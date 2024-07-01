City Women’s 2024/25 squad numbers confirmed

Manchester City’s squad numbers have been confirmed ahead of the 2024/25 season.

With six players departing and some of the current team switching their numbers heading into the new season, the list has taken on a few changes since last year.

As well as Club legend Steph Houghton announcing her retirement from professional football, Ellie Roebuck, Demi Stokes, Esme Morgan, Ruby Mace and Filippa Angeldahl all moved on to pastures new at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign.

That means numbers 1, 3, 6, 12 and 30 have become available, while Morgan’s 14 has been taken by Australia international Alanna Kennedy.

The defender is one of two players to choose a new number for the 2024/25 campaign, with Dutch midfielder Jill Roord also switching from number 20 to number 10.

Its most recent owner before Roord was Deyna Castellanos, who left the Club in January 2024.

The current full squad numbers list is below:

22 Sandy MacIver

35 Khiara Keating

4 Laia Aleixandri

5 Alex Greenwood

7 Laura Coombs

8 Mary Fowler

9 Chloe Kelly

10 Jill Roord

11 Lauren Hemp

14 Alanna Kennedy

15 Leila Ouahabi (LEILA)

16 Jess Park

17 Poppy Pritchard

18 Kerstin Casparij

19 Laura Blindkilde Brown (BLINDKILDE)

21 Khadija Shaw (BUNNY)

25 Yui Hasegawa

26 Tara O’Hanlon