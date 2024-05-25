CITY24 - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #20

>>> A two-storey restaurant collapse on the spanish island of majorca on palma in the mediterranean island popular with tourists. According to local media reports people were dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor. The cause of the collapse is under investigation. A police official says it was due to excessive weight. >>> Millions of indians heading to the polls in the last round of voting in a gruelling national election. The voters were lined up as early as 7 a.m. Local time to avoid the blazing sun expected. This election is considered one of the most consequential in history. The prime minister campaigns for a third time. Those are expected to be counted on june 4th. >>> All right, turning now to a threat of significant disruptions at the canada-u.s. Border heading into the busy summer season. Canadian airports and land crossings could see long lines as border workers worked in favour of a strike mandate. Unions representing roughly 9,000 members say they could be innocent picket line next month. Here's ctv's quebec bureau chief genevieve beauchemin. >> Reporter: canadian's plans for a summer abroad could hit a roadblock. Unions were handed a strike mandate, a move supported by 96% of the members who voted. >> Absolutely. I can see people being frustrated, inconvenienced, upset, annoyed, all of those things. It's not something that we want either. >> Reporter: cbsa employees are posted at land crossings, airport, marine ports and work as intelligence officers investigators. They want work conditions in line with law enforcement and rcmp. >> Protections around excessive discipline and contracting out and, of course, equitable retirement benefits. >> Reporter: they also want telework options for those who can work from home, this at a time when the public sector threatened discontent. Where the union sees an impasse, the employer says the federal government says the strike is unnecessary. >> Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau: we recognize the hard work they do every day keeping canada safe at our borders. The best labour agreements happen at the bargaining table. That's exactly where the ministers are focused. >> Phil: the government says 9% as union members are designated as essential. Their job action could leave motorists idling. >> It could slow the flow of goods across borders and spend time at the la colle border for instance. The unions say the window to assert disruptions is closing. Strike measures could come by mid-june. >> Phil: in the meantime, an internal evaluation says better training and information processing tools are needed to help the canadian border service agency. The nature of activities and a lack of data made it difficulty to fully assess the program's effectiveness. The program is responsible for the national collection of intelligence on issues. A border services agency spokesperson says that efforts are under way to address the evaluation's recommendations.

>>> Let's go out west, those forced from their homes amid ongoing wildfires in fort nelson are warned against coming home too early. Conditions are still unsafe to come back warning those returning early could cause congestion on the highway and prevent healthcare workers from getting through. Almost 4,700 residents are evacuated from the area on may 10th. Officials are hoping evacuees can return early next week. >>> And experts in healthcare and climate adaptation are calling on canada to disaster proof its hospitals. This comes as an increasing number of extreme weather events threaten the health system. Disaster institute says people that come total er strike the hospitals themselves. Hospitals across the country have had to stop operations because of extreme weather. The fixes are often simple such as adding air conditioning and upgrading ventilation systems. This is toronto's breaking news, cp24. The blue jays bats take the day off between the drivers and detroit. We will give you some of the highlights. >> It is Chuck's a wanderer. A lover of the open road. To some he's a legend... to others a phantom of leather and steel. [Motorcycle revs] Chuck was searching. What for, you ask? A Triple-A-Steak at an unbeatable price. And that's The Legend of Chuck! Can I get you guys anything else? [Horse neighs in the distance] [Door opens] [Bell rings] [Footsteps approaching] ( ) - It's about showing the world how beautiful and cool people with disabilities are. - We're trying to build a bridge across the disability community. - I always say I am happier now with less sight than I've ever been. - Para sport lit that fire back in my life. - If you embrace the differences about you, they can be amazing things. - Challenge your perspective of what people living with disabilities are capable of. Vo: AMI-tv. Television that includes everyone. Experience now on ami+. Most of our clients who come through our door and who are suffering from mental illness, they are feeling a sense of despair and a longing for help. Often insurance companies are denying disability claims on the basis that there's insufficient medical evidence. We've represented hundreds of clients who suffer from anxiety or depression. We fight for our clients right to receive the compensation they deserve. Your Long Term Disability firm... Kotak Law. (Dramatic music) I am Paul Atreides! Duke of Arrakis! Let me fight beside you. I'll show you the way. Closed Captioning is brought to you in part by Desjardins Insurance. Insurance with a heart so big, it shows. Visit Desjardins dot com slash heart, today. (Upbeat instrumental music) >> Phil: welcome back. Canada would take on switzerland today in the semifinal round of the world championship tournament. The team punched out tickets to the semis with a 6-3 quarterfinal win over slovakia on thursday. Nick paul led the way with a goal and an assist. This meeting marks the second time the countries meet in a semifinal. Puck drop is at 8:20. The bleads blue jays continued their series with the tigers in detroit. Things were going okay until the 4th inning. That could have been real bad. At least everyone is healthy. No midfield collision. Yeah, kevin kiermaier charged with an error after he nearly collided with left fielder daulton varsho. That led to the first of three runs in the inning. Jays' starter alek manoah gave up. He was pulled in the fifth. The jays scored a couple of runs in the ninth. The tigers win 6-2.

>>> The professional women's hockey league final continued with minnesota hosting boston for game three. >> Picking up speed. Looking for a wraparound play in front. Scores! >> Phil: minnesota scoring just 59 seconds into the game, taylor heise had an assist and led the home team to a 4-1 victory. They host the best of five series 2-1. This one went late. The rangers were at home taking on the florida panthers. >> Scores! >> Phil: a happy msg is a wild play. Barclay goodrow the hero in game two scoring 6 minutes into overtime snapping the panthers '' 11-game losing streak. The series will head to florida for game 3 and 4 sunday and tuesday. >> Really good. You know, I thought we were just sharper with everything we were doing. It's a game that goes back and forth. It's tight. It's close both ways. I think that we started to take control of the game through the second and some good things in the third. We need some big saves. Overtime, I like the way we played the overtime on the attack. It's a good hockey team and a good game that goes both ways. He made a heck of a shot. >> Phil: the oilers will go up 2-nothing. They visit the dallas stars tonight. Edmonton off a 3-2 win. Connor McDAVID scored in double overtime. Puck drop set for 8. This one was wild. The timberwolves hosted the mavericks in game two of the western conference finals.

>>> Go bear on skates. Lukea doncic led the way for dallas. Minnesota led by 12 by the halfway point. Dallas came all the way back in the second half. Doncic hit the game winning shot with 3 seconds remaining to give dallas the 109-108 win. A 2-0 series lead. They're doing that away from home. >> The play was to get luca the ball and let luca do what luca does in those moments. He has trust with his teammates that they were going to come and hit him. He knew who he was going to find to knock down a shot. We talk about taking a two. We're only down two. When he got to dancing with gobert, you could see that the step-back was coming and the rest was history. >> Phil: jason kidd, I feel old. Game three is tomorrow night in dallas. A young dog back home after being saved from a potentially dangerous situation near pearson airport. 7-month-old eska was discovered. She was reunited with her foster family. Those dogs, sneaky. You're watching toronto's breaking news, cp24. We'll look at today's top stories when we . It's spring time in paris and the kings and queens of clay have come out to play Tennis played on another planet That is a piece of art right there Ooo lala! Roland garros on tsn and tsn+ rolex, rolex, rolex My cash for your used or new Rolexs. Bring me your Submariners, your Yacht-Masters... your GMT's, your Date or your Datejusts. Oliver Jewellery pays the hightest prices for Rolexs! www.oliverjewellery.ca ooh yeaaahhh!!! Feeling sluggish or weighed down? Could be a sign that your digestive system isn't at its best. But a little Metamucil every day can help. Metamucil's psyllium fibre gels to trap and remove the waste that weighs you down... ...so you can lighten up* every day the Metamucil way. Did you know most dish soaps don't remove all the grease, even with scrubbing? Not mine. These are clean. How 'bout we take a closer look... Whaaat? I just cleaned those! Switch to Dawn Platinum. It powers through and removes 99% of grease and food residue. Including stubborn, invisible grease other dish soaps can leave behind. Now, that's... clean! That's why only Dawn is trusted to save wildlife affected by oil. Dawn Platinum cleans to the squeak. You don't have to go far away to get away Take a trip down the block to Kelsey's Why not come try our delicious shrimp, chicken or steak fajitas and Corona on tap Kelseys,the original roadhouse. Rolex, rolex, rolex My cash for your used or new Rolexs. Bring me your Submariners, your Yacht-Masters... your GMT's, your Date or your Datejusts. Oliver Jewellery pays the hightest prices for Rolexs! www.oliverjewellery.ca ooh yeaaahhh!!! (Dynamic music) [ ] >> Phil: man from toronto is dead after a wheel hit a coach bus on the qew in st. Catharines. More from the screen in moments. Crown prosecutors say a deadly shooting at a mississauga restaurant in 2021 was the result of a plot from a group who pledged allegiance to isis straight ahead. University of toronto has the liberty to trespass. The university says the deadline to vacate the space at kings college circle is monday morning. From 299 queen street west, you're watching toronto's breaking news, cp24. Good morning. I'm phil perkins. Thanks for joining us. Our top story, a toronto man is dead after a wheel smashed through a windshield on the bus of a qew in st. Catharines. Chopper 24 is over the scene in the westbound lanes. A wheel came off a passenger van, hit a pickup and then went through the bus windshield. 48-year-old toronto man who was a passenger on a bus was killed. Three passengers were seriously hurt around 3:40 yesterday afternoon. >> A mother and child were sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in etobicoke. This happened near 5:30 in royal york road in mimico. Their injuries are considered

minor. Police are investigating. The driver did remain on scene. >>> University of toronto has delivered a trespass notice to organizers of the pro palestinian encampment. The protest goes on. The university says deadline to vacate the space at kings college circle is 8 a.m. Monday morning. Before that, the two sides will meet for talks at 5 p.m. On sunday. That follows an offer the university presented thursday in a bid to end the weeks long protest. That includes a working group. U of t says it's not going to be ending any partnerships with israeli universities. >> This administration confirmed with us, they are meeting with us at 5 p.m. They are moving forward with the trespass notice. That's where we're at right now. This is a much longer process. With these types of things, they issued the trespass notice. That starts to get the wheels turning. It doesn't mean in the next four or five minutes that hundreds of cops are going to show up. There's lots of room. We implore the administration to be on the right side of history and divest. >> Phil: a jewish group is calling for the removal of the encampment saying that reports of anti-semitism and intimidation on campus have not been addressed by the university. >>> Crown prosecutors say a deadly shooting at a mississauga restaurant was the result of a plot from a group who pledged allegiance to isis. Five people were shot at chickenland in may, 2021. 25-year-old naim akl was killed in the opening address in brampton this week. Crown attorney said the group was planning to turn others in the group into authorities. They decided to kill and his man in to authorities. Suliman raza, anand nath and naqash abassi have been charged. Keep it here on cp24 as we continue to follow that story. Police released images of two suspects. They're trying to identify these two men. On tuesday, a victim interviewed when they saw two men bothering another north american a temporary bus bay at kennedy station. The victim was assaulted and had some of their belongings taken. Investigators are appealing for information about these two suspects.

>>> Well, a new wing of north york general hospital is designed to give patients a quicker and more private way to get mental health assistance. Here's ctv health reporter wall wall -- pauline chan introducing us to the purple zone. >> Reporter: north york general played a key role in andrew's life. >> It was complex posttraumatic stress disorder. >> Reporter: the emergency department was noisy busy place. >> It becomes obvious that the space is built for physical ailments. >> You're in a room with a little barrier there. A person says okay we're going to have a conversation. Okay, it's confidential. Now, can you please tell me about the most traumatic and worse thing that you have been experiencing. >> Reporter: the lack of privacy prompted the creation of north york general's purple zone. >> The goal was to improve patient experiences. The staff are trained as medical nurses and mental health nurses. Patients come directly from triage. Before they would have had to go to triage. Wait in an area. Wait for the emerge doc to see them. Wait for an emerge nurse who doesn't have the mental health background. Wait hours upon hours upon hours. >> Feeling a little bit of grief, depression, patients who may be a danger to themselves and others. >> Reporter: people coming in to the er can be quickly diverted to the purple zone. >> Extreme lines are specialized to mental health care. >> Reporter: the unit features secure rooms. >> I have come into crisis myself, extreme crisis, the lack of noise in the purple zone, the privacy, the fact that there's individual attention, those are really big things. >> Reporter: andrew now works as a peer counsellor outside the hospital. The emergency department sees some 300 patients a day with 4% of those dealing with mental health problems. >> That 4% keeps growing every year. The emerge volumes grow every year. >> Reporter: immediate plans include hiring more staff and building coming up next building. >> Phil: ontario ndp are calling for action to help families following uncertainty following the province's funding delay on its $10 a day day care program. The news comes after the provincial government tells childcare centres it will implement a new way of funding the $10 a day day care program. Many day cares are warning of a risk of closure. The ndp mpp said that the government must provide a short-term solution to help day cares survive. >> What we're asked to do is simple. Bun one, no more delays. Share the formula now so centres can start planning now. Two, emergency funding so other centres in similar situations stay open and provide the affordable childcare until the new model is implemented. I also want to ask that it is critical that the new funding formula delivers sustainable funding to support the childcare system.

>>> 92% of licensed childcare providers opted into ontario's $10 a day program. Doors open toronto happening this weekend giving you a chance to explore 160 of toronto's historic and significant sites. Since 2000, the event allows the public to get behind the-the-scenes looks. Hidden histories. Christine williamson is there doors open. She told us what you can expect. >> The great thing is it's an interesting opportunity to see inside some of the buildings that you walked past a hundred times and you wonder what goes on in there. It's a chance to get off the beaten path, learn a new skill. We have got all different kinds of spaces when you're into architecture or design or history, arts and crafts, museums. All of these kinds of sites are participating. It's interesting to learn more about all the little gems in your backyard. >> Phil: sites are open today and sunday, 10 a.m. To 5 a.m. Go transit reminding people service updates on lakeshore and barrie west to be aware of until june 9th on certain weekends. Trains are going to be operating every 15 minutes between union and oakville and then hourly between oakville and west harbour in hamilton. Train service on the barrie line is suspended this weekend for track work. Buses are running between highway 407 and allendale waterfront. People taking the ttc in the east end, there is no service on line 2 between woodbine and kennedy due to track work for today and tomorrow. Shuttle buses are running instead. Regular service will be back on monday. You're watching toronto's breaking news, cp24. Israel says they killed dozens of terrorists in their latest attacks. Details (Upbeat music) Febreze! Your bathroom... Needs Febreze Small Spaces... The always-on, odor-fighting air freshener you set and forget. No outlets used, no batteries needed, no effort required. So your bathroom stays continuously fresh for 45 days. That's the power of Febreze Small Spaces. Celebrating a legacy of 75 years Pollard has manufactured quality products here in Ontario. Our key to success is simple. Employ great people. Invest in new technology. And give customers more for their money. I work with Pollard on all of my projects. There is no better time than now to replace your windows and doors. Get factory savings and one year no interest or payments. From our family business to your family home. Make a smart investment. Choose Pollard. ( ) With the $30 Massive Money ticket going big could be a scratch away. Hello and welcome to the Skilled Trades college game show with Scottie Barnes leading by 10,000 points. All right, Open anyone here with certifications at stc, prepare students for a career making up to $100,000 a year in just three short months. Plumbing, electrical, carpentry, drywall and masonry. Are you sure you've never attended stc because you've won 42 shows in a row? I'm just passionate about the skill trades. Enroll today and skilled trades college. So we're walking the whole coast of Nova Scotia. Literally the whole coast. We're talking lighthouses, seafood, glamping. Tidal bore rafting! Totally not a bore by the way! We hottubbed. We cold plunged. The Cabot Trail? The views! And the coastal towns? Oh! You should have been there. Okay, we get it. That's why we came with you this time. Right. Yes. >> Phil: welcome back. The israeli army killed dozens of terrorists during operations in gaza. It happened at gaza's northern city of jabalya. The attack comes on the heels of the world court ordering the israeli to halt its offensive in rafah.

>>> 14 people are dead, 16 injured after a two-storey restaurant collapsed on the spanish island of majorca in palma on the mediterranean island popular with tourists. 7 people suffered very serious injuries. According to local media reports, people were dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor. It was likely due to excessive weight. >>> Canadians struggle under the soaring cost of groceries will be awaiting the result of a robe by canada's competition bureau. It will launch investigations for anti-competitive conduct. Here's paul hollingsworth. >> Reporter: sobeys and loblaws facing intense scrutiny over rising food prices find themselves on the receiving end of an investigation launched by the competition bureau of canada. >> Any time you're being investigated by the competition bureau, something serious is happening. They don't get involved all that often. This is a fairly novel case. >> Both grocery giants limit competition in the retail grocery sector. A lack of competition is directly linked to the high price of food. >> When you try to control geography as a retailer, access to affordable food becomes an issue for a lot of people. >> Reporter: sobeys's owner empire called the investigation newcastle unlawful. >> It presents the competition bureau in a biassed way. >> Reporter: millions of canadian shoppers are struggling with skyrocketing grocery prices. >> Terrible. Like I said, it doesn't match up to what we're paying out. >> Reporter: it doesn't surprise me. Competition would be great. >> Dalhousie university law professor says the competition bureau will be challenged to tune out public emotion. >> They have to come to it incidentally, they're not influenced by public opinion. >> The competition bureau has enough to pursue this case going forward. It's possible this case could lead to more competition and more affordable groceries. Paul hollingsworth, ctv news, halifax. >> Phil: now to the west coast of the country, those forces from their homes are warned against getting home a little bit too early. Conditions are still unsafe to come back. Those -- 4,700 residents were evacuated on may 10th. Officials are hoping evacuees can return home next week.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts