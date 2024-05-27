CITV - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 08:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #12

to have an over the of advertising field to the writing. >> Reporter: this is not the first tragically hip themed were creating a commemorative poster for rogers arena during the farewell tour in 2016. Back when he was a casual fan. From speaker I had two or three albums and now, I listen to them all of the time. >> Reporter: also an instructor at the wilson school of design. From this project which is quickly taken off there is a lesson that he will continue to share with the students. >> Speaker: you will be overwhelmed by the software and the technology in all of those things. But at the end of the day it's all about imagination and there is one thing that will keep you in the industry. >> Reporter: jay durand, global news. >> Erin: and is courted in on and time for a final check on the markets. >> Vinesh: it is quite because the us is closed with memorial day. >> Angus: and the european markets are also close as well. So there was a report this morning saying that the demand for oil will continue to 2000 and 332,034 so this is a long ways away but another 9 years from now where you can see that will demand continuing. Right now what we are seeing the air transportation has been at record levels over this weekend with memorial day weekend in the united states and that will also bring down the demand for some gasoline. So it is interesting when we take a look at the travellers that are taking place everyone is travelling so you may have thought that last year would've been the peak but it doesn't appear to be like that so you can see the price of oil continuing to go higher there. When we take a look and I wrote down that wildfires in alberta two weeks ago we were in the neighbourhood of 42 wildfires now we are at 29 with none of them listed is out of control so as far as the toronto market we are up. The oil is mixed today and I thought I would pull these shares which are up right now to $55.24 and canadian natural resources which had a good day on friday being up over a dollar in the markets were quiet. Down 58 cents. On the august contract for gold. The electronic trading it is up right now and went up $2081. For the price of oil again electronic trading. Oil is up 75 cents training at $78. Part of that being the jet fuel demand is increasing and therefore looking for higher gasoline prices as well and natural gas is up 6 senses well. And we want to congratulate the italian centre for being one of canada's best managed companies. They went through a contest with deloitte which focuses on the criteria of being privately owned and sales over $50 million and looking at leadership, innovation and financial performance. So there are two edmonton companies will be the a ton centre and the other one is a steel company so congratulations to those two companies her being there. And they are here in edmonton. >> And that's awesome. >> Vinesh: they should get it should board to celebrate. >> Erin: thank you, angus. It is 8:48 A.M. >> Vinesh: we are going to have a quick sports recap coming up next after this. ANNOUNCER:Cracking the case from coast to coast? Free. That's what I like to hear. Thrilling twists at your fingertips? Totally free. Out here, I'm about to kill it. Catching up on your favourite Global tv shows? Watching past favourites on Freeplay? And streaming news live? Good evening. The West Blockstarts now. It's all absolutely free. Now that's a price tag everyone will love. We need to hug! One app's really got it all:the Global tv app. Download nowand stream anytime. Take a look at yourhome's foundation. Cracks in your basementwalls can lead structural damage,leaking over time. If you notice a crack, leak, or filling window well, contact abalon fora free evaluation. Foundation specialistsfor over fifty years. (Upbeat music) When you're performing at your best, it's hard to imagine anything holding you back.

>> Narrator: sports is brought to you by jandel homes. Come see the difference. Visit jandel homes.com. >> Erin: it is 851. The oilers are searching for glory in 2024 this past weekend marked a big anniversary for the edmonton oil kings. >> Speaker: one of the most difficult things to win in sports. The edmonton oil kings. The champions. >> Vinesh: who could forget this from 10 years ago. About 10 years in london, ontario as they defeated the guelph storm and it was the only memorial cup victory for the most recent iteration. >> Erin: I noticed her a lot of posts that within this week that the oilers back in the dynasty days. This is when they were winning the cup as well. I think yesterday was like the 19 80 I think. >> Vinesh: so people aren't trying to make some connections. >> Ciara: but the good vibes out to get them back. Now take a look at this. 11 degrees with blue skies. And did you hear that, the future is so bright you need to wear your shades. 14 for 4 mcmurray. Temperatures are coming up, here in calgary degrees. And some other current temperatures it is looking good and warm for lloydminster already at 15. Medicine hat at 11. Grande prairie at 10. Peace river at 9. The afternoon highs will continue to climb above seasonal pure 22 in edmonton 22 for red deer, coronation pier 22 for medicine hat and lethbridge. Same for cold lake and fort mcmurray. 20 and slave lake and then your 10 day weather trend. We come up just to come back down but just in time for the weekend temperatures around 23 degrees and as we start a new work week and we go into june. Hardly the temperatures will come right back up. Take a guess when you think these events occurred and we will have the answers right after the break. We'll see you soon.

