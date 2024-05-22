CITV - Wednesday, May 22, 2024 - 07:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

I really feel like it's different. >> Jack: Yeah, we can only hope that she's ready to take the steps to make herself healthy again. >> Traci: Yeah, that's all I want for her. I think about when she finds out what she may be facing, if this is D-I-D, this is gonna be so overwhelming for her. >> Jack: She's always in control. That's who she is. She thrives on it. To find out she's not in control of her actions, her mind, I don't know how she's gonna cope with that. >> Traci: I know, I know. She's worked so hard to overcome mental health issues in the past. When she finds out that she may have to go back into some kind of a facility, this is gonna bring back all kinds of memories of Fairview, and it's gonna add to all the emotional baggage she's already carrying around. >> Jack: Wherever this leads her, she will have our love and support. >> Traci: Of course, she will. And do you know what gives me hope, Jack? That the Ashley that came home today, that's sitting in our house right now, that is our sister. >> Jack: Oh, I pray to God you're right. >> Alan: Who were you talking to just now, Ashley? >> Ashley: I don't know. Oh, God, could you please help me? I don't know what's happening to me. >> Alan: Well, I think we are dealing with several personas here. >> Ashley: What does that mean, personas? >> Alan: Have you ever heard of, uh, D-I-D, dissociative identity disorder? >> Ashley: Yeah, I've heard of it. >> Alan: Yeah, it's rare, and it presents in a number of ways, but in this case, we're looking at multiple, distinct personalities. Identities that can control your behavior, and usually this is the result of some kind of severe trauma. >> Ashley: That can't be what's happening to me. >> Alan: Well, another symptom of D-I-D is memory loss, which you've admitted to. And your family, and Tucker and I have seen you forget memories from your past from your own history. And we've all met these personalities that are very different from the Ashley we all know. >> Ashley: But you said it was because of trauma. I don't like, I haven't experienced any trauma. I mean, not recently. Not that it would've triggered something like this. >> Alan: Unfortunately, I-- I think you may be blocking it. >> Ashley: When would this have happened? >> Alan: Well, right now, looking at the timeline, we are thinking Paris. >> Ashley: The argument I had with Tucker? I mean, that doesn't make any sense. It was upsetting, but it wasn't anything that would've made this happen to me. >> Alan: Well, there are ways of exploring this. >> Ashley: No. No, you're not gonna talk-- you're not talking about putting me away, are you? I won't go. I won't go. >> Alan: Ashley, you need to be in a safe place where you can get good treatment. Now, I promise you, I will be there all the time, making sure you get the best of care. The important thing right now is to uncover the incident that caused this trauma, and once we have, we can begin to address it. >> Ashley: How am I supposed to remember this? I mean, how-- how do I remember this, whatever you think has happened to me? >> Alan: Well, I'm thinking maybe you could come back to Paris with me and we could explore these memories together, and hopefully, maybe, find the truth.

Captioned byLos Angeles Distributionand Broadcasting, Inc. Captioning provided byBell Dramatic Serial Company, Sony Pictures Televisionand cbs, Inc. Join us again forThe Young and the Restless. [ ] >> Carole Anne: homicide detectives investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy with one man now in custody. >> I came all the way from the west end. >> Carole Anne: worth the wait the drivers lining up for cheaper gas as prices spike widely across edmonton. >> Kevin: pretty average month for rainfall so far, but we are not done with the rain yet. Your forecast coming up. >> Carole Anne: plus, the oilers landing in dallas as we speak after our cameras caught

up at the international airport. >> Announcer: you're watching global edmonton. This is global news at five. >> Carole Anne: good afternoon. We begin with a tragic story just south of st. Albert, where it 15-year-old boy died last night. Police have launched I homicide investigation. Sarah ryan joins us from the scene where the boy died. What do we know at this point? >> Reporter: we are here on a dead end road south of leclair way answer winston churchill avenue between the communities of heritage lakes and sterling. There is blood on the pavement next to gloves, disinfectant, a bag mask used for resuscitation and other medical supplies. This is where police say they were called to assess an injured teenager last night. We had officers arrived they found a few 15-year-old boy with serious life-threatening injuries. Eps says the officers worked with paramedics to try and save the boy, but it was too late. Soon after, police took one adult man into custody. The homicide unit has now taken over the investigation. Police say they are not looking for any other suspects and the victim and his attacker new one another. An autopsy has been scheduled for friday. >> Carole Anne: thank you, sarah. >>> One calgary mother is in a custody battle with children's services, she says after fighting for continued care for special needs sun. We've mask her identity for the privacy of her child, who is currently part of april adolescent treatment program. It's only accessible by referral through a social worker with alberta's child and family services. The program usually lasts up to 18 months, but her son has been there for almost two years. She was recently served with a court order for child and family services to take over permanent guardianship after she refused to remove him from the program. >> I can't bring him home how things are. I can't bring him home to continue to do the exact same thing over and over again. We have a program that supportive and beneficial that we are seeing progress, that he needs more time with. Now I'm at risk of losing him because he needs more time. >> Carole Anne: the ministry in charge can't comment on the case, but in a statement says the child is only removed from their parent are guardian's care as a last resort when their safety and well-being are at risk and the government must receive approval from the courts.

>>> If your car is running on empty, your wallet might be too. The price at the pumps jumped dearly -- to nearly $1.60 elite her, but if you're willing to drive around there are deals to be found. Jasmine king caught up with some drivers who packed some patients to save a little cash. >> Reporter: people are always looking for good deals, even if that means waiting up to 30 minutes in line to save at the pump. This gas station is more than 20 cents cheaper than some other stations in edmonton. Across the city prices fluctuate. Wednesday afternoon saw prices from $1.34 per litre to $1.58 per litre. At a time of high inflation, saving a few dollars on gas can help in the long run this people look to save cash anyway they can. >> I came all the way from the west and just for gas. It's literally the cheapest in the city. >> How are we supposed to keep managing all of this when groceries are more, gas is more, but having to go one block and it's ten cents cheaper. I'm going to go that block. >> Reporter: the prices at the pump didn't jump too high during the long weekend and analysts don't expect it two in the coming weeks. Prices have been consistent this spring, with similar priced gas for the last month. Experts say prices in alberta don't tend to react as quickly to small changes in the market compared to the united states, but the wide range of prices we see in edmonton tend to come down to a simpler explanation. >> It has a lot to do with what I referred to many years ago is gas bar shenanigans. If you're selling for $1.30, you'd better have a generous uncle or some other strategy, because you're selling 13-14 cents below cost. I don't think refineries are that generous. >> Reporter: he says to say -- if you're seeing prices below $1.50 in edmonton to take advantage, because they don't always last. Jasmine king, global news. [ ] >> Carole Anne: as the edmonton oilers and dallas stars get to set to meet in the western conference final, some old feelings start to resurface in oil country. [ Cheering ] >> Carole Anne: the teams met five straight years, starting in 1997 with the stars winning all but one of those series. It's why a lot of fans hate dallas. Now this will be the ninth playoff series between the oilers and stars, dating back to their time in minnesota. If you are a fan of signs, how's this for history repeating itself. Forty years ago the oilers won seven games in the second round, sweeping the north stars in the conference final on route to winning their first stanley cup. This year they won seven in the second round and will now start -- play the stars in the conference final. Slav kornik is live in the newsroom now. I know the oilers aren't thinking about the past. >> Reporter: certainly not. The only thing on their mind right now is game one tomorrow night in dallas. As connor mcdavid said after their win against vancouver, as cliché as it sounds, they are taking things one game at a time right now. Edmonton is facing an excellent stars team who finished first in the western conference in the regular-season un- have already eliminated the past two stanley cup champions. Dallas doesn't have a lot of weaknesses. One of their strengths is depth up front. They have three lines who are dangerous offensively, so edmonton has to show they can play very well defensively in the playoffs. They'll have to do just that in this series. >> It's got to be paramount, we are playing a good team here in dallas with a lot of offensive weapons. >> They are a great team. We saw that in the season, and we've seen it in the playoffs too. So that's something we will have to keep an eye on and try to slow them down. >> Carole Anne: we haven't seen adam henry ken game taught -- since game two of the second-round series. Do we know when he might come back? >> We found out he's expected to be back in the western final may be as early as game one tomorrow night. He missed six of seven games against vancouver. He would be a nice edition to the edmonton lineup. He was on the ice before the players flew out to dallas. He started the playoffs on the line with mcdavid and nugent-hopkins, touching a lot of facets of the game for the oilers. He's good defensively and adds some secondary scoring, 24 goals in the regular-season between edmonton and anaheim. He says he's taking it day

