CITY24 - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #7

Find out if Lyric is the right fit for you at worldofhearing.ca >> Zuraidah: a new wing at north york general hospital is designed to get a patient seven-day forecast and when private wait to get a mental health assistance. Health reporter introduces us to the purple zone rep! Five years ago north your general played a key role in his fight. >> Had a diagnosis for what appears to be depression, and it turned out to be complex ptsd. >> Reporter: at the emergency department was a noisy and busy. >> This basis is both for ailments, here in a room with a barrier, like okay we will have a conversation don't worry it's confidential. Please tell me about his most dramatic and worst think you've been experiencing. >> Reporter: the lack of privacy, is a place devoted to mental health, with the creation of north york generals knew purple zone is. >> The goal is for those experiences, trained as medical nurses and mental health nurses. Or patients come directly from triage, before they would have had to go to triage, waited for the emerged doctor to see them, seen by an emergency nurse who does not have the mental health background, and wait hours upon hours when we do see patients, lipid of bid of grief, depression, a danger to themselves or to others. >> Reporter: it people coming to the er can be quickly diverted to the purple zone. >> It is streamlines their axes. >> Reporter: individuals to rooms with snoozing surroundings is. >> I've come to crisis myself, like extreme crisis, the lack of noise in the purple zone, the privacy, and the fact that there is individual attention, those are big things. >> Reporter: working as a peer counsellor us out of the hospital, appears a port navigator with the purple zone. >> Emergency departments at north york genesee 300 patients a day, was about 12 percent of those dealing with mental health problems. >> Every year, the emergency volumes grow. >> Reporter: antes as an immediate plan includes hiring more staff and building more connections with community member the truck mental health organizations . Ctv news. [ ] ( ) In a field far away from the city there's a tree that's older than my grandmother's mother And it's all okay Some things stay the same ( ) And it's all okay Nothing stays the same ( ) These words matter when you have been seriously hurt in an accident. At Sokoloff personal injury lawyers, we're there every stop of the way. So call for your free consultation. Don't put it off, call Sokoloff Febreze! Your bathroom... Needs Febreze Small Spaces... The always-on, odor-fighting air freshener you set and forget. No outlets used, no batteries needed, no effort required. So your bathroom stays continuously fresh for 45 days. That's the power of Febreze Small Spaces. It's Leon's Storewide Super Sale! Save up to 50% on furniture. Save up to 50% on mattresses. Plus, get an l2 washer and dryer set for only $998 including a 2 year warranty! Ends Wednesday! City's cultural calendar - returns this weekend. More than 160 historic and significant sites across all 25 wards... Will be open to the public for free to areas they typically can't access. Locations include museums, cultural landmarks, places of worship and theatres... As well as city hall, queen's park, and even lower bay station, among many others. We've got all different kinds of spaces. Whether your into architecture or design, or history, you like arts and crafts, museums. All of these kind of sites are participationg and yeah, its just a really interesting opprotunity to learn more about all the little gems in your backyard. This year's theme is "hidden histories" - doors open toronto runs saturday and sunday, 10 am to 5pm - you can find a list of participating locations on the city's website. And that is our report for this evening. A reminder -- you can get breaking news all day on c- p-24 -- and on our website -- "ctv news toronto dot c- a". For jessica smith -- and all of us at ctv news -- have a good night. I'm zuraidah alman -- we'll see you tomorrow. 11:30pm news

(Dynamic music) >> And from toronto is dead after a we'll hit a coach bus on the qew in st. Catharines. The university of toronto delivered a trespass notice. 2 organizers of a pro-palestinian encampment giving them a deadline on when they need to vacate or face legal action will have all the details from king's college circle coming up. And ontario is accelerating its expansion of alcohol sales in the province will have the details. Plus reaction straight ahead. From 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Hello. I'm sijia liu. Thanks so much for joining us. We begin with developing news. A toronto man is dead after a wheel smashed through the windshield of a bus on the qew in st. Catharines chopper. 24 was over the scene in the toronto-bound lanes near the garden city skyway bridge opp say a wheel came off a passenger van hit a pickup and then went through a bus windshield. A 48 year-old toronto man who was a passenger on the bus was killed. 3 other passengers were seriously hurt. This happened around 3.40 this afternoon. Cp24's lindsay busk and joins us with the latest details. Lindsay, you've been at the encampment all evening. Have you noticed any movements? >> Not so much sijia at a couple people coming and which I think will be normal at this time of night. But for the most part, it's very quiet inside the this hour. And it doesn't seem as though there's much movement in terms of anyone leaving. And we know the students have said they're not happy with what the university has offered so far. So they have no intention of leaving, but they do have until 8:00am monday morning. So that trespass notice came out today, as you mentioned, but it's not until 8:00am monday morning that the students actually have to be vacated from this encampment. And the university has size it will any subsequent legal matters as well afterwards. So this all comes after the university offered such an offer to the students yesterday with a couple of different things that included an invitation for students to attend the university's business board of governing council meeting on june 19th to present their demands. It also included a working group to consider options for disclosure and greater transparency of investments. But the university did say it would not cutting any ties with israeli universities, which is one of the demands that the students wanted. The students also demanded the university to divest from direct and indirect investments that support israel. And it sounds as though from this offer, that's not what's going to but the university did see the table as I just said to maybe pursue, got down the road. That being said, we heard from students in this encampment today and they say that this offer is not enough, which is why they rejected. And they say they feel now they've been offered an all to with this notice of trespass. Have a listen. >> This confirmed with us that they're meeting with us at but that they're moving forward. The trespass at that's where we're at right you know, this trespass notice is the first of a much longer you know, these types of things, you know, they issue that trespass notice. And then you know, that starts at the wheels turning, but doesn't mean immediately. And the next you know, for 5 minutes that hundreds of cops are going to show up. There's lots of room between now and then. And we implore the administration to the right thing to be on the right side of history to divest from israeli apartheid these ongoing genocide. >> So all the signs that you see all this fencing that you see, this has been up for weeks now sijia and it looks as though it's going to remain, at least for the rest of this weekend, despite the snow to sign. Kevin. Organizers did say university administrators had also agreed to meet with them on sunday at 5:00pm for continued negotiations. Supper hops. They'll be able to come to some kind of settlement before 8:00am on monday morning. The students half as I said until 8:00am monday morning to pack up leaves will have to wait and see how this goes. So >> Okay, a very crucial weekend. Thanks for keeping an eye on the encampment. Press lindsay. Crown prosecutors say a deadly shooting at a mississauga restaurant was a result of a plots from a group who had pledged allegiance to the terrorist group. Isis. >> 5 people were shot at chicken land near the college way. And glen erin drive in may of 2021. 25 year old naeem a kill was killed in the opening address in brampton this week. Crown attorney david diorio said a queue was planning to turn others in the group end. So they decided to kill him and his family on not

salman rasa akasha basi are all charged with one count of murder and 5 counts of attempted murder. The charges haven't been proven in courts in testimony continued today. Keep it here on cp24. As we continue to follow this court proceeding. Ontario will soon be ontarians will soon be able to buy beer, wine cider and ready to drink alcohol at corner stores. The province announced today they moved up their plan to expand alcohol sales with availability at convenience stores coming on september 5th grocery stores already with licenses will be able to sell larger cases of beer as of august. 1st. And by the end of october, more big box stores will be allowed to sell the lower alcohol beverages like beer and wine. This accelerated plan is going to cost taxpayers to the tune of 225 million dollars to help out the beer store with the transition as well as giving a discount to convenience stores. >> As of october 31st, every convenience, grocery and big box store in ontario will be able to sell beer cider wine and ready to drink alcoholic beverages as we enter this new marketplace. The beer store and the lcbo. We'll continue to play a big role spirits like vodka, gin and whisky will continue to be sold at the lcbo. The beer store will remain active in distribution recycling and as a valid retailer. >> Some of the people we spoke to today support the expansion plan. >> People get out the race from anywhere. They will go your stories, making a convenient honestly, I don't really drink much. And I think a lot of young people drink much these days. Not going affect think, just more convenient. >> I have no issue is that that was born in europe, that's really going everywhere and you know, we don't drive people everywhere just because of that. So it's a show for it, I guess culture and so on. I think we're a civilized society and I don't see problem was that. So it proved come to trust was giving a deer. The corner is a problem. >> The beer store released a statement saying today is a significant milestone, reaffirming the beer store's crucial role as the primary distributor of beer in ontario. This announcement underscores our commitment to responsible beer distribution and environmental stewardship, but not everyone supports this expansion. Doctor leslie buckley is ahead of addictions at camh. She joined cp24 and says there are many safeguards that needs to be in place to reduce harm. >> It really all comes down to accessibility. So there's multiple studies that show that the single most important lever that impacts the amount of alcohol consumed by a society is accessibility. And what we mean by that, we mean price. So the minimum price plus taxes. So the higher the price, the less consumed the hours of availability and the retail density. So you know, all those things are increasing at this point. And we know that that will have an impact in terms of consumption of alcohol. >> Earlier this month, a coalition of health organizations, including the canadian cancer society, the canadian mental health association and can aged released a letter calling for a comprehensive strategy to deal with increased alcohol consumption with what will come with the change it says harms linked to drinking cost the province more than 7 billion dollars a year. More than tobacco and opioids combined. The city is trying to alleviate some of the traffic congestion caused a long-term construction on the gardner. It involves opening the ramp from lakeshore to the westbound gardiner at jameson during the afternoon rush. That ramp was previously closed in the afternoon because it can be difficult for drivers to merge onto the gardiner enjoying busy periods. The garner is currently reduced to 2 lanes of traffic each way between dufferin and strachan for major rehabilitation work that's scheduled to continue for 3 years. The city issued a statement today on the reopening of the ramp. It says in part the ramp opened earlier this afternoon, the city of toronto's traffic operations centre reports the ramp has been working extremely well to keep the traffic moving. Traffic agents are present to assist with the continued flow of traffic and provide feedback to the city on conditions on the ground. The city is also installing additional variable messaging signs in bowler to educate motorists about traffic challenges as a result of the ramps reopening. Go. Transit is reminding people of service updates on the lakeshore west and barrie lines this weekend service on the lakeshore west rail will be temporarily modified on certain weekends until june 9th to allow for track work. The trains will operate every 15 minutes between union station to oakville and then hourly between oakville to west harbour train service on the barrie line will be suspended this weekend for critical track work during this time,

buses will only run between highway 407 and allandale waterfront. And heads up for ttc riders. There will be a subway closure to keep in mind this weekend. There will be no service on line 2 between woodbine and kennedy stations on saturday and sunday. Crews will be doing trackwork shuttle buses will be running and regular service is scheduled to resume on monday. This is toronto's breaking news cp24 sounding the alarm over funding for child care and the potential impact on families. Those details ahead. Oh Canada!! their time has come Argentina have done it! One more Messi moment! Beyond glorious! Messi magic once again This is it...the stage is set That's what they came for!! And it is spectacular!! -Having triplets is...amazing. -expensive. So, we switched to the bargain detergent, but we ended up using three times as much and the clothes still weren't as clean as with Tide. So we're back to Tide, and the clothes are clean again. Do three times the laundry and get a Tide clean. ( ) At Enterprise Mobility, we never stop looking for new mobility solutions. Because sometimes the best road forward, is the one you didn't expect. ( ) Is it time to renew your mortgage? Struggling with credit card debt? Owe money to the cra? Have difficulty paying your mortgage? Or need cash for any reason? Northwood Mortgage can help. Northwood is more flexible and has access to better rates than the banks. Approval is based on equity in your home and not just your income. And Northwood provides fast closing turnaround with a payment plan that suits your budget. For an easy home equity loan visit NorthwoodMortgage.com We're working harder for you (Dynamic jazz instrumental) the ontario ndp are calling for action to help families facing uncertainty following the province's latest funding delay. The news conference comes after the provincial government told childcare centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national 10 dollar-a-day program starting in 2025. Many daycares are warning about a risk of closure if a funding formula isn't soon updated to cover the actual cost of providing care. Ndp mpp political posh says the government must provide a short-term solution to help these daycare survive. >> Asked today is simple. No more delays, share the funding the centers can start planning other centres in similar situations and stay I also want to >> 92 of licensed childcare providers have opted into ontario's 10 dollar-a-day program. The federal government is providing more insight into why it rejected toronto's request to decriminalize possession of illegal drugs. Addictions minister ya'ara saks says the proposal didn't include age restrictions or limit the amount of drugs a person could have. She says the plan left her with deep concerns. The minister says she decided to deny it after toronto refused to amend the proposal to address concerns from her department. The application sought to decriminalize possession of all controlled drugs and substances for personal use. Premier ford was asked about the federal government's denying of toronto's request to decriminalize drugs for personal use. Here's what he had to say. >> As long as on premier, we're never going to decriminalize hardcore drugs. What I believe in, we need more detox centres. We need more rehab rehabilitation centres, but we sure the heck don't need people shooting up and doing drugs in neighbourhoods like mississauga were anywhere and that kaysen in ontario. >> Independent mp kevin one has asked to run for the federal conservatives in the next election. One was a liberal candidate in spadina-fort york in 2021, but was dropped by the party just days before the votes for failing to disclose a withdrawn sexual assault charge. He won his seat and has been sitting as an independent. Since then, one is hoping conservative leader pierre poilievre will nominate him in gta riding. He has voted alongside the

conservatives on a range of issues and says he obtains party membership last november. Party spokeswoman, sarah fisher says the tories are not considering bringing him into caucus. This is toronto's breaking news cp24 coming up. Bracing for potential disruptions at the border. And what that could mean for the busy travel season this summer. If you're frustrated with occasional bloating or gas. Your body's giving you signs... it's time to try Align. Align Probiotic was designed by gastroenterologists to help relieve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. When you feel the signs... it's time to try Align/ [Coworker] - As I was saying, it will be very important to- [static crackling] Board directors- [static crackling] [keyboard clacking] [head creaking] [head pops] - Is your internet making you lose your mind? Primus is just what you need. Advanced Internet and Wi-Fi from 39.95 per month. Nice Dress! -You too. The best part? It has pockets! - It has pockets! I know! I know, right! Oh my gosh! Well that, and the Cash Back. -What? With Rakuten. It's a shopping app. I saved a ton on our dress. This is unbelievable. - This is unbelievable... I know, right! You're going to get so much Cash Back. Okay, I'm going to go change 'cause... When the Murrays discovered Gain Scent Beads, they fell in love with the irresistible scent. Huh, huh, so did their dog Roger. Gain Scent Beads keep even the stinkiest stuff smelling fresh. So I know we agreed on price, but this car is taller than I was expecting. I like your dinosaur shirt. ( ) That's Clutch. ( ) 99.9 Virgin Radio wants to help pay your way. Listen to Daryn and Deepa mornings on Virgin Radio for your chance to win $10,000 every week. Virgin Radio pays your way. Closed Captioning is brought to you in part by Desjardins Insurance. Insurance with a heart so big, it shows. Visit Desjardins dot com slash heart, today. Canada border services agency workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate. More than 9,000 members voted in 96% supported job action that could lead to significant disruptions to the flow of people, goods and services in an out of canada. As the busy summer travel season begins. Workers have been without a contract for 2 years. He issues in this round of bargaining includes fair wages that are aligned with other law enforcement agencies across the country. Flexible telework and remote work options and equitable retirement benefits. Canada's competition bureau is looking into the conduct of sobeys and loblaws. The major grocery chains are under investigation for alleged anti-competitive conduct. The federal government documents show the bureau is looking at the company's use of so-called property controls to limit retail grocery competition. The commissioner claims the controls at the grocery giants have baked into lease agreements are designed to restrict other potential tenants and their activities. Meanwhile, loblaw boycott organizers say they plan to keep movement going past may. One of the group's moderators, rick brown joined cp24 with more on their efforts. >> It's going really well, the poll that came out yesterday, so to saint people participating, which is 18% of the canadian population. 58% of the population aware of the boy died and supported so that's very encouraging to us because, you know, we have a lot of and and do and dover evidence. But this, you know, really quantifies what's happening. >> Boycott organizers say they're looking forward to seeing the financial impact on loblaw once they're q2. Reports are released. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Coming up, the blue jays looking for a win against the tigers with alek manoah taking them. And we'll have those highlights next. Crave, The most talked about... Sounds intense. ... most anticipated shows... You step out of line even once. ... All right here. Subscribe now at crave.ca. [ ] You might not know how to fix a broken air conditioner. Sfx: [phone/truck/bag/fan] But we do. "That was fast." And if you need a new one pay as little as three dollars a day and make no monthly rental payments for 6 months Call on Reliance

(Opening Mnemonic) (music throughout) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) We need to switch. Sweet. Sweet. Sweet. Sweet. Sweet. But can we do it? Oh yeah. We can definitely make the switch. Sweet. Our Enercare technicians are experts at heating and cooling. Water heating and water purification. We can help you with a range of affordable solutions to help your home run smoothly. Enercare Experts at home (Upbeat instrumental music) the blue jays continue their series with the tigers in detroit tonight. >> '02 is in the year left-center field. >> Things were going ok for the jays until 4th inning. That's when centre fielder kevin kiermaier was charged with an error after he nearly collided with less yield felt our show. That lets the first of 3 runs in the jays starter alek gave up 6 runs, before he was pulled in the 5th. The jays scored a couple of runs in the 9th to avoid being shut out. Tigers win 6 to it. The weekend is here and that means there are lots of new movies hitting theatres, including the latest mound next installment. >> Furiosa in mad max saga is a high octane origin story set 15 to 20 years before fury road after being kidnapped by ward or dementia, says henchmen furiosa 1000 vengeance for the death of her mother when she's caught between 2 tyrants vying for supremacy. She finds herself in a battle to make the way home. Film critic richard crouse says it's a wild ride. We nobody. >> Shoots action seems quite the same way that george is able to. They are for the camera is in constant motion near exciting. It's like those old monster truck ads that say you'll pay for the whole seat, but you'll only use the edge as you slowly work your way up to the front of the sea because this movie is visually engrossing. There's fraction seen here called the stowaway secret took 78 days to shoot and it will make eyes pop out of their sockets. I give it 4 out of 5 it's really quite something to see it as large and as loud as you possibly >> I realize not everyone fantasized about the same hit man. Every sting operation was hit. Man is part romantic comedy part action movie loosely based on a true story follows a mild mannered leon. The sidewalks for the police secretly records and cover officer posing as a hit man for hire when he has to fill in for the officer one day he finds out he's a natural and start to embrace the role a little more than he should. Crouse says the movie is light and frothy, but is anchored by smart script in good performances. Ration was performance. >> It has a scene about three quarters of the way through the movie that with the audience and I saw this burst into applause after it was over it was dot will perform start well written funny with the slots to kind of edge to it, that pervades all the way through the entire show. Again, just 4, to 5 stars called hitman and it's in theatres right now. It's really worth the walk. >> Okay, eyes. Another review of garfield is hitting theatres this weekend. Pratt voices title character after being abandoned stream. They have play by samuel l jackson as it gets the orange tabby leads a life of leisure with civilian john canine best friend ot big victory appears garfield do leave the lasagna behind to embark on high stakes heist? I think this is a case of mistaken. Well,

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts