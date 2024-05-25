CITY24 - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

behind to embark on high stakes heist? I think this is a case of mistaken. Well, garfield doesn't really behave like garfield. I don't think the kids will bide all that much. It's a lot of if you're term or 11 years old absolutely who this movie is aimed at, they probably don't know who garfield is anyway, so they care that he doesn't sleep all day that he doesn't. Insults friend, od and all the other stuff that goes along with a comic strips. What this movie does, he's just deliver a generic action movie. So I gave 3 out of 5 stars. It's going into this right now. >> Term 11 year-olds for probably like it. Parents may be a little less. It's run out >> I explores the complexities of know friendships and motherhood. It follows 2 best friends whose relationship is strained when one gives birth to her second child and the other one gets pregnant from a one night stand. House gives it and a half stars price. This is toronto's breaking news. Cp24. It's time to go behind the scenes at some of the city's most popular destinations. We'll tee up some of this year's highlights at doors open. Toronto. (Mid-tempo music) -Having triplets is...amazing. -expensive. So, we switched to the bargain detergent, but we ended up using three times as much and the clothes still weren't as clean as with Tide. So we're back to Tide, and the clothes are clean again. Do three times the laundry and get a Tide clean. Feeling sluggish or weighed down? Could be a sign that your digestive system isn't at its best. But a little Metamucil every day can help. Metamucil psyllium fiber gels to trap and remove the waste that weighs you down and also helps lower cholesterol and slows sugar absorption to promote healthy blood sugar levels. So you can feel lighter. Lighten up every day the Metamucil way and try Metamucil Fibre + Collagen Peptides to help promote digestive health and reduce joint pain. Morgan Rielly just realized that adulting can be offside. Why do I pay the same for car insurance as that guy? It's 'cause you're the same age. Not fair. Not one bit. I don't get it. Check out Sonnet Shift. It's a new app from Sonnet Insurance where safe drivers can save up to 35%. I'm a safe driver. Yes you are, Morgan Rielly. I am Morgan Rielly. Uh-huh... Most of our clients who come through our door and who are suffering from mental illness, they are feeling a sense of despair and a longing for help. Often insurance companies are denying disability claims on the basis that there's insufficient medical evidence. We've represented hundreds of clients who suffer from anxiety or depression. We fight for our clients right to receive the compensation they deserve. Your Long Term Disability firm... Kotak Law. This new Charmin Ultra Soft smooth tear has wavy edges. It's no ordinary square. New Charmin Ultra Soft smooth tear has wavy perforations that tear so much better with more cushiony softness. Enjoy the go with Charmin. >> Doors open toronto is happening this weekend, giving you a chance to explore more than 160 of the city's historic and significant sites since 2000. The event allows the public to get a behind the scenes. Look at landmarks, including todmorden mills queen's park and the lower bay subway station. This year's theme is hidden histories. Christine williams and his lead programmer for doors open and she joined cp24 with more on what visitors can expect. >> The great thing about doors open is it's just a really interesting opportunity to see inside some of the buildings that you may be walk past 100 times. But I've always wondered what goes on in there and it's, it's a chance to, you know, get off the beaten path, learn a new skill. We've got all different kinds of spaces, whether you're into architecture, design or history, you like arts and crafts, museums, all of these these kinds of sites are participating. Yeah, it's just a really interesting opportunity to learn more about all the little gems in your backyard. >> The sites are open saturday and sunday from 10:00am to 5:00pm. A young dog is back home after being saved from a potentially dangerous situation near pearson airport. This is 7 months old eska she was running along traffic on airport road and highway 4, 9, thursday night when a good samaritan spotted her and turned her over to peel police. They shared her photo nesca was quickly reunited with her foster family. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Thanks so much for spending some time with us tonight, the top stories in toronto are straight ahead.

[ ] >> Michelle: a deadly crash this afternoon after the wheels smashers through a bus windshield. Good evening we begin tonight in saint catherine's where 48 old man is dead of history we'll smash through the windshield of a coach bus resulting in a three vehicle crash on the qew. Ontario provincial police say the crash happened around :40 pm now the garden city skyway bridge, video from our chopper shows the coach bus with a shattered friend when sheldonmac and many banknotes to be seen on this -- side of the highway that appears to be missing the rear. Rep mike this collision the result of a wheel coming off a passenger van, and going through the windshield of a coach bus. As a result of this we'll striking the coach bus, a 40-year-old man from toronto was pronounced dead at the scene. >> Zuraidah: three other passengers were taken to the area hospital with serious injuries, the qew reopened around 11. >>> In toronto, and 92-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a car crossing the street on spadina avenue any mnpmac emergency crews were called to the spadina avenue grange avenue area around 940 5:00, the man was walking northbound when he was had by vehicle in the light -- light have turned, the nine year old remained on the scene, mother and child are in hospital after being struck by vehicle in etobicoke, they respond to the area of royal york road just before 5:30 pm. The victims were transported to hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, police to the driver remained onto the scene, no word on any charges. >>> The university of toronto said pro- palestinian demonstrators have until monday to vacate an encampment that has been ongoing for three weeks, the deadline comes out of her organizer turned down a proposal from the schools officials, a trespass notice has now been issued, db mike walker has the latest. >> Reporter: with the deadline to offered the -- to accept the offer of past. >> Order of trespass a rep mike special constables delivered trespass notices to pro- palestinian organizers, statements and demonstrators. >> This document is a farce. >> Reporter: rejecting the university of toronto offered to end the encampment offering -- occupying to the green space for more than three weeks now and includes more than 170 tenths. >> This document is nothing but a summary of their already existing procedure on divestment and disclosure with a few minor tweaks, to betas into thinking we are getting a good deal out of this. >> At the offer is fair and reasonable and reasonable, universities offer includes inviting students to present their demands to the business board of governing council but of forming working group to consider options for the disclosure of the school's investments! The university says it will not end any partnerships with israeli schools which is at one of the demands. >> Our approach is in keeping with the university's fundamental commitments to free expression, peaceful protests and the diversity of opinions that exist in our community. >> We were given a proposal for a committee, no commitment for devised money, you want a commitment of our development, we demand it. >> Reporter: the university has it made it clear that encampments on its property are illegal, there is also number of health and safety concerns, there have been numerous incidences of hateful speech on campus and reported to police since the encampment was established. >> To students are reporting it to us they feel unsafe, they feel targeted. >> Reporter: jay sullivan, with an advocacy group for jewish students calling for the removal of the encampment. >> It's long been time since the university took meaningful concrete steps to ensure jewish students like any other student is able to come to school and a study and live and work, free of harassment and intimidation. >> Reporter: giving demonstrators until late monday morning to clear the encampment, before then that of the two sides will meet over the weekend. >> There is lots more room for improvement. >> Reporter: of the encampment is not of removed, the university will take necessary legal steps. The university administrators and demonstrators are expected to continue negotiations on a sunday, at this point toronto police say the university has not requested its assistance to help clear the encampment stomach mike walker, ctv news, toronto. >> Zuraidah: expect to see larger cases of beer and grocery stores starting the summer, the province heating of the expansion of alcohol sales but not everybody is applauding the move. Siobhan morris has the details. >> Reporter: the premiere does not drink alcohol but has been pledging for years to place it

in closer reach. >> We are getting a don't foster, we're getting it done starting this summer. >> Reporter: starting august 1st got groceries and big box stores that already sell alcohol can add a boozy seltzer's, premixed drinks and bigger cases of beer up to 30. >> At september 5th, convenience stores like this one will be able to sell beer, cider, wino and ready to drink alcoholic beverages steve as starting halloween more big retailers can have their license, the expansion more than a year ahead of schedule, to make it happen, 225 million taxpayer dollars goes into the beer stores through the transition. >> Or is going is to ensure that we protect the beer store employees to make sure they know they will be taken care of, we will audit every single penny to make sure it's going in the right place. >> Reporter: encoding keeping a minimum number of stores open, with hospitals under strain, municipal infrastructure buckling the. >> $125 million to alcohol -- accelerate alcohol sales. >> Thank you for that, when it comes to patient... >> Reporter: boasting on healthcare and access to primary care, from ontarians, a cocktail of feelings about these changes. >> People are looking for convenience,. >> Oh wait about, it they should not be able to have such easy access to go and get it from a convenience store it. >> Make it easy for everybody, everybody's happy. >> Reporter: not everybody, the retail council of canada call exists a sweetheart deal for the multinational companies that own the beer stores, a gift from taxpayers, while pushing recycling costs onto grocers and consumers, and members were how to take a serious look at whether or not selling to alcohol under makes sense, entirely different reasons, the centre for addiction and mental health is also disappointed. >> Are really feel like this is a choice of convenience over ontarians health and well-being of. >> Reporter: saying alcohol plays a role in the 6000 deaths a year in ontario, a number they expect to rise. >> We are very worried about the violence and domestic violence which is already using increases, we know how that is linked to alcohol. We await about duis. >> Reporter: the premier ecology there will be speed bumps,. >> I'm confident we will go to those bumps. >> Reporter: the timeline of speculations that the premium recall an early election, today doug ford would not it commits to keeping the vote in 2026 but is committed to getting his agenda through. >> Zuraidah: more news in a moment, is give you a life look right now a downtown toronto, 15 degrees and are merely clear skies, jessica smith has our first look at the forecast. >> Jessica: aid was the most amazing today, the centred from start to finish, freezing low humidity, it is one of those days he just want to be outside of the entire time. Tonight is all, we do have a decent start to the day tomorrow before it gets messy but this evening sitting at 14, should be around 11 so we are holding onto that nearest seasonal market. When it gets lighter but it gets breezy or tomorrow. We're starting off with sunshine by that arena, risk of thunderstorms roles and, and sticks around until at least the made afternoon. Coming up, a full look at your long-range forecast to show you how long this rain will hold on and what we can expect for the weekend is. >> Zuraidah: thank you.

>>> Prosecutors say the suspect in a deadly mississauga shooting pledged allegiance to isis, and a man was killed because he was ready to expose those ties. John woodward has a story. >> Reporter: it was a bloody scene in may of 2021 in the family-run restaurant, five people shots, the 25-year-old died in an attack that shock the city of mississauga. >> Just don't understand. >> Senseless. >> Senseless. >> Reporter: at the time police released this surveillance video before and after the shooting, part of an investigation that led to the arrest of three men, natasha, solomon raza anna and owned it, in light of the crown attorney to tell a jury in the first degree murder trial that he had gone to work in his white house, singh that you will hear evidence that he was aware of the group pledged allegiance to isis, they were not just buying and selling products, they pledged our regions to isis, and when he was being used to finance at organization, sent back home to four that that caused. >>> He is planning to go to the authorities and betray the others, it's my position of the others came up with a plan to prevent that from happening, a plan to kill him and his family. The councils and between nines 2021 of that plan was put into action, alleging that he entered the restaurant, pulled a handgun and shot seven times and 18 seconds, witnesses told that they saw a slender man jump into a honda accord which set all, inside, the mother heard several pop sculptures trauma and the arm, rushed into see several others dink shot including one of her sons . She said elegant him, he was looking at me, I could see the blood everywhere on the ground, I could do nothing. She called 911 and asked any driver in the gas station for help you muck police at full different pulled footage from 70 security cameras to follow the accord back to the business, and major break in the case. John woodward, ctv news. >> Zuraidah: people police made an arrest in a fatal stabbing and mississauga, police were called to a motel near widow road just before 9:30 am monday. A woman in her fifties with stab wounds was browsed at the scene, the 25-year-old woman of mississauga was arrested the next day and charge of a second we murder, police he the victim and suspect are related, but did not consider the case of intimate partner violence.

>>> Toronto police a man has died after an assault last weekend in scarborough, investigators shared this image of the victim, the 57-year-old of toronto, police responded to an altercation, at a residence in the area of eglinton avenue characters after 2:00 pm may 16th. >>> They say a suspect to attack aladdin with an object it, the 65-year-old of toronto was arrested at the scene. He's now charged with second we murder. Police say the man a new one another. Back in york region in the investigation is underway after shots were fired at a richmond hill movie theatre three separate times this week. >> Reporter: the greater toronto area's newest movie theatre plank movies in multiple locations, while the new theatre was a draw for moviegoers, is also growing unwanted attention. >> Since it may 17th we've had three incidents of shootings happening good at the cinema, and each incident it's been three different suspect vehicles vehicles, fortunately nobody has been injured. >> Reporter: friday may 17th just before 10:00 pm, surveillance video shows a white pickup truck outside of the front entrance doors when multiple shots were fired, sunday may 19th just before 9:30 o'clock, read as he beat drove by and a suspect fired multiple shots at the entrance door. And today at 2:30 am, a dark coloured suv drove by the theatre with suspects flying shots which shattered the front door be one that we don't know if all three incidences are linked together, we are treating it as separate right now. But again we just want people to come forward who might know something of. >> Reporter: this is not the first time the theatre was fired upon, genuine 24th, four theatres into the gta including this one had a gun shots fired at its front door, following the shooting is an applied cancelled three indian action films. >> We don't have any information about what movie was playing a. >> Reporter: at 37-year-old mark commit man was arrested in relation to the january shooting where they are looking for different suspect and the investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information about the shooting is here is asked to contact the york regional police. >> Zuraidah: coming up here on ctv news, mississauga voters began the process of choosing the next mayor with the first polls opening today.

>>> Although we had a bit of a stormy starched our weekend, if you're heading out to the cottage, some nice weather as we head into was the end of this weekend. Rainy saturday, coming up, a full look at your seven-day forecast.

>>> Decent amount of warm rebel across central ontario into this evening, high pressure hold on before a low makes its way in, the bulk of that low in nors and often -- in northern ontario u 14 degrees, we should be out 11 is that we are within that seasonal range, through london, 15, they should be a tenant, that southwestern corner was he the rain first and then I'd come across the rest of southern ontario through the day tomorrow. Temperature wise again, pretty close to seasonal, temperature wise to feel closer to 20 when you factor in a bit of the humidx. Overall it is not bad. Change of lows making its way in, the bulk of those in northern ontario when we get a bit of a trofts off of that bringing some active weather. Overnight into the early morning hours tomorrow, southwestern ontario for the gta, date morning and then we get a bit of a break and we see another wave as we get into the made afternoon or early evening before it pushes out and we have a nice night ahead of us. Late day centred on saturday sunday a few wispy clouds to start the day but overall beautiful from start to finish, a bit more cloud cover rolling in late sunday, ahead of another system that could bring more rain as we head into words next week. For now as we head into every day tomorrow pretty comfortable, 24 for the high, 13 for the low, the rain again kind of spotty, between 9:30 o'clock and 10:00 am, into 6:00 I get some breaks through the david eby until sunday, high pressure returns for a little while, 23 for the high, pretty warm evening ahead before we see a bit of a cool down, another system and a cold front banks to a three. Monday through wednesday, we do cool down gradually into the middle of the week, reina dries up through tuesday, wednesday some clouds to start than the sun comes out and we gradually warmed back up just in time for friday. >> Zuraidah: thank you it. >>> It was a busy day in mississauga city hall with advanced pole in the mayoral by election opening today, voters arriving throat of the day casting their ballots for the city's next mayor, cds john musselman reports. >> Reporter: a steady stream of voters arriving today at this advanced bowl at mississauga city hall. Residents here of voting for a new mayor next month, housing, crime, transit and social services are all top of mind. >> A problem that weighs removing snow and things like that, when it sunday to help us. >> Yeah, the prices are overpriced. Rent is high. >> Safety of citizens. >> Reporter: there are five main contenders for the top job, the latest poll conducted shows long time politician carolyn parrish in the lead, but as it is still a large percentage of undecided voters. >> We have two votes or roles we won't get our choice, or opportunity. >> Reporter: the by election being held to replace former mayor bonnie crombie who has moved on to provincial politics as a leader of the ontario liberal party. Mississauga has only had two automakers in the past 45 years.

>>> He is a medallion and served as mayor for 36 years before bonnie crombie. >> You need governments experience, fortitude, community experience and he also needed to be available to people given to the busyness, I do not see that so much in the new candidates, because I live here in mississauga for 18 years. >> Reporter: officials with mississauga say 22 additional advanced poles will open next weekend. >> To make the process as smooth as possible it's important to bring your id, a driver's license, a bell, something that has your address. >> Reporter: the by election will be held in june mnpmac john musselman, ctv news, mississauga mississauga. >> Zuraidah: calls are growing louder for the ford government to fix the funding formula for the ten-dollar day child care program as centres struggling to pay the bills are facing the possibility of closure. >> Reporter: sending children to dan dollar a day daycare has been a lifeline for many parents, 150 places could've managed by the end of the year if more money does not materialize soon. >> Affordable daycare is essential for families like mine mine, communities like this, about more than that, the entire economy of ontario. >> Reporter: sunnyside garden daycare is nonprofit, in a letter to manasseh bull and provincial politicians, the daycare says while a data received funds through its service manager which is the city, to stay afloat, the money cannot be used for operational costs and instead it was told it had too much staff and pay raises were too excessive. >> We deny we are in a higher and neighbourhood, the whole point over the ten-dollar a day program was its universal, and I don't think our experience is unique. >> Reporter: the toronto community for better childcare says it is aware of more than 20 centres facing deficit budgets, the association of early childhood educators ontario says at federal money and 2022 covered costs between parents and needs with public dollars, but is not accounted for the real cost of a child care program. Advocates say the ontario government needs to release its funding formula so the sector can plan and have stability. >> The government has that the funding formula ready but it is not sharing good what it is providing until january 2025 it. Why the delay? Shares the funding formula now. >> Reporter: education ministry officials as a funding formula is being finalized, and will be announced of this year and will be ready to be rolled out in 2025. In a statement to ctv's spokesperson for the minister of education says national childcare is a federal government's signature program, they'll keep cutting fees for parents but the foreign government needs to step up with funding or this program will fail across the country. Ninety-two% of ontario's childcare centres opted into the ten-dollar a day program, advocates and parents wanted to work. >> Zuraidah: still ahead here on ctv news, and chance to experience some of the city's most important landmarks for free. Doors open toronto takes place this weekend.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

