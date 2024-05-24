CITY24 - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #22

>> The request was brought forward last week, asking for the court to to israel's offensive in gaza refer to ensure the well-being of civilians. The ruling comes as part of a larger case by south africa, accusing israel of genocide. Israel has denounced south africa's claims and that it makes a mockery of the crime of genocide. The bodies of 3 more hostages have been recovered in gaza. This is according to the idf, the victims have been identified has had on. Yeah, blanca. Shell. Nice and bomb. Ryan hernandez officials say that they were killed during october 7th terror attack and taken to gaza by hamas. The bodies were recovered in an overnight operation and to bali, the news comes less than a week after the army recovered the bodies of 3 other hostages. Was partying. >> With his friends at the nova music festival. He was murdered by hamas. There is buddy was taken into gaza. You should too. And israeli and brazilian citizen was on his way to pick up his four-year-old grandson or granddaughter. He was murdered by hamas terrorist and his buddy was taken into gaza. Or you don't earn on this. The tourist from mexico with french citizenship. Was partying in these was party with his good should need the nova music music festival. >> Israel says around 100 people are still being held captive in gaza, along with the bodies of at least 39 more. Finance ministers from the g7 countries open 2 days of meetings in northern italy. The U.S. is seeking to gain support to find more money for ukraine. Back-tracking it from frozen russian assets. Most of the frozen assets are held european banks. And so far, most european countries have cautioned against legality of simply taking the money and giving it to ukraine. Us treasury secretary janet yellen also wants to find consensus to battle china's trade >> 14 people killed in a fire in a densely populated area. Noy, it broke out in a 5 story building that small was accompanied by several explosions. 6 people were hurt. Investigators believe that it started courtyard from the building that was cause rather use as a garage to fix. And so effective price. And a fire at a chemical factory in western india has left 9 people dead in over 60 people injured. >> Looking for more victims. Officials say fire was caused by an explosion in effect which also damaged nearby factories and houses to the people killed in the fire have been identified. While the others were burned beyond recognition. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated. >> And a two-storey building collapses in spain, killing 4 people in injuring dozens more. The building fell on a late last night in a popular tourism hot spot in spain's. We lives. Well, according to emergency services through from the building collapsed, most likely due to excess weight. 7 people are believed to be in critical condition. 9 seriously injured. Latest traffic updates coming up next. Right. That's to 19. >> 20 degrees, this is toronto's breaking news cp24. If you've received a traffic ticket, been charged with stunt or impaired driving or any criminal offence, the lawyers at x Copper will fight for you. Our team can protect your driving record, keep your insurance rates low and save you from criminal conviction. Contact us for your free consultation today. -I'm always thankful when spring comes. It feels like a positive time. -Yes, we all get to spring clean and put new plans in place for the year. -How about you? Is there something you'd like to get done? Perhaps it's your home renovation or a purchase for your business. It's great to know a Flexi Line can help you do that. -Could you use eighty thousand, two eighty or even two point eight million? -Call us today at 1800-new-capital to see what's available to you. Join the heat pump revolution with an all electric or hybrid heating and cooling system. Save up to 50% on utility bills while using only one system to cool and heat your home. Make the switch to Mitsubishi Electric, Canada's number one brand in mini-split heat pump technology. The next lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot is a big one. It's a massive $54 million! Imagine the possibilities Plus, the Classic $5 million jackpot. That's two jackpots on every ticket: the lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot and the growing Gold Ball Jackpot. Two chances to find your possible.

catching up on the latest snoring solutions When your breathing pauses because something blocks your airway. The new treatments beyond the c-pap It requires daily cleaning for a better sleep tonight on ctv news at 6:00 >> Well, its friday we tend to see some extra volume delays in some areas. And a slow-moving road crew causing delays in a couple areas as well. What I can show you, this is the north valley parkway. So they just troubled north of here, heading towards eglinton. They're travelling in the right lane of the kind of stop sometimes and that would be the reason for the jam ups on approach plan your route accordingly. I just came across the stall. This is west 401 express real leslie kind of sticking into the left lane. We'll probably see the left lane fully blocked once crews get here, 6 lanes down to 4 east 401 past 427, through dixon, martin grove. That's why it's so busy really on a daily basis. So plan accordingly, much improved southbound 4.10, through queen much earlier problems there have cleared east 409 past 427. The actually getting closer to the 401. Now the 2 left lanes out for maintenance. And I'm just hearing spadina has been shut down from dundas to south of grange. And that is for a collision. Bakari, I'll send it back to you. All right, lisa morales since the traffic update. You welcome. Alek manoah is going to start for the jays tonight as they look for another dominant performance against the tigers in detroit. >> Becoming we got better, the more than random it right. Were the carpenter weighing in right. 3 of 13 including 3 home runs last night on route to a 9-1-1. >> Starter kevin gausman pitched 6 innings, allowing just one run while striking out 10. Tonight's game starts just after 6.30 and oilers, are out to an early lead in the nhl's western conference. Final. >> We're taking >> It's edmonton captain connor mcdavid scored just 32 seconds into double overtime to defeat the stars in the first game of the series. The oilers took it by a score of 3 to 2 game 2 is set for tomorrow night in dallas. The panthers and rangers are going to face off in game 2 of the eastern conference final tonight. Florida took the first game of the series 3, nothing puck drop a set for 8:00. Well, the celtics of taking care of business at home so far in the nba eastern conference final. David brown matched his career playoff high with 40 points as boston pacers. One 26 1.10 last night to take a 2 nothing series at one point in the 1st half. >> The celtics went on a 20 to 0 run, never looked back. Game 3 goes saturday night in india. >> And olympic swimmer from toronto has been suspended. 18 months for anti-doping rule violations. We slug a cfl to provide drug testers. Quarterly outline of the schedule at a 60 minute window each day when he will be available for testing. The canadian centre for ethics in sports. As that yet 3 so-called whereabouts failures. And 12 month period swimming canada says guys yet didn't keep his whereabouts information up to date inadvertently. The ccs says that the 24 year-old admitted the violations and accepted his period of ineligibility.

this just in to cp24 documentary filmmaker morgan spurlock has died. As for lock's family announced today that he died yesterday from complications of cancer surrounded by loved as for la chalk, the start of the 2004, which is documented super size about the health impacts fasting in america of his career. He produced and directed nearly 70 films and tv series. Morgan spurlock was 53 years old there for horror films. >> Like I love dark twist detective axel foley is back on the the beverly hills. >> This isn't my first time badly I saw that for 87 and in 94. But this puts occasion, this is the first trailer that's out for beverly hills cop axel eddie murphy returns as during the 4th film in the franchise. This time. >> After his daughter's life was threatened, fully teams up with a new partner played by joseph gordon levitt, just reinoehl then john ashton. They were prize rules from previous the kevin bacon stars movil, the film hits netflix, july 3rd. It's in 27 20 degrees. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. We continue to follow the latest from the university of toronto. This is where pro-palestinian protests are expected to respond to the schools offer that is aimed at ending their encampment. The latest developments just ahead.

is releasing new details on why it rejected models request to decriminalize possession of illegal drugs. The feds say that they're open to adding more medication to the list of drugs covered by proposed pharmacare program. We're going to have those details straight ahead. It's 10:31 20 degrees from 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Good morning. I'm bakari savage. The university of toronto given pro-palestinian protest. 24 hours to consider its latest offer and is asking that they leave the encampment cp24 steve ryan is at u of t joins us live. Steve. >> Yeah, bakari king's college circle is location where this a pro-palestinian demonstration has been set up since the second it consist of university of toronto students and some outsiders and they have set up this encampment and have been making the man's on the university of toronto since may. The second and the 2 demands quite simple. In the words of some of these demonstrators and they are the university of toronto disclose any of the relationships with israel and that they divest from any investments with israeli. The company snow. The university met with. At this demonstration yesterday and they basically said that they, we'll have a future seat at the table when it comes to any future investments, but they have to clear the encampment do order for that to happen with demonstrators were happy with that. So they are holding their own press conference today at 11 o'clock. We're going to be invited within the fenced off area to hear what they have to say. And university sent out a statement yesterday just before 4:00pm saying that if people do not this location within 24 hours, they're going to be. Accused of trespassing. And with that comes fight to the toronto police or the university of toronto. Special constables can write tickets, which could lead to $1000 fines. And if they don't leave after being issued, those tickets are being asked to leave. They could be arrested under the trespass to property act, physically removed from the location. And then given a summons to appear in court another day, we could face fines up to $10,000. So when that 24 period expires, we do not know. But we're trying to make contact right now with the university of trying to find out when does that when 2 ares expire and what are they prepared to do if in fact, these demonstrators call their bluff and say we're not leaving. So back okay. Cp24 steve ryan, we're going to be checking back in with you throughout the day for updates. Thank you. >> Right now at saint 33 20 degrees. Let's get a check on the roads with lisa morales. More good morning to you, bakari. I have my eyes on this stall a cruise not and even not even on scene yet. This is west 401 expressed through leslie. >> So you can kind of see this is a better shot for us to show you the tail end of the vehicles ticking into the left lane. Once crews arrived on scene, they likely will completely take out that left lane and it's busy both ways into on the 401 north of valley parkway has been a little slower than usual b b bloor in sections a pass to lawrence. I was tracking that slow-moving road crew, but it looks like they've since exit off the highway. They were travelling in the right lane. All sorts of volume east 401 from a renforth. Now out through dixon martin grove. A goes from 6 lanes to 4. And that's the reason for this jam. Good news, east 409. Pass. 427 maintenance crews have wrapped up their southbound spadina shutdown at dundas. That's for collision investigation. I'll send it back to you, bakari. All right, thanks lisa. You're welcome. And heads up for ttc riders is going to be a subway closure that you need to be aware of this weekend. There will be no service on line 2 between woodbine and kennedy stations, saturday and sunday. >> Who's it going to be good track work. Shuttle buses will be running regular subway service that's scheduled to resume on monday. Well, a toddler has died after being hit by a recycling truck in barrie. The collision happened in the south end of the city yesterday afternoon. And police say that the 23 month-old boy was rushed to a local hospital. And then airlifted to a toronto trauma centre. Later died. The circumstances of the incident that also under investigation. It's not clear if any charges are going to be laid. And the federal government is providing more insight into why it rejected toronto's request to decriminalize possession of legal drugs. Addictions minister sachs as that the proposal did not include age restrictions or limit the amount of drugs a person could have. She says that the plan left or with, quote, deep concerns. The minister says that she decided to deny it after toronto refused to admit the proposal to address concerns. Department. The application sought to decriminalize possession of all controlled drugs and substances for personal use. The federal government says it, it is open to adding more medications to the list of drugs covered by proposed pharmacare program. The build charts a path towards the universal pharmacare plan, which cover select birth control and diabetes drugs. Health minister mark holland says that the current list represent an absolute minimum and the government can expand its negotiations with provinces and committee recommendations. Insurance industry representatives say

the express concerns about the bill saying that it could disrupt existing private coverage. Well, as bird flu spreads among dairy cow south of the border. The virus has not been detected in milk in canada yet the canadian food inspection agency says that more than 300 samples of retail milk had been tested as of may, 16 all were negative for avian influenza. Officials started screaming milk here after some american temple says it positive the disease was detected in U.S. livestock earlier this year. It's been confirmed at least 51 dairy herds in 9 states. Health officials say that the milk supply remain safe because pasteurization was the virus. Ontario is going to be moving to automatic license plate renewals july first. Premier doug ford announced a plan for automatic renewals back in the winter, but there was no date for to begin. The automatic renewals will only be available for drivers and that. And so that means that those of parking ticket or tow bills, it's still going to have to do it manually. The for definite previously ended annual registration fees for licence plates, but drivers are still required to renew their plates on their birthday. Each and every year. And today's the first day of advance voting in mississauga's mayoral by-election. Voters can cast their ballot to mississauga city hall today and tomorrow. It's going to be another round of events vote june first and second. That's 22 polling locations are going to be open all across the city. Voters are being reminded, bring a piece of id with you. Election day is set for june 10. And peel police are asking for help tracking down the owner of a dog found wandering in mississauga. So police say that the female dog was brought into its division and pearson airport. Someone founder running in traffic along airport road and highway 4, not police say that the dog is in the care of animal control. Okay, right now let's take you live to talk about this with premier doug ford is announcing celebrated plan about beer and wine sales in convenience was >> Thank you very much. For that introduction, that very kind introduction and it's a pleasure again to be here alongside premier ford that we seem to do this quite a lot for mayor to share an update about where we have that moving ontario forward announcement that we are absolutely thrilled about. Especially as we head into the summer season. And of course, everyone knows the weather today is beautiful here in etobicoke and that's a provincial responsibility. Everybody knows the weather is provincial. We welcome you here today. Last december we announced that our government was delivering on its commitment to give people more choice and convenience when buying their favourite alcoholic drinks, making the sale of beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink beverages possible at all participating convenience grocery big box stores across the province. Since then, we've been working closely with our agencies, retail industry partners and local producers to make this promise a reality. And let me tell you, we're ahead of schedule in achieving that shared goal. Our government is creating the conditions for more open and convenient marketplace for alcohol. One that is safe, stable and predictable which allows individual retailers and businesses to make their own decisions about how they participate and win all while giving on terrance the benefit of a competitive retail pricing across all new points of sale. Now over time, this new and expanded marketplace will intiatives thousands of new stores where ontarians can buy their drinks of choice. And this represents without a shadow of a doubt. The largest transformation of ontario's alcohol marketplace since the end. The prohibition nearly 100 years ago. And important moment in our province's history. This change won't happen overnight. In the months ahead, we will continue to work with partners, producers and other stakeholders on their role in this new marketplace. Folks, this is an exciting new step and one that I'm very proud to be part of. And when that that we all look forward to delivering as we continue to be a government. The treats ontarians like adults and gives them choice and convenience. They deserve. And now it is my distinct honour and privilege as I will turn things over to the honour roll. Doug ford, premier of ontario for today's big announcement. Thank you. Everyone. Paul. Good morning, everyone. And I'm just so excited to be here today and and peter, thank you for that introduction. >> I'm thrilled to be here in the great state of etobicoke alongside minister bethlenfalvy and a great attorney general minister doug downey. Before we get started,

I want to acknowledge and welcome car mine, my girl. The chair of lcbo ian white president and ceo of park lane canada and the entire team. Parkland on the run. For operating a great story here go and I'm, I'm here quite frequently, almost every single day actually as well as and from the convenience industry council of canada. And and thank you for leader, your words earlier on scott from the ontario craft brewers. Richard from ontario craft wineries, debbie. And not this from grape growers of ontario matt from ontario craft cider association m a and c j from beer. Canada and all our association partners here today. It was just a few months ago. That we were together talking about our plan to give people more choice and more convenience when it comes to buying beer, cider wine and other alcoholic beverages in ontario. The response from the public from stakeholders from small businesses has been absolutely over longingly positive. People are excited, they're going to enjoy the same choice and convenience as other canadians and other people right across the world to buy a case of beer or a bottle wine on the way up to the cottage or maybe you're going to start up the grill in the backyard or summer barbecue. They're excited to hear that they're finally being treated as adults. And today I'm thrilled to announce that we're not only keeping our promise and delivering on our plan. We're getting it done faster. In fact, we're getting it done starting this summer, beginning august, the first people will be able to buy ready to drink alcoholic beverages like coolers and seltzers grocery stores that currently so wine or beer. The stores will also be able to larger pot size beers like the 30 pack case of beer that is popular in quebec. And I know peter, you go back backward. Originally came from and you love those big 30 cases of beer. Well, my friend, you don't have to go to quebec to get that. More you can, he got it right here in ontario. And on september, the 5th convenience stores like this one will be able to sell beer cider wine and ready to drink alcoholic beverages. And finally as of october 31st, every convenience, grocery and big box store in ontario will be able to sell beer cider wine and ready to drink alcoholic beverages as we enter this new marketplace. The beer store and the lcbo. We'll continue to play a big role spirits like vodka, gin and whisky will continue to be sold at the lcbo. The beer store will remain active and distribution recycling. And as a valid retailer and I have to pause to think the lcbo and the beer store for being amazing partners throughout this entire process. And in particular, I want to think their workers and give them every assurance we're going to have your box. I also want to recognize the province's retailers, industry associations, the alcohol and gaming commission of ontario and brewers and wine producers as well as the many members of our public service led easing secretary. A comment michelle de emmanuel and she's an absolute champion, by the way. And finally, I want to give special things to the thousands of comey's store operators across ontario who run their store safely and responsibly each and every day. And who will continue to do so in this new marketplace. This as being a true team. Ontario effort. We expect that this new marketplace will introduce up to 8,500 new stores where consumers can purchase all products. I want to be clear, the government is creating the conditions were more open and communion marketplace. It will be up to the individual retailers and businesses to make their own decisions about how they participate in one. But this is a really exciting time for consumers and businesses. That's because our plan will create new growth opportunities for local brewers, wineries, retailers and small businesses. It's going to support local jobs and most importantly, is going to give people more choice and comedians. A change of the size and scope won't be without bumps in the road. After 97 years making a change always of a few bumps, but I'm confident we'll get through those bombs. But I've never more confident in team to

