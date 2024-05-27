CITY24 - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #21

fired shots and they had people waiting for them in the car and then they drove grateful to the federal government. Got us grant a couple years back, installed the security fence that you see here, which enabled us to have close and they only have to stand behind a fence and they weren't able to get onto the property. >> You and your families. >> Have a right to. Be safe. I came here to tell you you're not alone. We came to say doesn't that is important. That we come together. I know jury community is resilient, is powerful. In canada and in toronto. There's no place for hate. >> We join the chorus of condemnation of this cowardly hateful act. I have seen the security video and I asked myself who are these people so consumed by hate that they would come to a girl's jewish school and opened fire. It is totally shameful. This anti-semitism is a friend to all the values we hold dear in our city to target a school where children learn mitzvahs in tora values. >> Standing strong, we know that they're trying to scare us shies away from our values and who we are, but we're standing strong. We have the support of the community and we trust that you know they're going on behind us strong, we can do it together. >> Incredibly concerned, we've seen a growing rising anti-semitism since october 7th, but we haven't seen something like we've seen this weekend, shooting of this institution right behind me. And we really feel this is not just an attack on this wonderful school. But in talking entire community. And if you look at the stats right now, it was person living in toronto is 5 times more likely to be the victim of an anti-semitic hate crime. Accused person living in new york city. This is the city that we all love. This is very scary and it's dangerous, not just for our jewish community dangerous for the kind of city we all want to live in. >> Now, police have said it's still too early to determine if the shooting is a hate-motivated crime or act of terrorism. But noted the hate crime unit is supporting this investigation. Residents in some neighbourhoods have been told to expect an increased police presence as well. Ok, 10 0, 4. And sitting at 19 degrees. Lisa joins us with more on how the roads are looking this morning. It's a wet one. Yeah, it is jenna. Definitely soggy conditions to contend with, which also then raises the concern for maybe some pooling and ponding, depending on your travels, take you, but >> So far have to say considering the weather, the soggy conditions, it's not impacting things as far as lively issues are concerned, this is a 4, 1, to west and you can see, obviously still very slow in both directions. Another with its busy both ways is the don valley parkway. You can see the soggy camera here, both ways between eglinton really and the 401 is busiest is slightly improved since this morning east garden to downtown, nothing out of the norm. You're busy stretches past south kingsway all the way out through the jameson stretches your west gardner out of the downtown core starts to slow from about york bay, yonge out towards the jameson stretches where we have those lane reductions. The qew proving to mississauga to, but thankfully trouble-free. Send it back to you, jen. Ok, lisa, appreciate the update. You welcome. Pro-palestinian protesters are joined by labour unions, faculty and staff as they continue to defy a trespass order. >> To leave king's college circle at u of t's downtown campus. Cp24's lindsay viscaya joins us from there live this morning where a lot of action is taking place instead of rally was held this morning. Lindsay. >> Yeah, that's right, jen. And really the remnants of this rally are still happening here this morning here at king's colonel. You can see the crowds that are still here. The rain not deterring anyone, despite the fact that it is absolutely pouring out and the encampment still stands here at uft. Now this comes after the actress notice was issued on friday and members of this encampment were supposed to evict remove themselves from the I am this they've been saying all weekend that they're not going to do that and they did not do. You got that deadline has come and pasta and now these protesters remain here. And as you say, this show of solidarity this morning showing that they're standing in support of the people of palestine and that they are not going to be. We've been hearing from these protesters this morning as well as a lot of unions and other organizations that have come out to support have a listen. >> But of all of this, despite all the horrors and atrocities we're seeing every single day last 234 days, ut continues to tell us they cannot make commitments. And that we must go through a bureaucratic committees committees that will lead us nowhere. But we do not have time for committees. We do not have time to wait. >> What we are witnessing on

Turning to the israel-hamas war. Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in an israeli airstrike on a camp for displaced people.

and if you're just joining us, here's a recap of some of our top stories that we're following this morning. A solidarity gathering is taking place today at a north york jewish girls school that was hit by gunfire over the weekend. We'll have the latest developments straight ahead. The atm trespass deadline has come and gone and there's still no sign the pro-palestinian demonstrators will dismantle their encampment at the university of toronto. >> We're live there this morning. We'll have more on this coming up. >> And a toronto company has developed a tool to judge whether in audio clip features a real human voice or one generated. I will talk about those biomarkers and what they are in just a few moments. And you can stay with cp24 for more on these stories and to further details, you can always head to our website cp24.com with just a few weeks left before mp's break for the summer. The liberal government is poised to fast track some priority legislation, including a national pharmacare plan. As we hear from ctv's annie bergeron-oliver, there's still concern over the list of medications that will be covered. >> Talks are intensifying on parliament, where the liberals are trying to quickly pass new pharmacare legislation that could make many diabetes drugs and contraceptives free by year's end right now, only a fraction of canadian women are eligible for prescription birth control. >> At low or no cost through a public drug plan. The liberals launch the first phase of their pharmacare plan in february, offering up 1.5 billion dollars. So far, no deals have been made with the provinces and territories. And quebec and alberta want to opt out. >> We're hoping it's not a photo-op. We're hoping that it doesn't become just a hollow promise. But that's why said we were concerned about pharmacare coming out. Want that delay getting he struck straight out, but who is it can fall to the same kinds of issues that our truck strategy while many health care advocacy groups are on site saying a universal pharmacare plan >> Will improve the health of canadians. Some who testified at committee this week. So the list of medications set to be covered is too limited. >> For many on and under uninsured, individuals living with diabetes in canada, most of the commonly prescribe medications would not be covered by the proposed plant. Another concern brought up to mp's that the universal single payer model could disrupt existing private drug coverage. We fear that this could crowd out private player, payers. >> Which currently cover the majority of canadians, including one in 3 seniors. The government's pharmacare legislation has the ndp support. So it will pass the question now is when. >> Annie bergeron-oliver ctv news, ottawa. Turning to the israel-hamas war. Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in an israeli airstrike on a camp for displaced people. >> In the southern gaza city of rafah, after hamas launched a barrage of rockets at israel. So for the latest on the war, we're joined now by ctv's colton praill colton. Should israel be worried about the hamas rocket attack in or they are in any way underestimating hamas and its tactics. >> At this point, no. What we saw this weekend was a strike where 8 missiles were launched from raaf. According to the idf towards tel aviv. And it's important to note that this isn't something that we've seen frequently. In fact, this was the first time we've seen a strike towards tel aviv in about 4 months from hamas. And so many are pointing to not as an intense to strikes severe military targets, but show of force from hamas, especially in the lead-up to potential negotiations. They're supposed to happen in cairo tomorrow, a reminder that there is still a military capability amongst the group. Even the small bastion, the small battalions that remain in for israel's point of view, they say this is exactly why they need to continue their offensive in rafah. That's important in the context of what happened on friday at the international court of justice, where israel was ordered to stop that offensive. Of course, they can't police that action and many of their orders have been ignored by other countries. And so far, it seems like israel is doing the same. They're continuing the offensive in rafah. They say they struck 2 hamas commanders in that strike. The you mentioned at a camp for displaced people today, israel highlighting that they say it was not part of the humanitarian zone where the untold rafah civilians to flee there was some confusion about that. The areas just outside of it. According to the idf, we have seen immense international pressure on israel to slow this offensive. And so whether or underestimating hamas's military capabilities, what we are seeing perhaps, is a shift in. The way the international community views this conflict, especially since the iron dome was able to eliminate 3 of the rockets that were shot towards tel aviv. We've seen condemnation on the retaliatory strike in rafah from countries like spain,

Well, with the soggy conditions, you want to plan your route accordingly. Give yourself some drive time and use extra caution on your travels. Of course, crews just cleared a problem. You can see some residual delays on the south for 10 heading through courtney park. The right lane was out no longer the case. We do though, have the right lane blocked. This is west 401 just past whites road in pickering, little bit slower. You can see the collectors are just cooking up some vehicles following a collision. Stick with the express, if you can definitely parkway. It's definitely still slow in sections, both ways that southbound this is northbound between eglinton and the 401. And if you normally use the lakeshore to get into downtown because you don't want to use the gardiner. Well, this tow truck will make it a little bit tricky. Now this is east lake shore heading towards jameson left lane is off limits of the major routes. Just hearing about a collision in the area of jane and weston channel. Send it back to you.

The cp24 traffic report is brought to you by capitaldirect.ca

All the blue jays are in chicago to take on the white sox today after losing their four-game series to the detroit tigers.

And the 3, 2, it's such a shame because their bats were booming. Yesterday's game saw jordan romano give up a three-run homer in the 9th inning in the jays. 14 to 11 loss and the 11 runs is the most. The jays have scored in a game all season long. They trailed by 5 entering the 4th inning before mounting a comeback that ultimately fell short. Jays lose the series. It now dropped 3 games in a row. A game in chicago get started today, just after 2:00pm. What fun show and talk about some madness in minnesota in game 4 of the pwhl final.

Not game of boston scoring in double overtime to win one, nothing extending the series against minnesota to a 5th and final game for the walter cup. Just minutes part of the gold minnesota scored and celebration began on the ice, but the refs ruled goalie interference and overturn the call. Game 5 goes wednesday night back in boston with the first ever walter cup on the light.

It will be pretty iconic. And speaking of icons, iconic tv and radio personality marilyn denis is being recognized with the lifetime achievement award at the canadian screen awards and join us on cp24 breakfast today to reflect on her illustrious career.

I learned a lot from all the people I work with along the way. I really mean that the there's mostly men in radio when I got in the guy said he worked with were awesome. Yeah, they they, they knew that, you know, it's important to have a woman and a woman representation on the on the radio and they were really good about, you know, chair rating how that worked at letting me be me out very, very lucky. So what it means to me I love the fact I'm getting a lifetime achievement word. Yes. A blast, which my parents were here to see there but I'm still work it's not like the end.

O congratulations to marilyn denis. The canadian screen awards gala will be held on friday. Well, here's your chance to own a piece of film history. The suburban mansion or chicago home used in home alone is officially on the market. It's listed for 5.2, 5 million dollars us and features more than 9,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The home was built back in 1921 and then expanded in 2018. The house was used for exterior is in the movie scenes inside the house were actually shot on a sound stage. So looks like you have to make your own booby traps. If you decide to recreate the movie and by the house, it is 10. 25 to 26, pretty much sitting at 17 degrees. You're watching toronto's breaking news cp24. The 8:00am trespassed deadline has come and gone. Still no sign to the pro-palestinian demonstrators dismantling their encampment at the university of toronto. We'll have the latest developments coming up at 10 30.

some residual delays on the south for 10 heading through courtney park. The right lane was out no longer the case. We do though, have the right lane blocked. This is west 401 just past whites road in pickering, little bit slower. You can see the collectors are just cooking up some vehicles following a collision. Stick with the express, if you can definitely parkway. It's definitely still slow in sections, both ways that southbound this is northbound between eglinton and the 401. And if you normally use the lakeshore to get into downtown because you don't want to use the gardiner. Well, this tow truck will make it a little bit tricky. Now this is east lake shore heading towards jameson left lane is off limits of the major routes. Just hearing about a collision in the area of jane and weston channel. Send it back to you.

And the trespass deadline has come and gone. And there's still no sign that the pro-palestinian demonstrators are going to dismantle their encampment at the university of toronto will have latest developments in moment. And a solidarity gathering has taken place today at a north york jewish girls school that was hit by gunfire over the weekend. We're going to have the latest developments in this story. Straight ahead. And via rail is launching today, a new early morning commuter train between ottawa and toronto. Those details coming up.

It's saint 31 17 degrees from 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Good morning. I'm bakari savage. Pro-palestinian protesters are joined by labour unions, faculty and staff as a defiant trespass order to leave king's college circle is cp24 us into scare as live at the u of t with the latest lindsay.

Little bit morning taking for in the encampment out for the people out. This all comes deadline for a camp and to evacuate this morning notice issued by university on this they did not. Now the university has issued court injunction. They say they're not going because of the this

