CITY24 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #27

queen's park and the lower bay subway station. This year's theme is hidden histories sites are open in to 5:00pm. Ontario's government is paying $590,000 and handing over more than 20 square kilometres tasha one first nation. The province says it's part of a land claim settlement. It says treaty 9 also known as the james bay treaty, provided first nations with nearly 260 hectares of land per family of 5 or just over 50 hectares per member. The natasha one first nation did not receive all the land. It was entitled to. The country's public safety minister insists the federal government is doing everything it can to eliminate auto thefts. Dominic leblanc tells ctv's question period. The feds hope to see a significant reduction following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem. >> Obviously, we want to reduce massively the number of vehicles being stolen. We want to reduce the number of violent incidents that canadians are, are potentially facing as people attempt to steal these vehicles. So we're leaning in with partners in every jurisdiction to do that and will continue will add more resources if we need to do what we can really bring the number everybody would like 0 vehicles stolen. So we're doing everything we can to bring that number down. >> The government's national action plan includes increased collaboration with international law enforcement amendments to the criminal code and some new penalties for theft. Interpol has ranked canada has one of the top 10 sources for stolen vehicles in the world. In eastern ontario. Man is facing additional charges after driving himself to a police detachment with a suspended license. Officers were called to the westbound lanes of highway 4.17 on friday night following a traffic complaint shortly after one 30 am. Police say the driver initially failed to stop for officers and the driver registered more than twice the legal drinking limit the driver was arrested on multiple charges and was issued a 90 day driver's license suspension and the 7 day vehicle impound. The montreal alouettes have defeated the toronto argos 13 30 in their first preseason game of the year. Guy on julian grande opened the scoring with montreal going 48 yards on a pass from cody fajardo. The als didn't look, didn't look back. Outscoring the argos in every quarter and holding toronto to 0 points in the 2nd half. Toronto's next game is may 31st against the tiger use the blue jays teasing their highly anticipated city connect jersey release in the new video. Okay. So can you piece together what it might look like? They're now earlier this week, a picture posted to reddit claims to be a leaked version of the city connect hats. Toronto will officially unveil the new uniform on thursday with an on field debut scheduled for the following day. Each city connect uniforms is supposed to tell a story that helps link the uniform to the city state, whose the celtics storm back late in the game to defeat the pacers in game 3. Boston came back from an 18 point deficit on route to a one 14 1.11 win over indianapolis, taking a 3 nothing lead in the eastern conference finals. No nba team has ever come back from a best of 7 playoff series after being down 3 games to 9 for is in indianapolis on monday. >> I love just to approach that we love them. I said that we have that we executed well on both ends of the you know, we made the necessary to win, you know, that's how games are going to go so you have to be able to win in different ways. You have to be able to get through certain stuff. And I thought our guys did a great job getting through. >> I'm looking to avoid going down 3 to nothing tonight as they head to dallas to take on the mavericks. Luka doncic led the way in game 2, scoring 32 points on route to a 1, 0, 9, 1, 0, 8, win against minnesota tipoff scheduled for 8:00pm. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. The sirens return to israel for the first time in months. As hamas claims responsibility for a barrage of rockets from gaza. That story coming up. (Dynamic music)

Chuck's a wanderer. A lover of the open road. To some he's a legend... to others a phantom of leather and steel. [Motorcycle revs] Chuck was searching. What for, you ask? A Triple-A-Steak at an unbeatable price. And that's The Legend of Chuck! Can I get you guys anything else? [Horse neighs in the distance] [Door opens] [Bell rings] [Footsteps approaching] ( ) -I'm always thankful when spring comes. It feels like a positive time. -Yes, we all get to spring clean and put new plans in place for the year. -How about you? Is there something you'd like to get done? Perhaps it's your home renovation or a purchase for your business. It's great to know a Flexi Line can help you do that. -Could you use eighty thousand, two eighty or even two point eight million? -Call us today at 1800-new-capital to see what's available to you. -Hey, whatcha doing? -I'm just looking up how to install hardwood flooring. -No, no, no. Honey, Let's go to Alexanian's, we'll get it done right. Announcer: For expert advice, huge selection, and professional installations, visit Alexanian now for fantastic spring savings. Alexanian's It's odd how in an instant things can transform. Slipping out of balance into freefall. I'm glad I found stability amidst it all. Gold. Standing the test of time. ( ) With the $30 Massive Money ticket going big could be a scratch away. Oh, maybe we try Peggy's Cove tomorrow? Sure. Or take the Dartmouth ferry... Yeah, maybe... So, whale watching? The Jeep No Limits Event is here. Which means more trails to blaze. More challenges to meet. And right now enjoy no payments for 90 days. Get into a Jeep Compass. With best-in-class horsepower. Or Jeep Grand Cherokee, the most awarded suv ever. ( ) Jeep No Limits is here. Time to test your limits. Get up to 10% off msrp for up to eighty seven hundred dollars in discounts. And no payments for 90 days. Is it time to renew your mortgage? Struggling with credit card debt? Owe money to the cra? Have difficulty paying your mortgage? Or need cash for any reason? Northwood Mortgage can help. Northwood is more flexible and has access to better rates than the banks. Approval is based on equity in your home and not just your income. And Northwood provides fast closing turnaround with a payment plan that suits your budget. For an easy home equity loan visit NorthwoodMortgage.com We're working harder for you ( ) Bonnie Crombie? Oh, the new Ontario Liberal leader. Of course she's friends with Justin Trudeau. And just like Trudeau, she supports a carbon tax too. She even increased taxes as mayor. In this economy? Ugh, tax, tax, tax. Sounds expensive. No, thank you. Bonnie Crombie, she's expensive. A message from the Ontario pc Party. It's Leon's Storewide Super Sale! Save up to 50% on furniture. Save up to 50% on mattresses. Plus, get an l2 washer and dryer set for only $998 including a 2 year warranty! Ends Wednesday! Let's get you caught up in some of the stories we're following today. An early morning crash in oshawa has left one person dead. It happened around 4:00am in the glen, born in grandview area. Police say the victim is female but haven't released anything further about her age identity or the circumstances surrounding the collision. Police making arrests after shots were fired inside a downtown condo building. They were called to the building on richmond and peter officers located and arrested a suspect nearby following a short foot pursuit. A firearm was recovered. No injuries reported. If you're trying to make your way around downtown, something to keep in mind that ron, a world partnership walk, which is based at david pico square will be shutting down some streets until 2:00pm participants will be walking along stretches around wellington university front spadina at adelaide. It's all in support of the aga khan foundation. The bc wildfire service says more seasonal weather across the province has reduced current fire

activity, allowing crews in the northeast to make progress. The latest provincial update says there's the potential for scattered thunderstorms, changing winds and rain early next week. However, it also notes that much of the province remains unseasonably dry as a result of the ongoing drought meeting, wildfires can spread quickly. Canada's border agency says it's working on a plan to step up its game when it comes to intelligence training in tracking. As we hear from ctv's tony grace, a recently released evaluation says the program it needs a major refresh. Batches of chemicals that could have become 2 million doses of fentanyl. >> And 25 million doses of ecstasy, both considered intelligence winds at canada's borders. >> In a report calling for improved training and tools it provides in it important kind of insight into hidden part of the work of canada border services agency. An internal review made public this month found insufficient access to intelligence training for officers and analysts. >> Calling it one of the major challenges that could pose risks to the agency with new recruits often working 7 months or more without formal intelligence training. Cbsa has been struggling since its creation. You know, this is now at 2 decades ago to transform it into what is often called an intelligence led organization. And intelligence expert wesley wark says that's critical because of a growing focus on spotting national security threats, including from the trove of data online that can be open sourced, but isn't always sewn together. The report recommending better technology on that front. It's a combination of taking raw data using artificial intelligence using human analytical capabilities to come up with an intelligence picture. We also want to deploy advanced data analytics, data analytics and machine learning. Just this week, the cbsa underscored that need in its bid to crack down on auto theft and sharpened its watch on what's leaving the country. We're now expanding reprots to look at things are being exported to swell. The cbsa says as a result of this report, it's reviewing its training standards, certifying 12 new instructors at its own training college identifying data gaps and new technology to help and mapping out a new way to measure goals and outcomes. The key message that comes out is that that big intelligence capabilities that cbsa needs are not really at at that point that they, are required to be what the agency didn't attached to its plan is a timeline. And tonight, the union representing border workers, which could strike next month, tells me what they really need are another 2 to 3,000 staff for all areas of their work and assurances that new technology will complement workers. >> Not replace them. >> That's ctv's tony grace. The death toll in yesterday's russian attack on ukraine shopping centre has risen to 14. Local officials say to glide bombs were dropped by russian forces, striking a supermarket in the northern ukrainian city of kharkiv. Ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy call this attack an act of terrorism also saying more than 200 people could have been inside the store. Ukrainian president stated this attack emphasizes the need for air defence systems from its western allies. 43 people were hurt in the attack. And zelenskyy releasing a new video address ahead of next month's peace summit in switzerland. >> Russia and strikes with guided area russian aviation comes close to all our state border and the launches these straight on this cd, that weapon in the scream and destruction and anyone in any seat on the walls from sao paulo to harm me in take these this same way as terror. Just like all of the russian strikes on the hundreds u.s., it is and will adjust. >> Some of them. Woman with life. Now barnes 2 people and burnt out. And to the most horrible consequential war. >> Prime minister justin trudeau is among more than 80 world leaders set to attend the peace summit in switzerland, which is scheduled for june 15th and 16th. Something to watch across the pond. If the governing conservative party wins the uk's upcoming national election. All 18 year-old will have to perform a year of mandatory military or civilian national service. Prime minister rishi sunak pledged to bring back a form of national service for the first time in more than 60 years. He's seeking to energize his campaign after a faltering start. Sunak's tories, who have been in office for 14 years, are

trailing the opposition labour party in opinion polls. And we're trying to overcome a widespread sense that voters want change. >> Young people will gain valuable skills, make our country more secure and build a stronger national culture. This ambition benefits our country and our young people are like just look at sweden. What 80% of young people completed national service say they'd recommend it to that uncertain times call for a clear and bold action to chart a course to a secure future. Our plan will ensure new generations and our country meet the challenges of the uncertain world. >> The opposition criticizing the plan, calling a desperate and unfunded. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. A massive picnic. It was held in one of france's most popular tourist spots. Guessing there begets on the menu. Will tell you why. After the break. At Nuborrow we develop unique plans so people can unlock the equity in their home. Unique like this one... it's called the Susan Plan. Susan works at a Vet clinic and had a sudden change in income. When the bank said “no”... we said “yes”, and helped to refinance her debt! Now Susan can spend less time examining her finances... and more time with with her 'good boys'. Reach out today...we'll work side by side to unlock the equity in your home. Use your home to get a loan with Nuborrow. Food Basics' biggest savings event is back with prices so low, you'll be saying Totally Wowza! Super duper Wowza! Mega Wowza! Oh my Wowza! Hot diddly Wowza! Save big in-store and online. Plus get new deals every Thursday. Only at Food Basics. Always More for Less. Buying a home in the gta can be stressful and feel impossible At Modern Solution, we make buying or selling a breeze. We list at %1 commission without compromising astounding Say goodbye to high fees and hello to maximum savings Receive $5000 when buying a home with our highly experience agents. Join the thousands of clients wh Modern Solution Realty It's time to capitalize on your real estate goals. We are Modern Solution Realty [Music] Nice Dress! -You too. The best part? It has pockets! - It has pockets! I know! I know, right! Oh my gosh! Well that, and the Cash Back. -What? With Rakuten. It's a shopping app. I saved a ton on our dress. This is unbelievable. - This is unbelievable... I know, right! You're going to get so much Cash Back. Okay, I'm going to go change 'cause... When we moved, I went online with Onlia and insured our home right from my phone. [child] Heads up! Oh no. [glass shatters] I went online with Onlia and submitted a home insurance claim right from my phone. ( ) (Dynamic jazz instrumental) welcome back. The french capital's most famous street was transformed into a massive picnic blanket. Have a look at this. Nearly 4,000 people sat in the sun enjoying a meal on the sean the lucky picnickers were selected in a draw. They were given free baskets loaded with delicacies from some of the top chefs in paris. The tablecloth has a total surface area of more than 4200 square metres. Good luck folding that it was made in france from 100% recycled fibres. >> I some pictures sends out to friends. You know I'm doing, I never about I dream coming to good. And was like you always million to come to barrie is that you imagine to the main street barrie. I are friends just enjoying life >> Magnifique organizers say the aim of the event was to show that the major tourist attraction can still be enjoyed by locals. In entertainment news now nicki minaj fans, they were left upset after the singer cancelled her england concert following her arrest by dutch authorities. >> We get just to and want a bite. 6:00pm. I was buying a drink and then a console's and I was just like I spent 30 monitoring and then it's just like cost of living you take to travel. It's ridiculous. >> The manchester concert scheduled for yesterday night was postponed after police in

the netherlands discovered marijuana in nicki minaj is bags as she was preparing to leave the country. The 41 year-old took to x following the arrest, saying she believes police just wanted to make her late for her concert. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Still ahead, a look at today's top stories. When we come back. (Dramatic music) I am Paul Atreides! Duke of Arrakis! Let me fight beside you. I'll show you the way. Like a puzzle piece stops now. Man: Us tribute's don't have a choice. My name is Alex Hitchons. Call me Hitch. (Dynamic instrumental music) to find a food star gordon faces his biggest rival ever. Who wants to be on team Vanderpump? It's team lisa vs team gordon She can Vanderpump off. We're done on ctv Red hot summer four farmers one mission true love I'm super excited to find the love of my life. A new crop of daters plunge into rural life I'm not a farm girl yet, but I'm farm-curious. On the show with real life romance I feel really special. Real connections I'm all in. Real heartbreak who will find their happily ever after? I did fall in love. You're a person I can see a future with. I choose you. Farming for love on ctv Welcome to the world of spycraft. (Dramatic music) Keep yours eyes glued to the action. Let's get down. Let's get funky! What are you concealing? You a communist sympathizer? (Whistles) It's just a job. (Dynamic music) >> It appears that pro-palestinian protesters don't plan on going anywhere despite and am deadline to remove an encampment from u of t's campus. They are meeting with university later today. One person has been pronounced dead an early morning crash in ottawa will oshawa excuse me will tell you what police are saying. Canada leaving prague without a medal at the world hockey championship. Thanks to a come from behind win by sweden. From 299 queen street west. You're watching toronto's breaking news cp24. Good afternoon. I'm phil perkins. Thanks for joining us. Our top story. Police say one person has been injured in a stabbing at fairview mall near don mills and sheppard. They say they were called around 12 30 this afternoon about a woman who was stabbed by a man who is known to her while security was able to detain the suspect. Paramedics have since taken the woman hospital. They say her injuries are serious. And pro-palestinian demonstrators at the university of toronto cabbage will be meeting with school officials later today. For more negotiations. This as a deadline approaches for them to remove their camp. Cp24's andrew brennan joins us live with the latest standard. >> Well, phil, that deadline is a and tomorrow and one thing is based on how the university says it's going to be handling conceivably that demonstrators that are here in their tents, dozens upon dozens behind me here at king's college circle. What the university has said is that they will be filing an injunction in the morning at in the courts. And with that expectation, the demonstrators here say they have, they have no indication that there thinking are going to be any police officers kicking them off of campus and removing them and their tents tomorrow. They say that they will be steadfastly staying here, not just until they are, I told potentially forced potentially to leave, but that they wants to stay until their demands are met. And they shared some of those renewed demands with that. Fry with reporters today outside of simcoe hall just beside where we're standing right now. And those demands updated since the offer they got from the university, giving them this ultimatum of 8:00am on monday. It's take it or leave it, get out situation. The essential crux doubt it comes down to essentially changing between what the university is

offering as in some cases, working groups or committees to look at some of the demands instead of support pointing towards the university's president and saying that he can unilaterally do a lot of the changes that they're asking for and removing the committee has something in the middle of their demands for boycotting. For instance, israeli institutions and those that they say would be a b tied to the war in gaza or looking at any divestments from universal for many israeli companies, that potentially could be part of the war or sanctions. They're out. So that is essential changes that they've offered in their counterproposal. They'll be presenting that to the university administration later on today. As you mentioned, feel at 5:00pm. That meeting will take place. And then to 15 hours after that is when this deadline hits for them too. Leave without potential consequences. But they say they plan to stay. They also have a legal team that will be presenting their case in court as this injunction goes before a judge just for the university seeking that injunction. The weight you see at the core one thing, but also the wait and see here as to what could be happening in the coming days with this deadline fast approaching. Back to you. >> Andrew brennan live outside in canada. Thanks so much. Meanwhile, rocket sirens were heard across central israel, including tel aviv today. >> Turn for the first time in months as claimed to have fired a barrage of rockets from gaza. Elton's have continued to 5 projectiles like communities around. For 7 months into the war. But have not fired longer-range rockets knots, no deaths or injuries have been reported. Trucks are entering gaza through southern israel today. The aid comes on the heels of a new agreement to bypass the rafah crossing with egypt. >> On friday, the international court of justice ordered israel to open the rafah crossing to allow for the flow of aid. Egypt refuses to open its side of the rafah crossing until control of the gaza side is handed back to palestinians. And prime minister justin trudeau will visit france to mark the 80th anniversary of d-day and the battle normandy. The visit will pay tribute to the more than 5,000 canadian troops killed in the largest combined military operation in history on june 6 in 1944, more than 150,000 allied troops landed on the beaches of normandy. What proved to be a pivotal battle, bringing an end to world war ii. And durham police are investigating a fatal overnight crash. Crash happened just after 4:00am and the glenn byrne and grandview area. Police say the victim is female, but haven't released anything further about her age or identity. The circumstances of the crash are unclear this time. Because of the downtown police are investigating after shots were fired overnight. Police said gunshot was heard in the hallway of a condo near richmond and peter officers located and arrested a suspect nearby following a short pursuit. A firearm was found. No injuries have been reported. Moving on today's your last to explore more than 160 of trials. Historically significant sites this since 2000. The event allows the public to get behind the scenes looks at landmarks, including todmorden mills queen's park and the lower bay subway station. This year's theme is hidden histories site open right now until 5:00pm. There's government is paying $590,000 and handing over more than 20 square kilometres stomach on first nation. Now the province says that it's part of a land claim settlement that says treaty 9 also known as james bay treaty, provided first nations with nearly 2.60 hectares of land per family of 5 or just over 50 hectares per member them attached on first nation did not receive all the land that it was entitled to. And canada's public safety minister insists that the federal government is doing everything it can to eliminate auto thefts. Dominic leblanc tells ctv's question period that the feds hope to see a significant reduction following this week's announcement of new measures to counter the problem. >> Say we want to reduce massively. The number of vehicles being stolen. We want to reduce the number of violent incidents that canadians are, are potentially facing as people attempt to steal these vehicles. So we're leaning in with partners in every jurisdiction to do that and will continue will add more resources if we need to do what we can really bring the number everybody would like 0 vehicles stolen. So we're doing everything we can to bring that number down. >> The government's national action plan includes increased collaboration with international law enforcement changes to the kernel code and new penalties for theft. Interpol has ranked canada has one of the top 10 sources for stolen vehicles in the world. And with that and eastern ontario man is facing additional charges after driving himself to a police

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts