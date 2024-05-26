CITY24 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #11

At Arista, we don't just build homes, we build communities. Arista Homes. Celebrating 30 years. (Upbeat music) doors open. Toronto is happening this weekend, giving you a chance to explore more than 160 of the city's historic and significant sites since 2000. The event allows the public to get behind the scenes look landmarks, including todmorden mills queen's park in the lower base subway station. This year's theme is histories. Christine williamson is the programmer for doors open, joined us with more on what visitors can expect. >> The great thing about doors open is it's just a really interesting opportunity to see inside some of the buildings that you may be walk past 100 times. But I've always wondered what goes on in there and it's, it's a chance to, you know, get off the beaten path, learn a new skill. We've got all different kinds of spaces, whether you're into architecture, design or history, you like arts and crafts, museums, all of these, these kinds of sites are participating. Yeah, it's just a really interesting opportunity to learn more about all the little gems in your backyard. >> The sites will be open again tomorrow, sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm thousands of people turned out for a drone show in hong kong, hundreds of light drones flew over hong kong's I toy iconic victoria harbour. He's playing a character that's been a popular fixture hong kong for decades, presidents and tourists gathered to watch the show filmed the spectacle on their phones. >> This is toronto's breaking news cp24. A dog is back home after being saved from running into traffic near pearson airport. That's coming up. (Upbeat music) Hello. I'm Russell Oliver, and I am the cash man. Bring me your used jewelry and I will give you cash. Oh yeah! Oh yeah! If you're frustrated with occasional bloating or gas. Your body's giving you signs... it's time to try Align. Align Probiotic was designed by gastroenterologists to help relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. When you feel the signs... it's time to try Align/ We need to switch. Sweet. Sweet. Sweet. Sweet. Sweet. But can we do it? Oh yeah. We can definitely make the switch. Sweet. So I didn't think I needed Swiffer, until, I saw how easily it picked up my hair every time I dried it! Only takes a minute. Look at that! The Heavy Duty cloths are extra thick, for amazing trap & lock. Even for his hair. Wow! And for dust, I love my Heavy Duty Duster. The fluffy fibers trap dust on contact, up high and all around without having to lift a thing. I'm so hooked. You'll love Swiffer or your money back. Febreze! I use Febreze Fabric Refresher everyday. To make my house smell amazing. On my bed... My couch... My jacket or jeans in between washes... Even shoes. Febreze doesn't cover up odors with scent, but fights them... ...and freshens! Over one thousand uses. Febreze Fabric Refresher. Hello. I'm Russell Oliver, and I am the cash man. Bring me your used jewelry and I will give you cash. Oh yeah! Oh yeah! A young dog is back home after being saved from a potentially dangerous situation near pearson airport, 7th month old eska was running in traffic along airport road and highway 4, 9, thursday night when a good samaritan spotted her and turned over to kill police. They shared her photo online scott was quickly reunited with her family. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Look at today's top stories. When we come back. [ ] >> Completely understand that this can cause concern, in fear and anxiety in the community especially when it happens at a school like this, and especially with the students, the parents, and the staff,. >> Reporter: police

investigating after shots were fired in north york elementary school for jewish girls. Good evening, there will be an increased police presence in the community after multiple gunshots were fired at the elementary school early this morning. There were no injuries reported, and the search for a suspect, or suspects continues. Ctv sean leathong has the details. >> Reporter: a single bullet hole marks the window of the school for girls. Police confirming, multiple shots were fired the building early this morning. Suspects arrived at the school in the vehicle, a dark coloured vehicle. They exited the vehicle, an open fire at the school causing some damage to the front of the school. Rhythmic according to police the shooting happened just before five this morning, with the reported injuries. The school is located on chest would drive so runabout businesses, police have spent the day going through security footage. >> You will see an increased presence not only in this neighbourhood. >> Reporter: police would not call the shooting a hate crime and say that they will enter the investigation with an open mind. >> And the mystic's we'll tell us what occurred here. But that's what we have the hate crime involved in this investigation. Because we are not ignoring the obvious. >> Reporter: premiere done for writing on ask, this is a gross display of anti-semitism. It is long belief that anyone could be this hateful. Of the student deserve to feel safe at school. If you have any information, please contact toronto police. These cowards need to be found and brought to justice. Reaction from the jewish community has been swift. With a statement coming from the centre for israel and jewish affairs saying in part, we demand justice, we demand swift action. The fact a school was targeted were there this of kids being present or not represent another worrying escalation in the violence jewish canadians have been experiencing. And from friends of simon which reads in part, it is time for leaders to stop at sympathetic words, and instead to take the decisive actions that are necessary to confront the escalating hatred that is plaguing our community. Jews in this country will not hide or cower in fear in the face of this brazen and cowardly act. Police said they are stepping up their visibility within the community. >> The committee will also see officers and other schools, high visibility at synagogues, to ensure that the public understands that community safety is number 1 for us. >> Reporter: police about that how many suspects they are looking for. Sean leathong ctv news. Rhythmic and marital of the ochoa responded to the shooting today but saying in part this is a despicable anti-semitic act. Jewish children and family should not be made to fear for their safety. Toronto police are increasing their presence or run religious schools and synagogues. I am in contact with the chief about the plan to keep children and families safe. A team --'s stabbing and square one shopping centre in mississauga last night to police were called to the mall shortly before 11:00 pm yesterday after receiving reports of an altercation between two youth. Which led to the stabbing. The victim was taken to hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. Police a one young person has been arrested, and charged with robbery in connection with the incident. In peterborough, two people have been charged in connection with the stabbing early this morning, it happened shortly after 2:30 am the area of [ Unintelligible ] police a two before trying to steal the victims ebike, which led to the stabbing. The victim, a 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old man, in a 22-year-old man were arrested in the area, and taken into custody without incident, they are both facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault. Mornings in a moment. First is alive look at the city tonight. Is 40 degrees degrees and clear, let's look at your forecast. As we can see there, there is not much going on as any for submission has moved well east of us. If you are out today you may have been aware of that. And you could see just very little clouds coming over the city of toronto. Is a little patch of popping up there, right now it is 14 degrees in toronto. 14 in muskoka, and 14 in waterloo. And 14 amount for us. Comes to know the 14th there's a lot of them going on right now. Is to look ahead at the overnight at a glance. 13 degrees overnight. North this year at 11 pierpont the cloudy light wind. In the sun we'll rise tomorrow at 542. And at 8:00 am it will be 16 degrees.

>>> Pro- palestinian demonstrators who set up an encampment of the university of toronto grounds have been given until monday morning to clear the space. But they say, they are not threatened by the trespassing of this issue by the school and continue to demand it ends any partnership with israeli universities. Ctv's wrecking letdown he has the story. Back more than 170 tents continue to occupy the green space at king's college circle at the university of toronto. Pro- palestinian demonstrators bowing to stay put, despite being delivered trespass notices. >> To us it is shocking that you have t. Would rather call the police when it's own students than to stop investing in weapons and bombs. Replica heighten situation can potentially escalate further with police enforcement on monday. Of toronto's mayor says, she won't be involved with that decision. >> It's not up the two the mayor to tell the police what to do. There is no law to enforce capital for the up to the university of toronto and the police to work with them and that have a very important point to make. >> Reporter: university have given those at the cat with a new deadline and an offer. Have until eight monday morning to vacate. If not the notice says necessary legal steps we'll be taken. The university is also inviting students to present their demands to you have t.'s business board of governing council. Informal working group to consider options for the disclosure of the school's investments. >> The administration has not agreed to allow us to appoint people and this can leave. We can make recommendations of the current proposal, of his direct conditions need to be approved Andria: by the president so yes final say. Like the offer also makes clear that the university will not end any partnerships with as really schools. Encampment organizers describe it as an inadequate ultimatum. Even fronting some demonstrators to take further action. >> A group of students have begun an indefinite hunger strike. We will continue into the university stops aligning itself with war criminals. Who won't eat till you have t. [ Unintelligible ] >> Reporter: the two sides we'll have an opportunity to find common ground when they meet again for talks on sunday at 5:00 pm,. >> There was a non-jew going genocide in gaza. So we are asking for u. Of t. To commit to meeting our commands now. We have been here for 23 days, we are here now, and we want them to take us seriously now. Not in the future. >> Reporter: another attempt to end the more than three week long standoff. Raheem bled on a ctv news. >> Andria: alcohol will be available in more stores a year and a half sooner than expected. With grocery stores able to offer and expand it's election as soon as august 1st. Convenience stores we'll be allowed to expand their offerings as early as september 5th. Ctv's dylan dyson has more on the expected impact on small businesses. Rhythmic on a sunny afternoon, john smith is making a quick pickup of items for the weekend. [ Unintelligible ] >> Reporter: soon this [ Unintelligible ] we'll be filled with beer, wine and ready-made mixed drinks after the province approved alcohol sales inconvenience court stores. >> I think it's great to tell you the truth. Why not? Can stop in anytime and get a sixpack or whatever you want. You have to worry about getting to the lcb oh, or the beer store on time. >> Reporter: located at the opposite end of town from the alcohol retailers. Of the owner of dole's convenience is expecting a big boost to business. >> I believe it will be at least a quarter of what we are doing if I could [ Unintelligible ] the nonselling more ice. >> Reporter: while some voices maybe concerned about the added accessibility from healthy and safety standpoint. It seems all consumers approve of the extra convenience. >> We shop in québec, where they've had it for a while, and I thank it is a fantastic idea. >> Reporter: convenience is wonderful. And in small town accessibility is beautiful for everybody like that. If you want a beer or a bottle of wine, or vodka whatever. >> Reporter: alcohol sales are as an opportunity small businesses say they have been waiting for, and are ready for. >> I think is long overdue. We are a responsible channel week been responsively selling age restricted products for years. Kids want to buy lottery tickets just as much they want to buy beer. We kept the matter. We've proven it. >> I think it's fair to be accessible in lower places. Because you're over the age of 19, so it doesn't really matter. Is not like it's going to change who's getting in to. As long as they are id and properly. >> Reporter: available as early as september 5th. The perk of putting alcohol on convenience store shelves right in the name,. >> I think convenience is a big thing for of what. >> Reporter: dylan dyson see to be news. >> Andria: heading into pride month, the world's largest -- longest rainbow road was unveiled today. Each road is no creative of the cola for rebel to help promote inclusivity, acceptance, and safest bases in the city. In the new escalation as a result of partnership between

skittles, pride toronto, and the friends of hammons. The rug was designed by award-winning queer artist travis meyer. >> There is always work to be done, but there are people who are doing it. This river road here is 2000 feet, 600 metres of five -- pride and joy. And I hope it acts as a reminder, for all of the people who look for a place to go to find community, who want to find people who are like them, who can be a little bit on the outside of what is considered normal in the city of toronto, that there is a place for you on toronto island. [ Unintelligible ] the rainbow road 600 metres long. >>> The city is taking steps to try and reduce gridlock on the gardener during the three-year construction project. It involves opening the westbound on-ramp from lakeshore to the gardener at jamison during the weekday afternoon rush. The ramp was plea -- previous was closed in the afternoon because it can be difficult to drive us to merge onto the gardener during busy periods. But the expressway is currently reduced to just two lanes of traffic between [ Unintelligible ] for major rehabilitation work. You make yesterday the city released a statement which red in part, the city of toronto's traffic operations centre reports they have working extremely well to keep traffic moving. Traffic agents are present to assist with the continued to flow of traffic and provide feedback with many conditions on the ground. The cities is also installing additional variable messaging signs to educate motorists about traffic changes as a result of the ramp's reopening. >>> More to come after the break, we'll have your full forecast, as well as was going on in sports. [Wife] We wanted to find the best deals for our next fabulous trip. So we hired a private travel hacker. The top airlines, travel sites, she searches them all. -She's a technical genius. -i just used Skyscanner, it searches billions of prices to get you the best deal in just one tap. I tried showing them how easy it is to use Skyscanner, but the ultra wealthy don't like change. Who says kids these days are lazy -and don't know how to work? -i say that, all the time. These words matter when you have been seriously hurt in an accident. At Sokoloff personal injury lawyers, we're there every stop of the way. So call for your free consultation. Don't put it off, call Sokoloff -Hey, whatcha doing? -I'm just looking up how to install hardwood flooring. -No, no, no. Honey, Let's go to Alexanian's, we'll get it done right. Announcer: For expert advice, huge selection, and professional installations, visit Alexanian now for fantastic spring savings. Alexanian's Menopause can change your hair. I have thinning happening here, which I noticed when I was taking a selfie. Using our thickening treatment fights breakage for fuller looking hair. I feel good. So I want products that are made for where I'm at. Hair Biology. [ ] Ever notice some odours don't come out in the wash? Odours from sweat, urine, and other musty odours can get trapped in fabrics. Try Downy Rinse & Refresh. It helps remove trapped odours 3-times better than detergent alone. Try Downy Rinse & Refresh. >> Andria: welcome back to take a look at the sea entire at this hour. At the little blue tonight. With the procession day as well as orange to recognize the walk. An annual event to ridge awareness for mental health and [ Unintelligible ] right now it's 14 delete -- agrees and clear outside there tonight. Know for a full look at your forecast. A little bit earlier about the temperatures around chatham-kent a lovely 17 degrees right now. So really, on most bang on for this time of year if you could but looking at the overnight temperatures, 13 in toronto, normal temperatures for this time of the year picked the state's 11 peter cowan sound is nine. Mackinac. And let see london p. Or 10 degrees, which is the norm for this time of year. As we move ahead to tomorrow. Tomorrow is going to be a pretty nice day. 22 degrees, expect some clock, and maybe a slight chance of rain, but generally, pretty nice 22 degrees, what if I'm on monday, and 23 and owen st. Pierre 25 in bangkok for those people who are enjoying a lovely weekend at the cottage. As we move along to tomorrow at a glance. In the morning 17 degrees, mainly sunny like wind. Sunny into anyone in the afternoon, and partly cloudy for the winds east. 10 degrees -- 10 to 40 kilometres an hour, and 19 degrees. And so, as we look at the week ahead. We've already spoken about tomorrow. In the rain comes and monday 21 degrees. Tuesday the canadian open, rbc canadian open starts on tuesday. It looks like a good have to

dock some showers there. And 18 degrees. Gets a little cooler on wednesday. 17 degrees, and then, the sun comes out on thursday and friday, up against a warm up again, and then saturday, the 1st of june everybody. Yes, we are moving toward summer. It will be 23 degrees, and partly cloudy. That is your forecast. Well this summer season means is a return to backyard grilling from any. You can he's carol charles check in with barbecue to get the scoop on creating the perfect meal. >> Reporter: you can smell it in the air. Barbecue season is here, but before you ready to roll out the hardware, barbecue naz has a few tips and reminders,. >> If you haven't used your row over the wintertime, it is very important to get it in side of your grill, and take it apart, clean it, make sure nothing has gone bad, or something is broken. Before you turn on your grill, chances are, it needs a good cleaning. >> You get yourself a piece of what you can use a piece of wood , or those wooden brushes. You need to get in there, clean that all off, because your food will stick if you don't clean that, that is very, very important to take your grids out, and actually do a thorough cleaning. >> Reporter: >> When she finished cleaning the future grow much in hot. Make sure it [ Unintelligible ] get your food ready, go out to your grill, and start grilling. Time to flip these things back over. That make a barbecue staple for many families. Baby back ribs. They kept up with black garlic, and honey barbecue sauce. >> You want to make sure you keep them moist so you add a little bit of [ Unintelligible a little honey a little pineapple juice. Just keep basing them maybe once every half an hour. >> Reporter: a new emerging trend blacktop cooking. >> The whole while factor of this griddle is because it creates so much caramelization on the food. You can cook all kinds of foods on here. Your stakes, your burgers. You could even grow your steak on the infrared, or you can go right on the flattop to caramelize it. But it caramelize is the natural sugars that come out of any food >> Reporter: his stuffed meatball cannelloni wrapped an apple smoked bacon. Finished with the maple barbecue sauce drips with all the natural sugars that melt in your mouth. >> Get to some flavour in there. Let's see. Delicious yes. >> Reporter: it's also a good idea to heat up your sauces beforehand. >> I like to heat up my sauce, and I put hot sauce on hot food, and continued to put that's what the process get that way you don't load on the cooking. >> Reporter: and if you're trying to find the right temperature to barbecue your favourite foods. The iq grill is becoming a popular option. >> This is a grill that is completely controlled with your phone. So it's got a little bring here which controls the solenoids which allowed gas to come up, and go up and down via your phone. If you want to say a cheeseburger it will tell you how long it's got to, it will even set the temperature for me. You just tell them you're doing a cheeseburger pizza, and damn if that's the temperature for you,. >> Reporter: one important piece of advice, maintain your grill. Keep it clean, and it will work efficiently each time you barbecue. Carol charles, ctv news. >> Andria: we get a behind-the-scenes look at as part of doors open toronto. Attendees had a firsthand look at some of the airports heavy machinery, as well as a variety of aircraft which called billy bishop home. >> A huge number of teams that are doing all different kinds of work here at the airport, including airport maintenance, runway maintenance, security, and the things that people don't always get to cpr could not to mention, if you want to get into an aircraft, you can get an aircraft, or helicopter, and it's just a great fun day for everyone to experience the airport in a very different way. I think airport is one of many locations at the public and explore part of does open tl, which has been running since 2000. This year's theme was hidden histories, besides taking part will be open to the public once again tomorrow from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Stay with us folks, more to come after the break, including more pics from If you're frustrated with occasional bloating or gas. Your body's giving you signs... it's time to try Align. Align Probiotic was designed by gastroenterologists to help relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. When you feel the signs... it's time to try Align/ My name is Steve, founder of Clera Windows and Doors,

and we are kicking off the year with our best sale ever Enjoy 50% off Windows and Doors installation. And the first 100 customers to call will get a free upgrade to sound reducing glass, and the best part and you don't have to worry about paying for one year. It is our way of saying thank you for choosing Clera. Clera Windows and Doors. We are the oldest because we are the best. That grimey film on your teeth... Dr. G? That's actually the buildup of plaque bacteria, which can cause cavities. Unlike other toothpastes, Crest Pro-Health's Antibacterial Fluoride fights bacteria for 12 hours. It stops cavities before they start. Crest. This is our private travel hacker. See all the ways that I can save you money? Ooh. She works harder than any of our other employees. I just use Skyscanner. It searches billions of prices to get you the best deal in just one tab. -Billions? -How lux. New Herbal Essences is packed with naturally derived plant based ingredients your hair will love and none of the stuff it won't. Our sulfate free collections, smell incredible and leave your hair touchably soft and smooth. New Herbal Essences. Closed Captioning is brought to you in part by Desjardins Insurance. Insurance with a heart so big, it shows. Visit Desjardins dot com slash heart, today. >> Andria: welcome back everybody. A blue just were looking to get back in the wind column get the detroit tigers this afternoon. >> This is well hit right field, and it's gone. >> Andria: but they didn't find it. The tigers took an early lead with a two run homer in the first inning. The jay scored a run in a but fell short losing again to the one. Can now [ Unintelligible ] teams we'll wrap up the series tomorrow. >>> Another page, toronto fc looking for their third straight win this evening, taking on the first place fc cincinnati. It was a high-scoring affair, with the teams tied at three apiece late in the game, before cincinnati scored in stoppage time to take the win. Tfc return to the field wednesday against philadelphia. >> I don't know how many garfield many -- movies there have been. But guess what everybody that's in the london theatres right now, richard crouse joins us. Richard, garfield thank we know the story. The stars the voice of a guess chris pratt, who I thank I just read that he wants to start a film with his wife kathleen kennedy or schwarzenegger. Kind [ Unintelligible ] which is not an actress but I want to act together. With anyways, enough about them, let's talk about garfield. >> With a family that acts to gather stays together maybe that's what he was thinking. Garfield is a big new computer-generated animated film starting [ Unintelligible ] of the comic strip for fifty-year. Like jim davis. Here's the thing though, it doesn't feel like a garfield movie even though it is gore -- called the garfield movie. The comic book character or the comic strip character that we've gotten to know is sardonic, is lazy, sleeps all day. Just kind of has this sort of breeze and attitude. Where, the one in the film, each lasagna, like the one in the comic strip. But other then that is completely different. They set him off on a big action-adventure. He is not sardonic, is not lazy, he's not sleeping all the time, so all of the things that have made garfield really pretty popular over the years have been taken out, and then replaced by what is essentially just a big generic action movie for kids. That happens to start garfield. Has some good voices and it's. Thank that 10 and 11 -year-olds we'll probably get a kick out of it. 's zips along the animation is all right. I don't think anyone older than that I.E. the parents will find much to enjoy here, but I think for smaller kids, on a sunday matinee, they might be entertained by it well enough. >> When I was again at the gum have told you the story before but when I was a kid on saturday morning, my parents would drop my brother and my sister myself off at the theatre, and we would watch the movie and they would go grocery shopping, and then when it was over, they would meet us back so if that's what parents can do. Is a different time not to leave the child in the theatre alone. And so england, it was different it was the sixties. Average, my husband started watching season two and he set a can't room the season one that's been so long ago. So with out of range you need to go back to the first season? Or is there a recap? >> What you should probably go back and have a look. I would imagine if you watch the last episode of the lost her to come flooding back if you haven't watched it yet but that's one of the things with the streaming shows, a sometimes, they disappear for really long time in between seasons. And that seems to be the case here without her range. It is set in wyoming, and it's

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts