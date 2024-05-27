CITY24 - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #30

off your new basement! Often insurance companies are denying disability claims on the basis that there's insufficient medical evidence. Your Long Term Disability firm... Kotak Law. (Mid-tempo music) here are some of the stop stories we're following this afternoon. The university of toronto says it will meet with pro-palestinian protesters today after they refused today's 8:00am deadline to leave. A solidarity gathering was held at a jewish school hit by gunfire over the weekend. The mayor and police chief attended to show their support. Peel. Regional police unveiling today results of a major auto theft investigation. We'll tell you more about project odyssey in moments. Stay with cp24. For more on these stories and for further details, head to our website cp24.com residents in fort nelson bc will be allowed to return home today, 2 weeks after being forced out due to wildfires. The northern rockies regional municipality and fort nelson first nation say they'll jointly rescinded their evacuation orders and lift roadblocks later today about 4700 residents were ordered out of fort nelson on may, 10th when strong winds pushed the parkers lake wildfire within a few kilometres of the town. The fire destroyed 4 homes and damaged 6 other properties in the area. Israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu says the strikes on rafah that killed dozens of civilians. That was a tragic mistake. He says, adding that an investigation is underway. Israel is facing new condemnation for the strikes that local health officials say killed at least 45 palestinians, including displaced people living in tents that were engulfed by fire. Israel is the target of surging international criticism over its war with hamas, with even some of its closest allies, like the U.S. condemning civilian deaths in gaza. The airstrike came just hours after hamas fired a barrage of rockets from gaza into israel. Foreign affairs minister melanie joly was grilled by the ndp in the house of commons today after the latest attack on rafah. >> Women and children were burned alive. Intense. They were told they were in a safe zone in a refugee encampment, yet they were burned alive. What will it take for this liberal government to send a message to netanyahu that what has happened is inexcusable. For this government to take actions to prevent this genocide from happening. >> Even in times of wars. And the images coming out of rafah are horrific. Our position has been to and we've been saying it now for weeks. Palestinian civilians do not have any say space to go. The killing of innocent civilians is completely unacceptable. And decisions of the international court of justice are binding the level of human suffering is catastrophic. And that's why mister speaker, we need an immediate cease-fire. >> The israel defence forces releasing video today that it says shows troops operating inside the gaza strip. The united nations top court ordered israel to end its military offensive in rafah last week, but stop short of demanding a ceasefire for the entire on plays. However, the ruling it is largely symbolic. Israel has portrayed. Roth has moss's last major stronghold in gaza. It is to 50 22 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. We'll have a check on the roads coming up next. Is your roof over 10 years old? I'm Mike Holmes here with Ivan from agm Renovations. Mike, roofs over 10 years old cause mold, and major water damage to a home's interior. Always. Many homeowners don't even think about the roof until it's too late. Damaged ceilings, walls, flooring, furniture, I've seen it all. These disasters can be easily avoided by just replacing your roof on time. Don't wait. Replace your roof now. AGMrenovations.com [announcer] Call now and get $3,000 off! What have you been up to? It seems like from your social posts you've been on a ton of adventures. You wouldn't believe it. We stood at the base of the most incredible waterfall, then we had dinner overlooking it. We explored a century old power station with a giant underground tunnel. We wandered through a tropical garden oasis with thousands of butterflies, and we soared above raging whitewater rapids

The basketball world is remembering an icon today, 2 time nba champion bill walton has died. The hall of famer passed away surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Welton played 10 seasons in the nba from 1974 to 1987 with the trail blazers clippers and the celtics. He was named mvp in 1978 after his playing days, he went on to become an nba analyst and commentator bill walton was 71 years old. Nba commissioner adam silver released a statement highlighting walton's outstanding career. It goes on to read. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events. Always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. A treasured. I treasured our close friendship. Envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered as a cherished member of the nba family. For 50 years, bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him.

THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO SAYS IT WILL MEET WITH PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS AGAIN TODAY AFTER THEY REFUSED TODAY'S 8:00AM DEADLINE TO LEAVE. A TEENAGE BOY IS THE CITY'S LATEST MURDER VICTIM. HE DIED IN HOSPITAL AFTER BEING SHOT IN THE WARDEN AND DANFORTH ROAD AREA AND PEEL REGIONAL POLICE UNVEILING TODAY'S RESULTS OF A MAJOR AUTO THEFT INVESTIGATION WILL TELL YOU MORE ABOUT PROJECT ODYSSEY COMING UP.

israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu says the strikes on rafah that killed dozens of civilians were a tragic mistake, adding that an investigation is now underway for the latest on the israel-hamas war and these developments. We're now joined by ctv nationals colton praill colton. Tell us more about those comments and this investigation. >> We know it speaks to the immense international pressure. The israel is under for prime minister benjamin netanyahu to stand up in front of the israeli parliament and make that admission that this was a tragic mistake. Really is something that we don't see very frequently. And it speaks to discrepancy between how the idf described this attack and what actually idf previously said they were under the impression or their intelligence suggested there would be no harm to civilians. They were targeting 2 senior hamas commanders with what they called a purse ice strike. But what actually ended up occurring was devastation was a fire in a tent encampments from the gaza ministry of health. We have data 45 people dead, at least more than 200 injured. Those numbers could continue to rise. It's important to note that does come from the hamas-run authority, but it speaks to the level of devastation that occurred in this area. And it happened just days after an international court ordered israel to halt its offensive in the area on grounds that any military operations would be too dangerous to civilians. And as a result of that order and a result of what happened on sunday. We're seeing immense international pressure from countries like spain who are threatening potential sanctions on israel if they continue their assault in rafah. Countries like france, who have said that this is outrageous and that they are specifically calling on israel to adhere to those court orders. We've also heard from the high commissioner of the un himself who not only called this horrific, but said it was an entirely predictable outcome. And israel and particularly prime minister benjamin netanyahu faces more pressure internally from the families of hostages who have yet to be released. He is also facing this new added external pressure. And it comes just a day before we're going to see a number of other states officially recognize palestine. And so for him to come out and admit that this was a tragic mistake and that something in the process went wrong. Speaks to the pressure he's feeling, but also the political aspect of trying to continue an assault in rafah, trying to stick to their guns in if pardon the pun and try to seek out those last few bastions of hamas soldiers, while also dealing with potential international consequences from countries who previously would have been viewed as israeli allies and are now becoming a little more full-throated, a little more open and they're admonishments of certain aspects of this conflict. Alright, ctv's colton praill reporting live. Thanks so much, colton. And for a closer look at >> What's happening in this country. We can tell you the foreign affairs minister, melanie joly, she was grilled by the ndp in the house of commons in the last hour after this latest attack on rafah. >> Women and children were burned alive. Intense. They were told they were in a safe zone in a refugee encampment, yet they were burned alive. What will it take for this liberal government to send a message to netanyahu the what, as opp and is inexcusable. For this government to take actions to prevent this genocide from happening. >> Even in times of wars. And the images coming out of rafah are horrific. Our position has been to and we've been saying it now for weeks. Palestinian civilians do not have any say space to go. The killing of innocent civilians is completely unacceptable. And decisions of the international court of justice are binding the level of human suffering is catastrophic. And that's why mister speaker, we need immediate cease-fire. >> And closer to home here in this city, pro-palestinian protesters were joined by labour unions, faculty and steph is they defied a trespass order to leave king's college circle. They say their needs have not been met. Cp24's lindsay biscaia is at the u of t with the very latest. And I guess negotiations with the school continue. Lindsay. >> Yeah, those negotiations leno will be continuing about 2 hours another supposed to pick up again around 5:00pm this evening. In the meantime, you can see this encampment behind me still very much in protesters have said there would not be dismantling this encampment until the university has matched their demands, which it has not done yet. So we do have the latest from the university is that

after that deadline came and went this morning that trespassing deadline. The university is now filing court injunction to a protesters. And we did get a statement from the university. Earlier today on the model. We part of that for you now it says the notice of motion is proceeding normally and will be accessible through the usual process once it's filed at the court at 3.30 university avenue. We continue to engage in discussions with students representing those in the encampment. >> And hope they will bring the authorized encampment too. A peaceful end. And we've also spoken with students who are in this encampment, protestors about those negotiations and what they're hoping for from the university. Here's more on that. >> It's the 3 main demands that remain. Since thursday, when we received the first written offer the ut we sent a counteroffer right kind of senior demands, what our lines are, what we're actually interested in seeing. And so we presented that to them at the meeting and then they spent, you know, what our trying to caucus and figure out, you know, their next steps and you know, we kind of have to see what happens again. Billy, the ball's in their court right? Students are here, they will continue to be here. They will and meant despite the threats of police, despite the threats of academic, the precautions. >> So we'll have to wait and see how this all pans out. Li na at this point, the university has said it will not meet several demands, including cutting ties with israeli universities. Are maybe with these negotiations, we can come to some kind of a peaceful otherwise that notice of injunction will be filed by the university. >> You all right, lindsay biscaia reporting live. Thanks so much. Lindsay. >> And there is a show of support today for a north york jewish girls school that was hit by gunfire over the weekend. Mayor olivia chow and police chief myron demkiw are among those who attended a solidarity rally this morning at the bay entry school near dufferin and finch. Police responded to a call for shots fired at the school early saturday morning and found a bullet hole in the building. Organizers say today's demonstration was meant to show the skuce school students, staff and families that the community stands with them. >> We were able to the suspects driving up on the street right here, parking right here across the street from where we are right now. They came up the defence and fired shots and they had people waiting for them in the car and then they drove grateful to the federal government. Got us grant a couple years back. Stole the security fence that you see here, which enabled us to have close and they only have to stand behind a fence and they were unable to get onto the property. >> You and your families. >> Have a right to. I came here to tell you you're not alone. We came to say doesn't that is important. That we come together. I know jury community is resilient, is powerful. In canada and in toronto. There's no place for hate. >> Incredibly concerned, we've seen a growing rising anti-semitism since october 7th, but we haven't seen something like we've seen this weekend, shooting of this institution right behind me. And we really feel this is not just an attack on this wonderful school. But in talking entire community. And if you look at the stats right now, it was person living in toronto is 5 times more likely to be the victim of an anti-semitic hate crime. Accused person living in new york city. This is the city that we all love. This is very scary and it's dangerous, not just for our jewish community dangerous for the kind of city we all want to live in. >> Police have said it's too early to determine if the shooting as a hate crime or act of terrorism, but noted the hate crime unit is supporting the investigation. No one was injured at the school. Residents in some neighbourhoods have been told to expect an increased police presence. This is because of the collision that is now blocking the 2 right lanes collision that a deal was on the eastbound lanes of the gardiner of this is that just on the approach to jamieson centre lane occupied then westbound on the gardiner trying to get out of downtown by those westbound lanes. It's the left lane blocked out following the collision and more issues on the qew

A 16 year-old is dead after a shooting in the east end. Police. >> Were called to warden road avenue, rather and cataract. He crescent, which is north of danforth road. They say a male youth was shot around 1:00am inside his residence. He was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but pronounced dead. He has been identified as jamal abdi nassar of toronto. There's no information on potential suspects, anybody with information is asked to call police or crime stoppers peel. Police say they have busted a highly orchestrated auto theft ring. Investigators say they seized more than 300 stolen vehicles as part of an operation dubbed project odyssey. The recovered vehicles have a combined value of more than 33 million dollars. Some of the vehicles were taken during during violent carjackings. Police allege a local trucking company was facilitating shipments of stolen vehicles to the port of montreal, where they were to be exported to the middle east. >> As a result of our investigation, we have recovered 369 vehicles. We seized 3 transport trucks and 2 stolen bobcats. What we're being facilitated at the yard and those items have been seized as offence related property. A total of 33.2 million dollars was recovered in stolen vehicles before it was destined out of the country. >> Auto theft crisis is a national crisis. It is the numbers are staggering. Across ontario and quebec record auto thefts. This has been the biggest gift organized crime in canadian history. 1.2 billion in 2022. The 23 numbers are coming in to maybe 2 billion to organized crime for international auto theft. But today's a bit of a the police did some great investigative work. We have the largest auto thefts commercial unit in canada in peel region and we arrest people in peel region. We take on difficult investigations and hold them accountable. >> 16 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation and arrest warrants have been issued for another 10. Police say 14 of the suspects identified in the probe were out on a form of release or bail for auto theft related offences. More than 300 charges have been laid. So far. Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non government emails and deleted messages related to the greenbelt. The ford government removed land from the greenbelt to build 50,000 homes in 2022 before reversing course, reports from the auditor general and integrity commissioner found the process favoured certain developers. Privacy commissioner patricia qasem says her office is working on 19 active accessed information appeals that are similar to concerns raised by ontario ndp leader marit stiles. I think first of all, I know you've, of course, viewed dozens of emails that were sent to and received by mister sackville using a g mail account in which >> Documents were shared I I think the premier's chief of staff appears to have repeatedly. Misled the integrity commissioner under oath. And that this is another example of a member of the premier senior team hiding things from the public. So I'm not mincing words. I think mister sackville should resign. And if he won't, the premier should fire him. >> The rcmp is now investigating the greenbelt removal process. residents in fort nelson, british columbia will be allowed to return home today. More than 2 weeks after being forced out due to wildfires.

