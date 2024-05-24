CITY24 - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #28

And premium Blackjack Pro. All of it, right at your fingertips. BetMGM casino. Start your adventure. The King of Casino's is available in Ontario. ( ) ( ) Stop dreaming. Start shopping. Red Tag Days are on at Toyota, with great offers on select models. Find yours today, at ShopToyota.ca (Dynamic music) here's some of the top stories that we're following for you this afternoon. Ontario speeding up its expansion of alcohol sales in the province. We'll have reaction coming up. And pro-palestinian protesters at the university of toronto responded to the schools offer to in their encampment will tell you what that said shortly. And the trudeau government is releasing new details on why it rejected toronto's request to decriminalize possession of illegal drugs. Coming up, what premier doug ford said about this stay with cp24. For more on these stories and for the details, just go to our website cp24.com o canada border services agency voted overwhelming in favour of a strike mandate. More than 9,000 members voted. 96% supported job action that could lead to significant disruptions to the flow of people, goods and services in and out of canada. As the busy summer season to get workers have been without a contract for 2 years. Key issues in this round of bargaining include fair wages that are mined with other law enforcement agencies across the country. Flexible tell work and remote work options said equitable retirement benefits. The world court has ordered israel to halt rafah offence. >> The court considered that in conformity with a and that of the genocide convention. Is that must immediately halt its money through a fence. And any other action. And that government. Which may conflict on the palestinian group in gaza. Conditions will fly that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part. The court because that it says that in its order of january, 26th 2024 it or that 2. I quote. The effective measures to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence. >> The request brought forward last week asking for the international court of justice to order a halt israel's offensive in gaza and rafah to ensure the well-being of civilians. The ruling comes as part of a larger case by south africa, accusing israel of genocide. Israel has denounced south africa's claim, saying that and makes a mockery of the crime of genocide. Well, former canadian ambassador to israel, john allen says that the court's ruling is largely symbolic. >> It's not enforceable in the sense that there is no for the court in years, not going to be any action by the court it's possible countries might decide canada to impose that would take time, of course, but this is symbolically quite significant. >> Okay, right now, let's take it how facts. This is where prime minister justin trudeau speaking there is making life more affordable for canadians. These measures are based on the idea that everyone in this country should have access to the care they need, no matter where they live or how much money they have in their bank account. And yet. The conservative party of canada opposes this idea at every turn. They opposed free dental care for kids. And now for seniors cluding pushing on dentists across the country to not sign up. To offer free dental care to vulnerable seniors. They oppose our plan to ensure that all women have access to free contraceptive medicine and device. Think about that for a second local context. Your local conservative mp here who is their healthcare critic and the former doctor stands against free dental care for seniors. Free insulin for vulnerable diabetics. Free contraceptives for women. What kind of approach to health care or supporting vulnerable canadians is that. Conservatives are opposing measures that will support canadians in their health choices and help them with the high cost of living.

conservative politicians want to take us backwards, but we will keep fighting for progress. And for fairness, for every one for every generation. Thank you for being here today. And now happy. Very happy to pass it over to janet hazelton, the president of the nova scotia's nurses union. Jenna, thank you for so we've been listening to prime minister justin trudeau, who is in halifax, right? And you speaking live e. >> Mentioned, you know, free dental care for vulnerable seniors as well as free insulin for diabetes. You know, changes to the didn't go program as well as the pharmacare program. Right now. It is one 20 to 25 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. We'll have a check on the roads coming up next. at what we know is going or for the jays tonight as they look for another dominant performance against the tigers in detroit. >> We got better the for panic. Random it right. You are. Carpenter. >> This 13 hits, including 3 home runs last night route to a starter kevin gausman pitched 6 innings, allowing just one run while striking out 10 in tonight's game starts just after 6.30 well, the oilers there out to an early lead in the nhl's western conference final. >> We're taking >> Captain connor mcdavid scored just 32 seconds into double overtime to defeat the stars. The first game of the series the oilers took about score 3 to 2 game 2 is set for tomorrow night and outs. The panthers and rangers are going to face off in game 2 of the eastern conference final tonight. Florida took the first game of the series 3, nothing puck drop is set for 8:00. Right now. It's one 25 25 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. The ford government has unveiled its accelerated plan, sewing alcohol in convenience stores will have the details straight ahead.

Okay. Right now let's go back to health at this is where prime minister trudeau is speaking. Let's listen secure democratic palestinian state. That is what canada has been working on for decades. That continues to be our path forward along with many other countries. Unfortunately, the netanyahu government creating barriers and blockages to ever being able to create or even imagine that two-state solution. That is where fundamentally disagree with the netanyahu government, even as we continue to support the rights of the of the state of israel. And also the aspirations of the palestinian people. We need end to the violence. We need humanitarian aid for those impacted in the we need a path forward towards the true two-state solution. The canada you know, the only solution is for maritimes. >> It's a chance to way ne guy state of that safe that safe, care. It's the only couldn't work fortunately, israeli government >> Netanyahu government that's not always sure to two-state but is actively trying do it.

>> That's all that is when these support that israelis stop. But she put people of the region use. And that's will continue to support, life for humanitarian and work with up for the two-state solution and to create here as herman state and secure question canada, it's a thing some if you see it for wasn't typical we get our acadians questions for the fish. Knowing that fixed on they would like explanation from the fisheries ministry foreign intervention probation farming or and they continue to that. I have to say that this misinformation is out of state because that's problem was settled by administrative that fisheries ministry will settle directly with the and everyone understands just how important it is. One that found to protect nature. But we have to do in such a way not to penalize punished and assures forecast far saying a fellow make a does wind up. Coming fulfil the needs of their community. And this is why they were conversations and right up to the last minute. And we were able to settle these problems were always be there to defend science conservation, but also the fishers who are doing extremely important okay come back coming back from the U.S. trapped. You try to make some alliances with american. But was like people will significantly a group of senators, mainly democratic, demanding that canada meet the 2 per cent military spending. How do you accept this that first we have to remember that the, that the former conservative government that the steven harper put em was minister military spending to less than one percent of our a compulsive the when we were elected to it will see 15 2015, the we've got small. And defence investments and easy we are now targeting the 1.7, 6% gdp and will to grow our investments and defence. And work with americans happy of the investments with nathan last by that. You don't shots a new after 30 investing massively to protect the arctic. Want to modernize, norad around the world. Locals, yes, will continue can we have put on on the responsible defending our country that and also protecting alright last allies around the world and this time started with little I'm actually I'm believing asking the same question on on about the letter from U.S. I mean, we're talking that 2%. >> And the to get there, I mean, most of the un members are expected to meet that target. >> This year canada was sorry. I think you mean nato member nato. Sorry. Yes, thank so how can your government say that not meeting the target isn't affecting our relationship with the U.S. first of it's important to remember where canada was in 2015 under the harper conservatives sandwich pierre poilievre was a minister in that government defence spending dropped for the first time to below one percent. Of our spending. Well, we got elected in 2015. Not only did reopen the veterans affairs offices that harper and shuttered. Not only did we start investing in our military, we actually doubled. Military investments over the past years. We're now on track to reaching over 1.7, 6% of gdp, which is a record high for canada and we're not done yet. There is more to do. I will say in the conversations I've had with my american colleagues and counterparts, massive investments we're making in upgrading our fighter jet fleet with 88 new fighter jets. Our close to 40 billion dollars in norad modernization. Our recent budgets, massive investments arctic safety and security, recognizing nato's western and northern flank is canada's arctic are all extremely well received by the americans by alleys around allies around the world who want to see us continue to step up. We recognize there's more to do and we will be there to do it

because we are the ones who are taking seriously. Canada's defence needs and making sure the women and men of our armed forces have the right equipment, not just to fullfill what their fellow canadians expect of them. But what our allies around the world are counting on us to do. And cbsa is now potentially striking over psac threatened a summer of discontent over your government, sending public servants a back to the office for an additional day a week. So is your government willing to have public servants only come in 2 days to avoid labour strife. We know when it comes cbsa, work they do is extremely important. An extremely difficult and we recognize the hard work that they do every way every day. Keeping canada safe at our borders. But we also know that the best labour agreements happened at the bargaining table. And that's exactly where the ministers are focused and we will continue to do that. Thank you. Last question. Prime minister mike mcdonald from the canadian >> Your government and the ndp passed a motion to support the icj. What does that look like in terms of the latest ruling from the international court of justice? I believe already answer that question to a 2 minutes ago. You have another question for me. Okay. It's the lobster fishing areas off new brunswick that are close to may have answered this french already, as you know, fishermen refuse to move their traps and the questions are being raised. Maybe the protections for these whales have gone too far. How do you respond to that? >> Actually, I think your information might be a little bit about of out of date. Fisheries minister work directly concerned fissures in the industry and is actually found a solution. Everyone wants to see dangerous species protected. Everyone needs to fissures continuing earn a living and support their communities. And that's exactly what we're able to do right now conversations among people who all want the same things we've been able to come to an agreement moving the traps closer to shore. For the 15 day concern period. And this is a great example people working together in a thoughtful way aims that we can all agree to. >> Thank you today. Any questions on on pharmacare or the announcement we're making today that matters deeply to canadians. Yet all right. So listen to the prime minister that fills the place, but grill them on vision sit. >> The homes we've been listening to prime minister justin trudeau live in halifax. >> This started off as an announcement about dental care pharmacare and then he ended up answering questions regarding the un's top court ordering israel to halt roth offensive and also taking questions myriad of questions also about the cbsa vote to strike a course. We will continue to follow this if anything else changes. You saw it was coming to an end right there. Ontarians will soon be able to buy beer, wine cider and ready to drink alcohol in corner stores. The province announcing today moved up their plan to expand alcohol sales with availability of convenience stores come in september. 5th grocery stores already licenses. We're going to able to larger cases of beer as of august, 1st. And by the end of october, more big box stores are going to be allowed to sell the lower alcohol beverages like beer and wine. And this sped-up plan is going to cost taxpayers about 225 million dollars to help out the beer store with the transition as well as giving a discount to convenience stores, health and community groups. They've all expressed concerns about the increase access alcohol and the lack of measures in place to address the harms that go along with premier ford was asked about that this morning. >> We take this very seriously. We put more money into mental health and addiction than any government in the history of this country, in the history of this province. And we're doing a fairly well without and it's going to be a we're going to continue working with people that need help and and support. Not a mention on on the health care too. Our healthcare spending since we've been in office has jumped over 30%, never been done before. >> Not everyone supports is expansion. Doctor leslie buckley is ahead of addictions at camh. She joined us live into that. There are a lot of safeguards and need to be in place. >> Careful about serving and selling, making sure that people are certified for selling alcohol product, making sure that the alcohol is kept, you know, away from other areas, putting labels on alcohol to talk about you know, the harms from alcohol and then of course, you know, health promotion strategies. So we're really worried about violence and domestic violence, which is already seeing increases. And we know how to link that is to alcohol. We're worried about

duis. So we need, you know, health, we need health promotion, we need to, you know, talk up the harms of health so that people understand that better. >> Earlier this month, a coalition of health organizations, including the canadian cancer society, canadian mental health association and can be to release a letter calling for a comprehensive strategy to deal with increased alcohol consumption. That's going to come with the change is as harms linked to drinking cost the province more than 7 billion dollars year. That's more than tobacco and opioids combined. Well, ctv political commentator scott reid, things at premier ford believes expanding alcohol sales. It's going to be popular with voters. Doug ford loves nothing more than peddling the beer story. And you know, it's a beer store of your story and it's worked well you know, buck-a-beer in the original 2014 election campaign quarters. He's going to get it. >> But you see the price, you got to pay 225 million dollars to the largest breweries, multinational breweries in the world. And so we're going to pay more to what may be paying more for that case of beer in a corner store, but it's popular. People would like that that community shake their head and say what we have already they got quebec, it seems ridiculous. Let's get it. So we're going to get. We've gotten its reaction to the ford government's celebration. 2 of the alcohol. So program. >> That we have montreal, can we >> Are you here now because kids are going to get it anyways. >> To my thing is a lot of the rush to go by that we want the russian either looking get anywhere close to where they need absolutely what. >> Just the I'm worried about like my kids. So they should be able to have that easy axes get from the communes store. A fantastic makes it easy for everybody. Everybody's happy. >> The beer sewer released a statement saying, quote, today is a significant milestone. Reaffirming the beer store's crucial role as the primary distributor of beer in ontario. This announcement underscores our commitment to responsible beer distribution and environmental stewardship. The federal government is providing more insight and what rejected toronto's request to decriminalize possession of illegal drugs. Addictions ministry are sacked as that the proposal did not include age restrictions will limit the amount of drugs a person could have. She says that the plan left with deep concerns. The minister says that she decided to deny after toronto refused to admit the proposal to address concerns from her department. The application sought to decriminalize possession about controlled drugs and substances for personal use. The premier ford was asked about the federal government denying toronto's request to decriminalize drugs for personal use. >> As long as I'm premier, we're never going to decriminalize hardcore drugs. What I believe in, we need more detox centres. We need more rehab rehabilitation centres, but we sure the heck don't need people shooting up and doing drugs in neighbourhoods like mississauga were anywhere and that kaysen in ontario. >> Federal government says that it is open to adding more medications to the list of drugs covered by proposed pharmacare program. And the bill charts a path towards a universal pharmacare plan, which covers select birth control, diabetes drugs. Health minister mark holland says that the current list represent an absolute minimum and the government can expand basin negotiations with provinces and committee recommendations. Insurance industry representatives have expressed concerns about the bill saying that it could disrupt existing private coverage. It has burned through bird flu spreads among dairy cow south of the border. The virus has not been detected in milk in canada. Get the canadian food inspection agency says that more than 300 samples of retail milk have been tested as of may, 16th all were negative for avian flu. Officials started screening milk here after some americans samples tested positive. The disease was detected in U.S. livestock earlier this year. It's been confirmed at least 51 dairy herds in 9 states. Health officials say that the milk supply remain safe because pasteurization kills the virus. Well, today is the first day of advance voting in mississauga's mayoral by-election. Voters can cast their ballots at a mississauga city hall today and tomorrow. There's going to be another round of advance voting to first and second 2022 polling locations are going to be open across the city. Voters are being reminded to bring identification with that election day set for june 10. Right now. It's one 46 25 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. The competition bureau is probing allegations of anti-competitive conduct by sobeys and loblaws parent companies are going to tell you what we know about the investigation. After the break.

