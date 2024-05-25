CITY24 - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #35

media, people were dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor. The cause of the collapse is now under investigation, but a police official did say it was likely due to excessive weight. Well, millions of indians headed to the polls earlier today in the next to last round of voting in a gruelling national election. The voters were lined up as early as 7:00am local time to avoid the blazing sun, which is expected later in the day. This election is considered one of the most consequential in india's history as their current prime minister campaigns for a 3rd consecutive term for himself and his hindu nationalist party votes are expected to be counted on june 4th. And the truck driver who caused the deadly humboldt broncos bus crash has been ordered to be deported from canada. Jaskirat singh sidhu pleaded guilty to being responsible for the 2018 collision in saskatchewan that left 16 people dead and 13 others injured. He drove through a stop sign and into the path of the junior hockey team's bus. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison and a criminal conviction with a sentence of more than 6 months makes a permanent resident ineligible to stay in canada. Sidhu's lawyer, michael greene says the lack of an appeal is disappointing. >> No, that's one of the unfortunate things about canadian immigration law right now. It has no forgiveness and no chance to appeal. If you get a sense longer than 6 months. There is no appeal that was taken away. He has a right to make an application for 2 restores permanent residence on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. That's what we intend to do. So he's, he's taking it is still hard in this. We knew was going to happen. It was foregone conclusion. There were no issues with this step in the process, but it's still, it's still pretty tough him and his family. >> Sidhu's lawyer says there are several other legal procedures to comment. And the deportation process could actually take months or even years. Turning now to the threat of significant disruptions at the border. Heading into the busy summer season. Canadian airports and land crossings could see long lines as border workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate. Unions representing roughly 9,000 members say they could be on the picket line next month. Ctv's quebec bureau chief, genevieve beauchemin reports. >> Canadians plans for a summer trip abroad could hit a roadblock. Canada border services agency workers handed their unions a strike monday, a move supported by 96% of members who voted. >> Absolutely, I could see people being frustrated, inconvenienced, upset, annoyed, all of those that that's not something that we want either. >> Cbsa employees are posted at land crossings, airports, marine ports, but also work as intelligence officers. Investigators they want were conditions in line with those of other law enforcement agencies, like the rcmp. >> Looking for greater parity regarding salaries, some protections around excessive discipline, some protections around contracting out. And of equitable retirement benefits. They also want telework options for those who can work from home. >> This at a time when the public sector has already threatened a summer of discontent over the government mandating more days in the office. >> But where the union season him past the employer. The federal government says a strike is unnecessary. We recognize the hard work that they do every way every day. Keeping canada safe at our borders. But we also know that the best labour agreements happened at the bargaining table. And that's exactly where the ministers are. Focus. And the government says 90% of union members are designated as essential. >> You must provide services in the event of a strike. Still, the union say their job action could lead motor is idling at international crossings for hours. 2021 when they brought in work to >> It could also slow the flow of goods across these borders and spend anytime here. >> At the local border crossing, for instance, and you can see just how many trucks are flowing back and forth here. >> The union say the window to avert disruptions is closing strike measures could come by mid-june. Genevieve beauchemin, ctv news of the la colle border crossing in quebec. >> This is toronto's breaking news cp24. The professional women's hockey league final continued last night with minnesota hosting boston for game 3. We've got your sports highlights after the break. Stay with us. Welcome to the world of spycraft. (Dramatic music) Keep yours eyes glued to the action. Let's get down. Let's get funky! What are you concealing? You a communist sympathizer? (Whistles) It's just a job.

TORONTO FC WILL GO FOR A 3RD STRAIGHT WIN TONIGHT AS THEY WELCOME FC CINCINNATI TO TOWN. THE REDS ARE COMING OFF AN 81 WIN IN THE SECOND LEG OF THE CANADIAN CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL ON TUESDAY. AND LAST SATURDAY'S 5, 1, VICTORY OVER MONTREAL, CINCINNATI AS THE SECOND BEST RECORD IN THE LEAGUE AND SITS 8 POINTS AHEAD OF TFC IN THE EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS. KICKOFF TONIGHT IS AT 7.30 AND THE PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE FINAL CONTINUED LAST NIGHT WITH MINNESOTA HOSTING BOSTON FOR GAME 3. >> PICKING UP SPEED >> SO DOES TAYLOR HIGH Z-SCORE JUST 59 SECONDS INTO THE GAME. SHE ALSO HAD AN ASSIST TO HELP LEAD THE HOME TEAM TO A 4, 1, VICTORY. MINNESOTA NOW LEADS THE BEST OF 5 SERIES TWO-ONE AND WILL HOST GAME 4 TOMORROW. THIS IS TORONTO'S BREAKING NEWS CP24. COMING UP, A DOG IS BACK HOME AFTER BEING SAFE FROM RUNNING INTO TRAFFIC NEAR PIERCE. AND MORE ON THAT STRAIGHT AHEAD. STAY WITH US.

(Dynamic instrumental music) to find a food star gordon faces his biggest rival ever. Who wants to be on team Vanderpump? It's team lisa vs team gordon She can Vanderpump off. We're done on ctv Shopping for a new Jeep or ram truck? Looking for the GTAs biggest selection of new and used vehicles? Searching for the GTAs best deal? Looking for expert service on your car or suv? Come on down to Downsview Chrysler where you get more and pay less. From sales to service, we're here for you. Come on down to Downsview Chrysler your one-stop shop! The biggest selection. The best deal. It's never been a better time to buy! We make it easy, Just sign and drive! Come on down to Downsview! Is it time to renew your mortgage? Struggling with credit card debt? Owe money to the cra? Have difficulty paying your mortgage? Or need cash for any reason? Northwood Mortgage can help. Northwood is more flexible and has access to better rates than the banks. Approval is based on equity in your home and not just your income. And Northwood provides fast closing turnaround with a payment plan that suits your budget. For an easy home equity loan visit NorthwoodMortgage.com We're working harder for you Ready? Setty? Go! Now? Now! Furiosa, a mad max saga. Now playing only in theatres. To give your teeth a dentist clean feeling... start with a round brush head... add power... and you've got Oral-B. Round cleans better by surrounding each tooth... to remove 100% more plaque... for that just-left-the-dentist clean feeling. Oral-B Blinds to Go's 70th Anniversary celebration continues! Right now, take 25% off all shades and drapery. Brighten your home this spring. Select from hundreds of fabrics and colors. Flowers are blooming, and so are the savings. Blinds To Go. We make it easy. (Mid-tempo music) >> A jewish girls school near dufferin and finch has been struck by gunfire. The hate crime unit is assisting in the investigation teen suffered serious injuries after being stabbed near square one mall late last night. What we know so far coming up. And a man from toronto is dead after we'll hit a coach bus on the qew in st. Catharines from 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Hello. I'm sijia liu. Thanks so much for joining us. Police are investigating after shots were fired at a north york jewish elementary school overnight. Let's go live to cp24's andrew brennan for the latest details. Andrew. >> At 4.50 this morning here on chesswood drive. Police say a dark vehicle with people inside. All those people getting out and from outside of the gates, not far from

where I'm standing right now. They say that suspects still outstanding opened fire at this jewish girls elementary school. Now where the investigation stands right now. Police are urging caution, but wanting people to come forward as has been mentioned before, the hate crime unit is assisting in this investigation, but it's the gang task force that's taking leave here. Here's more from one of the to the police spokespeople as to why and where this investigation is and why they're saying that this is not a crime at this time. One of the questions that I'm sure people are asking is this is a hate crime. >> Is this a terrorist act? What I want to say, that's too early in the investigation to say whether it is or not. We're ignoring the obvious, you know, of what has occurred here and what the target the shooting was. >> But the same time, it would be wrong to to just guess at this point, we're going to win into this investigation with an open mind. And the investigation will tell us what occurred here. But that's why we have a hate crime involved in this investigation, because we're not ignoring the obvious. >> And without ignoring the obvious, even before going back to october, the 7th and the increase that we've seen in reported hate crimes towards several different communities, with almost a two-fold increase reported to police based on the last numbers, we got in march from the police chief, myron demkiw. Jewish community in toronto has been among the top 3 in terms of reported hate crimes towards a specific group going back years and looking now and what's going on today, there is questions, obviously in the 2 and a potential in some, a lot of people's minds, but this is another case of hate. Police are urging caution still at this time saying that the facts will lead their investigation. But at the same time, wanting to ensure that jewish communities here in toronto feel as safe as they can. And that's whether going to be increasing once again. Police presence in several neighbourhoods that have a larger jewish community to help try to instill that sense of safety as incidents like this, which again, it is not a reported hate crime, at least at this time. But do not sin still even more fear. Send it back inside. >> Ok, andrew brennan live with an update from north york. Thank you. A late night stabbing in mississauga has left a teenager with serious injuries. Police received a call around 11:00pm about 2 teenagers involved in an altercation near square which escalated to the point of the man stabbing the other one person was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person has been arrested and charged with robbery. Toronto man is dead after a wheel smashed through the windshield of a bus on the qew in st. Catharines chopper. 24 was over the scene in the toronto-bound lanes near garden city skyway bridge opp say yesterday wheel came off a passenger van hit a pickup and then went through a bus windshield. A 48 year-old toronto man who was a passenger on the bus was killed. 3 other passengers were seriously hurt police have released images of a man wanted in north york sexual assault. Investigators are searching for this man described as 6 feet tall with short black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved white shirt, blue pajama pants. Police say on may 5th around noon, the suspect sexually saw assaulted a woman inside a business near jane and wilson before fleeing in a white suv. Anyone with information is asked to call police or crime stoppers. The university of toronto has delivered a trespass organizers of a pro-palestinian encampment. But the protest continues. The university says the deadline to vacate the space at king's college circle is now 8:00am monday morning. But before then, the 2 sides will meet again for talks at 5:00pm on sunday. It follows an offer the university presented thursday in a bid to end the weekslong protest. It includes forming a working to group 2 did consider disclosures of its investments. But uft also says it will not end at partnerships with israeli universities. >> The offer that they put forward really is the first offer. It's a first and you know, we look forward to further negotiations and you know, it's a bit disheartening that despite agreeing to the and continue negotiations, this administration is still going forward with this trespass notice. But we're here will continue to be here and will continue to mandate aspect. >> Toronto mayor olivia chow spoke about the ongoing protests at the u of t campus. >> The university of toronto have made a decision it's really up to the folks that are in, in this you have to space to continue to negotiate it will all get worked out.

and just very quick to want do you want the police involved on monday it's not up to the tell police to do. Belong to enforce, but it's really up to in toronto and the police who were folks that have a very important point to make. >> Jewish student advocacy group high. We'll ontario is calling for the removal of the encampment, saying reports of anti-semitism and in that's intimidation on campus have not been addressed by the university. And as the encampment protest continues at u of t st. George campus vandalism has been found at the university's campus in scarborough. The number of ranks triangles responded on the side of the buildings at the military trail. They also featured cross hairs these upside down. Trying goals have come. A popular symbol among pro-palestinian advocates, some interpretations link them to videos from hamas's military wing. That highlights israeli targets with red triangles. The paint was soon covered the toronto police hate unit says it is aware of the occurrence. Meanwhile, pro-palestinian protesters remain camped out at mcgill's university's campus amid ongoing efforts to have them removed. The protest group has faced to legal bids from the school. Labelling the encampments is an illegal occupation of its property. The protesters also dealt with torrential downpours, along with blistering heat. Quebec's minister of higher education says campuses are not an appropriate place for these protests. Crown prosecutors say a deadly shooting at a mississauga restaurant 3 years ago was a result of a plots from a group who had pledged alliance to the terrorist group isis. The crown also says the reason a mississauga man was killed was because he was ready to expose those with terrorist ties. Ctv's jon woodward has the story. >> It was a scene in may of 2021 in the family run restaurant chicken land 5 people shot a 25 year old name. A keel died in an attack that shocked the city of mississauga. I just don't understand. >> Senseless really is, it's just senseless. At the time, police released this surveillance video of the gunman before and after the shooting, part of an investigation that led to the arrests of 3 men. Kasia suleyman rasa and anand nath and lead the crown attorney to tell a jury in the first-degree murder trial of the brampton courthouse that keel had gone to work in abbas's warehouse. Crown attorney david d'iorio said you will hear evidence that 90 mckiel had become aware that the group had pledged allegiance to isis. They were just buying and selling products. They had pledged allegiance to isis. The islamic state and money was being used to finance that organization sent back home to further that cause he was planning to go to the authorities and betray the others. It's our position that the others came up with a plan to prevent that from happening. A plan to kill name a keel and his family. >> The crown says on may 29th 2021. That plan was put into action alleging that nath entered the restaurant, pulled a handgun and shot 7 times in 18 seconds. Witnesses told the court they saw a slender man rush from the restaurant and hop into the trunk of a waiting honda accord, which sped off inside a keels mother. Rania had heard several pops. She was shot in the arm. She rushed in to see several other family members being shot, including one of her sons. She said I looked at him, he was looking at me. I could see the blood everywhere on the ground. I could do nothing. She said she called 9-1-1 and then ask any driver in the gas station for help. Police pulled footage from some 70 dash cams and surveillance cameras on route to follow the accord back to abbas's business. One officer testified a major break in the case. John woodward, ctv news. >> A married couple has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in the hamilton case, a jury found oliver corolla fun lucy lead guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of 39 year-old tyler pratt in 2021. They were also found guilty of attempted murder in the shooting. A press pregnant girlfriend. The crown suggested car off a plan to kill pratt's because he couldn't pay back to half-a-million dollars. Pratt had invested in a failing business. Admitted to the shooting but claimed it was not premeditated. The pair fled to europe after the killing. The annual alzheimer society walk was held earlier today in fort york, ig wealth management walk for alzheimer's was underway in 150 communities across the country. Last year's event raised 6.2 million dollars by canadians participating in the walk. It has raised nearly 50 million dollars since 2015. The funds will go toward local programs and services that improve quality of life for people with dementia and their families as well as raising awareness and education about the disease. 2 richmond gabriel lost her father due to the disease and spoke about the devastating impacts dementia can have on people. >> We lived through them and they, they're never gone. They're going to be here throughout my dad will be here through my siblings and my kid

(School bell rings) ( ) ( ) (Crowd cheering on tv) ( ) No amount of studying can guarantee a gambling win. Find tips for safer play at gamblingisrandom.ca. ( ) Feeling sluggish or weighed down? Could be a sign that your digestive system isn't at its best. But a little Metamucil every day can help. Metamucil psyllium fiber gels to trap and remove the waste that weighs you down and also helps lower cholesterol and slows sugar absorption to promote healthy blood sugar levels. So you can feel lighter. Lighten up every day the Metamucil way and try Metamucil Fibre + Collagen Peptides to help promote digestive health and reduce joint pain. Do you have a question about personal injury? Can I sue? I'm Wendy of Sokoloff Lawyers. I have over 30 years of experience and I can answer your questions. So, call me. Don't put it off, call Sokoloff Announcer: Have you ever walked into a big fancy car dealership and wondered who's paying for this place? Shopping for a Chrysler Dodge, Jeep Ram or Fiat? Log onto peelchrysler.com. Actual photos rock bottom prices, click shop, buy online, save big! Because nobody beats a deal from Peel! (Upbeat music) we turn overseas. Now the israeli army says it's killed dozens of terrorists during today's operation in gaza. Officials say the operation took place in gaza's northern city of jabaliya and destroy terrorist infrastructures, launch sites and military structures. The attacks come on the heels of the world court ordering israel to halt its military

