street west. You're watching toronto's breaking news cp24. Good afternoon. I'm phil perkins. Thanks for joining us. Well, story is developing right now. Police say one person has been injured in a stabbing at fairview mall near don mills and sheppard. They say they were called around 12 30 this afternoon about a woman who had been stabbed by a man who is known to her while security were able to detain the suspect. Paramedics have since taken the woman to hospital. They say her injuries are serious. And pro-palestinian demonstrators at u of t in cabinet will be meeting with school officials later today for more negotiations. This as the deadline approaches for them too, remove their camp. Cp24's andrew brennan joins us from outside the in canada. We understand they don't plan removing the cap by 8:00am tomorrow. >> You're not in fact, there's press conference scheduled along with other with unions initiated. There's are indicated, I should say, their support bill with some of the signs that you may be able to see behind me over my shoulders. But at the same time as are expected to leave, they've announced that they will be holding this rally to indicate that they don't plan to leave anytime soon. What the university says it plans to do is seek legal action to try to stop this encampment from continuing seeking an injunction from the courts to stop this encampment. Now it should be said that this is something that other universities in canada have tried, namely at mcgill university. There is one that has brought forward by students that one fail. There's also one that brought was brought forward by the university administration itself that also failed in court. The the protesters that were speaking on the steps of simcoe hall today said that they believe based on that and also with their legal team is saying is that they have a good chance of being able to win this potential legal fight. They are digging in their heels saying once again that they do not plan to leave until their demands are met. Dave chan, dave adjusted. Those demands in response to the offering given from the university and its president late thursday into friday. With the deadline being friday to accept which they did not that the ultimately that the what the offer was from the university, essentially that they will be working groups for a lot of the things that these protesters are asking for. They say they don't, that's not what they're concerned. They're, they have no can indication that they would want this to that they do not want to go through this particular avenue. They say that the pride university's president has the power to be

able to do a lot of the things with that working groups that they say there's no time when the war is going on like this to be able to take that time. That could take years for these demands to be met. They want to see action now, here's some of what they were telling us earlier on today. >> We, the students are steadfast in our demands for divestment, for disclosure and for cutting ties with israeli academic institutions complicit in israeli apartheid. We remain steadfast in demand for palestine liberation. We demand u of complicity, we demand and ut complicity in israeli apartheid. We look forward to meeting with ut administrators at 5:00pm today to finally begin our negotiations. President gertler, we ask again for you to pick a side justice or genocide. >> Now just on that meeting at 5:00. This is not, of course, the first meeting that's been hat is have taken place between the people that have been staying in camp and this encampment for 24 days now. And the university administration. But what we've heard and what we heard today from the demonstrators is that they say the universities are taking them seriously, something that they've said almost since the beginning of this encampment on made a second. There are headlines made on maybe 8 that said the exact same thing. And I asked the demonstrators today, has anything really changed in that respect? They said no. I'll send it back to you all right, andrew brennan, thanks so much. >> Meanwhile, rocket sirens were heard across central israel, including in tel aviv. It's time to turn for the first time in months as hamas claimed to have fired a barrage of rockets from gaza. The militants have continued to fire projectiles. Communities around gaza, more than 7 months into the war, but have not fired longer-range rockets months. No deaths or injuries are reported. Trucks are entering gaza through southern israel today. The aid comes on the heels of a new agreement to bypass the rafah crossing with egypt on friday. The international court of justice ordered israel to open the rafah crossing to allow for the flow of aid. Egypt refusing to reopen its side of the rafah crossing until control of the gaza side is handed back. The palestinians. The united jewish appeal a toronto is calling for the community show up at a north york school that was shot at yesterday. The uja is asking for people to show up at their best month. Hamas ca elementary school tomorrow morning at 8:30am for a show of solidarity. Police responded to the school about 5:00am yesterday for reports of shots fired. A bullet hole was found in the building, but no injuries have been reported. There are some concerns that this was a motivated and police will be looking into that. Police are also stepping up their presence in certain neighbourhoods in response to the shooting. Prime is justin trudeau will visit france to mark the 80th anniversary of d-day and the battle of normandy. The visit will pay tribute to the more than 5,000 canadian troops killed in the largest combined military operation in history on june 6 in 1944, more than 150,000 allied troops landed on the beaches of normandy. What proved to be a pivotal battle bring an end to world war ii. It's agent. Now police investigating a fatal overnight crash. The collision happened just after 4:00am and the glenn byrne grandview area. Police say the victim is female, but haven't really sanding about her age or identity. The circumstances around the crash are unclear. Back downtown police are investigating after shots were fired overnight. Police say a gunshot was heard in the hallway of a condo near richmond. And peter. Officers located and arrested a suspect nearby following a short foot chase. A firearm was found. No injuries have been reported. Moving on today's your last chance to explore more than 160 of toronto's historic sites since 2000. The event allows the public to get behind the scenes looking at landmarks, including todmorden mills, it to check that up queen's park and lower bay subway station. This year's theme is hidden histories sites are open until 5. And ontario's government is paying $590,000 and handing over more than 20 square kilometres to attach on first nation. The province says it's part of a land claim settlement. It says tree 9 also known as the james bay treaty provided first nations with nearly 260 hectares of land per family of 5 or just over 50 hectares per member. The tattoo on first nation did not receive all the land. It was entitled to. And the country's public safety minister insists that the federal government is doing everything it can to eliminate auto thefts. D'amico bong tells ctv's question period that the feds hope to see a significant reduction following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem. >> We want to reduce massively the number of vehicles being stolen. We want to reduce the number of violent incidents that canadians are, are potentially facing as people attempt to steal these vehicles. So we're leaning in with partners in every

