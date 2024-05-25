CITY24 - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #23

investigation, but a police official says it's likely due to excessive weight. And millions of indians head to the polls early today, the next to last round of voting in a gruelling national election. The voters were lined up as early as 7:00am local time to avoid the blazing sun expected later in the day. This election is considered one of the most consequential in the country's history as their current prime minister campaign for a 3rd consecutive term for himself and his hindu nationalist party. Votes are expected to be counted on june 4th. Back here, canadians struggling under the soaring cost of groceries will be eagerly awaiting the results of a probe by canada's competition bureau. It's launched an investigation into the parent companies of grocery chains loblaws and sobeys for alleged anti-competitive conduct. Ctv's paul hollingsworth reports. >> Sobeys and loblaws already facing intense scrutiny over rising food prices. Find themselves on the receiving end of an investigation launched by the competition bureau of canada. Anytime you're being investigated by the competition bureau, something serious is happening because they don't get involved. All that often. And in fact, I think is a fairly novel case. Both grocery giants are accused of implementing restrictive covenants on their properties to limit competition in the retail grocery sector. A lack of competition is directly linked to the high price of food. When you try to control geography. >> As a retailer well and you're suppressing competition access access to food, affordable food becomes an issue for a lot of people. Sobeys owner empire called the investigation unlawful and one of the allegations sobeys are making against this process. >> Is that it presents? Take the competition bureau a biased way. Millions of canadian shoppers are struggling with skyrocketing grocery prices. Tara. >> You know, our pensions don't up to what paying that much. It doesn't surprise me. Competition would be great. Dalhousie university law professor wayne mackay says the competition bureau will be challenged to to note public emotion. They have to come do it independently. They're not be overly influenced by political or public opinion. Wayne mackay does not want to predict an outcome, but he does think the competition bureau has enough to pursue this case going forward, which means he says it's possible this case could lead to more competition and more affordable groceries. Paul hollingsworth, ctv news, halifax. >> Well, those people who are forced from their homes amid ongoing wildfires in fort nelson are being warned against coming home too early for nelson's mayor told evacuees that conditions are still unsafe to come back. Warning that those returning early could cause congestion on the highways and actually prevent health care workers from getting through almost 4700 residents were evacuated from the area are back on may, 10th officials are hoping evacuees can return home next week. 10 47. Feel like 15. Watching toronto's breaking news cp24, the nationwide black business summit is underway in vancouver. We speak with an entrepreneur about the importance of the events as we come back. Blinds to Go's 70th Anniversary celebration continues! Right now, take 25% off all shades and drapery. Brighten your home this spring. Select from hundreds of fabrics and colors. Flowers are blooming, and so are the savings. Blinds To Go. We make it easy. The next lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot is a massive $54 million! Imagine the possibilities Plus, the Classic $5 million jackpot. Two chances to find your possible. Sometimes your work shirt needs to be for more than just work. Like when it needs to be a big soft shoulder to cry on. Which is why Downy does more to make clothes softer, fresher and better. Downy Breathe life into your laundry. [Coworker] - As I was saying, it will be very important to- [static crackling] Board directors- [static crackling] [keyboard clacking] [head creaking] [head pops] - Is your internet making you lose your mind? Primus is just what you need. Advanced Internet and Wi-Fi from 39.95 per month. ( ) ( ) The Magic Window Wall... can change faster than you can. Blinds to Go's 70th Anniversary celebration continues! Right now, take 25% off all shades and drapery. Brighten your home this spring. Select from hundreds of fabrics and colors. Flowers are blooming, and so are the savings. Blinds To Go. We make it easy. To find a food star gordon faces his biggest rival ever. Who wants to be on team Vanderpump? It's team lisa vs team gordon She can Vanderpump off. We're done

on ctv Male announcer: Closed Captioning of this cp24 program is brought to you by Preszler Injury Lawyers. Injured in a car accident? The number to call is 1-800-justice for a free consultation and our no-win no-fee policy. (Upbeat music) has go to the pitch right now. Toronto fc will go for their 3rd straight win tonight as they welcome fc cincinnati. The reds coming off a dominant 8, 1, win the second leg of the canadian championship quarter-final on tuesday and last saturday's 5, 1, beat-down of montreal. >> But he's a different test. Cincinnati as the second best record in the league in sit 8 points ahead of tfc in the eastern conference standings kick off tonight at 7.30 across the pond. Canada will take on switzerland today in the semi-final round of the world hockey championship. Teen punched their ticket to the semis with their 6, 3, quarter final win over slovakia's thursday, paul led the way with a goal and an assist. And this meeting will mark the second time these 2 countries meet in the semi is the first one dating back to 2018 puck drop at 12. 26. Also the rangers were at home last night taking on the florida panthers, try to even of that series. The trojans. But the row would be the msg in game 2, scoring 6 minutes into overtime staffing. The panthers, 11 game postseason overtime winning streak. The series now tied at one game apiece. Carter verhaeghe scored the lone goal for the panthers. They now head down south the florida for game 3, 4, sunday and tuesday, respectively. >> You know, I thought were just sharper everything we're you know, it's a it's a game that goes back and forth. It's tightness close both ways. I do think that we started to. To control a to the second and some some good things in the 3rd. We need to just some time. Big saves you over time, really like play the overtime. On I could see to corporation a little bit, but it's a good hockey team was a good game both ways and comes overtime in the shop, made heck of a shot on them. >> To the west, the oilers will be looking to go up to nothing as they take dallas edmonton. Coming up, a thrilling 3, 2, win courtesy of captain connor mcdavid, who scored in double overtime puck drop set for 8. Over the weekend is here. Let's talk about some movies in theatres, starting with the latest installment of the mad max franchise. Furiosa in mad max saga is a high octane. Pretty cool 15 to 20 years before fury road after being kidnapped by the warlord. Amenta says henchmen farias said vows vengeance for the death of her mother when she was caught between 2 tyrants by for supremacy. She find yourself in a battle to make her way home. Film critic richard crouse says this one is a wild of him. >> Nobody shoots action scenes quite the same way that george is able to. They are for nader. The camera is in constant motion near exciting. It's like those old monster truck ads that say you'll pay for the whole seat, but you'll only use the edge as you slowly work your way up to the front of the seat because this movie is so grossing. There's action scene here called the stowaway secrets took 78 days to shoot and that will make the pop out of their sockets. I gave it 4 out of 5 it's really quite something to see it as large loud as he possibly can. >> I realize not everyone fantasized about the same hit man. Every sting operation was performed. Man is part comedy part action movie loosely based on a true story. It's got everything falls matter. Professor who aside works for the police and secretly records undercover officer posing as a hit man for hire. When he has to fill in for the officer one day he finds out he's a natural and starts to embrace the little bit too much crosses. The movie is light and but is anchored by smart script and good performances. Every sting operation was. >> It has a seen about three quarters of the way through the movie that with the audience and our saw this with burst into applause after it was over it was dot will perform start well written funny with the slots to kind of edge to it, that pervades all the way through the entire show. Again, just 4, to 5 stars called hitman and it's in theatres right now. It's really worth the walk. Another

rebuild garfield hitting the theatres. Chris pratt voicing the title character after being abandoned by a street. His streak at father big play by samuel jackson. Because why the orange have agreed to a life of leisure. The easygoing john and canine best dot now in reappears garfield in lead the lasagna behind to embark on a risky high stakes heist right now. >> Well, garfield doesn't really behave like garfield. I don't think their kids will bide all that much. It's a lot of fun if you're term or 11 years old. That's absolutely who this movie is aimed at. They probably don't know who garfield is anyway, so they don't care he doesn't sleep all day and that he doesn't insult best friend, od and all the other stuff that goes along with a comic strips. What this will be does is just deliver a big generic action movie. So I gave 3 out of 5 stars is starring in theatres right now. Turned 11 year-olds will probably like it. Parents may be a little less so. >> Parent's babes explores the complexities of female friendships and motherhood and follows 2 best friends is relationship is strained when gives birth to her second kid and the other guests pregnant from a one night stand. Crouse gives it 3 and a half stars crisis. 75 14 degrees. You're watching toronto's breaking news cp24. Look at today's top stories of melissa duggan coming up. (Upbeat music)

waterproof laminate from $2.99 a square foot, and Canadian made hardwood from $5.99 a square foot. Hurry to one of Alexanian's 19 locations or Alexanian.com Alexanian's How white do you think your teeth really are? Let's try the tissue test. Oof, still yellow! There's toothpaste white and there's Crest 3d Whitestrips white. They whiten like a $300 professional treatment. And to maintain your brightest smile, try Crest 3d White toothpaste. (Upbeat music) >> At square one last night. What we know so far coming up. And from toronto is dead after a we'll hit a coach bus on the qew in st. Catharines. More from the scene in moments. Crown prosecutors say a deadly shooting at a mississauga restaurant in 2021 was the result of a plot from a group who pledged allegiance to isis. Details straight ahead. From 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Hello. I'm melissa duggan. Our top story right now, a late night stabbing in mississauga has left a teen with serious injuries. Police received a call around 11:00pm about 2 teenagers involved in an altercation outside square one, which escalated to the point of a man stabbing the other one person was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and individual has been arrested and charged with robbery. A mother and child were sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in etobicoke last night. It happened before 5.30 near royal york road and avenue paramedics tell us the mother and child were taken to hospital, but their injuries are considered minor. Police are investigating and say the driver remained on scene. The university of toronto has delivered a trespass notice. 2 organizers of a pro-palestinian encampment. But the protest it continues. The university says the deadline to vacate the space at king's college circle is now 8:00am monday morning. But before then, the 2 sides will meet again for talks at 5:00pm on sunday. It follows in offer the university presented thursday in a bid to end a weeks-long protest. It includes forming a working group to consider disclosure of its investments. Of t also says he will not end any partnerships with israeli universities. >> For that, they put forward really is the first offer. It's a first and you know, we look forward to further negotiations and you know, it's a bit disheartening that despite agreeing to the and continue negotiations, this administration is still going forward with a trespass notice. But >> We're here will continue to be here and will continue to mandate aspect. >> Jewish student at the citigroup hillel ontario is calling for the removal of the encampment is saying reports of anti-semitism and intimidation on campus have not been addressed by the university. Meantime, pro-palestinian protesters remain camped out at mcgill university's campus amid ongoing efforts to have them removed. The protest group has faced who failed legal bids from the school. Labelling the encampments as an illegal occupation of its property. The protesters also dealt with torrential downpours along with blistering heat. Quebec's minister of higher education says campuses are not an appropriate place for these protests. Crown prosecutors say a deadly shooting at a mississauga restaurant was the result of applause from the group who had pledged allegiance to the terrorist group. Isis. 5 people were shot a chicken land near the college way. Glen erin drive area may 2021 25 year-old 9 mocl was killed in the opening address in brampton this week. Crown attorney david d'iorio said apple was planning to turn others in the group so they decided to kill him and his family and enough sulaimon rasa and the caution basi are all charged with one count of murder and 5 counts of attempted murder. Police have released images of 2 suspects in an assault and armed robbery investigation on the ttc. They're trying to identify 2 men. Police say on tuesday a victim intervened

when he saw 2 men bothering another person in a temporary bus shelter at kennedy station. The victim was then assaulted and had his personal belongings stolen. Investigators at 41 division are appealing for information about the 2 suspects. Independent mp kevin vong has asked to run for the federal conservatives in the next election. Vong was the liberal candidate in spadina-fort york in 2021, but was dropped by the party just days before the vote for failing to disclose a withdrawn sexual assault charge. He won his seat and has since been sitting as an independent. Since then, bong is hoping conservative leader pierre poilievre will nominate him in gta riding. He has voted alongside the conservatives on a range of issues. And he says he obtained party membership last november. Party spokesperson sarah fisher says the tories are not considering bringing him into caucus. The ontario ndp, they're calling for action to help families facing uncertainty following the province's latest funding delays on its 10 dollar-a-day daycare program. The news conference comes after the provincial government told childcare centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national 10 dollar-a-day program starting in 2025 many daycares are warning about a risk of closure if a funding formula isn't soon updated to cover the actual cost providing care. Jessica thomas from the ontario coalition for better child care says the province's approach does not match the approach of others throughout the country. What is the difference between ontario's approach versus others. And in the other provinces. Ontario specifically scrapped their planned increases, which account for inflation or >> Just planned increases since the was implemented. So I like other provinces who have actually increased their their contributions, which makes perfect sense when you're building a system from the ground up. They have flatlined it. And that has been likely the significant difference ny, this hasn't ruled out in ontario, the same way it has across the country. 92% of licensed childcare providers have opted into ontario's 10 dollar-a-day program. >> Go transit is reminding people of service updates on the lakeshore west and barrie lines this weekend service on the lakeshore west rail will be temporarily modified on certain weekends until june 9th. That's to allow for track work. The trains will operate every 15 minutes between union station to oakville and then hourly between oakville to west harbour. Train service on the barrie line will be suspended this weekend for critical track work during this time, buses will only run between highway 407 in allandale waterfront. And a heads up for ttc riders that there will be a subway closure to keep in mind this weekend. There will be no service on line 2 between woodbine and kennedy stations today. And on sunday, crews will be doing track work there. Shuttle buses will be running and regular subway service is scheduled to resume on monday. The nationwide black business summit is underway in vancouver, where 5 finalists will be competing for $25,000 in business finding, including one contender from toronto. For more on this, we're joined live by black entrepreneurs and businesses of canada society executive director jackie could sandy, thanks so much for being with us today. Jackie. >> I am so glad to be with you today. Good afternoon, almost you get right for sure. All right, give me an idea. What is his competition all about? So a lot can to bring us face the biggest challenges in terms of accessing funding. And so what this speech does is allow a stress-free body of free entry into the pitch for any black into you could be a startup today, you could be 12 60 bytes doesn't mata, you get a chance to enter body of free and win $25,000 that is going to change your business help business or just help transform your business and make it even bigger so that able to get some for businesses because it's really, really challenging to access funding. And right now with I couldn't, I couldn't be the way it is right now been more difficult to go get funding from the bank, so that each contest is just one way we have a solution to black into been U.S. access funding for their businesses. And now there is a contender from toronto. Tell me a little bit about their business. >> Oh man, it's so exciting. Alliston to move on to tell you because I want all of you to come and watch in scenes. We've got 5 amazing contest of that are going to do one from

toronto, a few from quebec and one from a student actually lives in bc. It's really exciting that really exciting. I wanted to be a surprise for everybody because everybody to come and watch. >> And see them and hear them along. And one of them is going to take away from the $5,000 today. >> And tell me what makes a business owner stand out to you. What is it that you're for? Yeah, that's a really good question. Thank you. So we're looking for ideas that are going to help. >> I won't our economy. All canadian economy help the community do well in some way. And all that 5 ideas that a president for this for this beach just spectacular in that way. It's, they're going to the community, they're going to change the environment around them, they're going to change that one of them, he's, he's a student and she's that used food and we know food insecurity is a thing right now and it's and one of them is putting to a program to get that to help nonprofits actually be more efficient. It's. >> They just such brilliant ideas that anyone can come up with but especially people in our community. And then we help them get 5 being to make those ideas possible. Was important to give black businesses this kind of boost. >> Yes, it really, really is if you look at all the economic in times like this, that 144,000 back in 2 in canada, 27,000 of them, I employers and there's approximately 3 to 4,000 lot setting organizations. That's a lot of us. That's a lot economic impact. That's a little but impact. So we just want to help black businesses try and excel and grow and help our country right, because we help the economy helping, but we help ourselves in terms about progress. It's really, really important for black into been used to get opportunity like now I'm talking to you from toronto, you're in vancouver. If I want to kind of of follow along and see how this competition plays out. How can I get involved? >> A website bbc's aside to go todd, 3 people vital. Yesterday people, brooke, that unit and that's had too many people excited we had about 2300 people came on and brooke, internet and it was such a great day. So we've actively romped up everything in can go website, it's free to join full of actual. They could basically just click on the link for that's where the process join a big and join us today. And people are going to be pitching lie. So that's going to really exciting to get as many people as possible to watch and use give them some all moral to to do well and see when then together, we can see will win this today, cheering them on and I would have that's going to be involved with this. What's the big takeaway? You hope that they have. The big takeaway is just black into canada and back into britain, you should be as important to the country. We contribute to the country and we want to equalized, get equal opportunities, get equal access to small business crime, small business loans, small business support systems and all of that. So we can just before part of the ecosystem. Sounds terrific. Black entrepreneurs and businesses of canada. Society executive director. >> Jackie can sandy, thanks so much for being with us today. >> Thank you so much for giving me a have a wonderful day. Thank you. You too. And you're watching toronto's breaking news cp24 ahead. We are looking at international news. Israel says they have killed dozens of terrorists in their latest attacks. Details in moments.

