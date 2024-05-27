CITV - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 08:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #6

vancouver but closer to home the one we are more familiar with would be teresa and the ceo of the italian centre and her company. Now here is something. I understand you have to be a private company and you have to have revenue over $50 million. And then when they take a look at the criteria that they are looking at leadership, innovation and financial performance. So if you take a look and say will the italian centre they have a couple grocery stores. But they also are in the wholesale business and serve over 800 restaurants and stores from that aspect as well. He would not have thought the italian centre which are started in 1959 would have 800 clients at this point in time plus the grocery stores and restaurants so congratulations to both of those companies. There were three in alberta, to which were here in edmonton and two ceos are women. Something to think about. The us markets are close and some of the european markets. Looking like it will be quiet. The bank us nova scotia and td came at the end of last week and on wednesday bank of montreal and followed by a canadian western bank. So today will be a quiet one. The rest of the week will be busy with the bank earnings. So for today give them a call and celebrate because it's a great honour to be one of the top 50 employees and all of canada. >> Erin: edits on the is thank you, angus. We will check back with you in about an hour. It is 7:16 A.M. time for a look at traffic and that morning commute. >> Tracie: we can see the quesnel bridge which is in the right direction. We are seeing some fog patches here and there but it looks like it is around this area if you're travelling on the highway and through this area we are hearing that there is still fog. We are seeing heavy volume traffic almost bumper-to-bumper making its way on the west bound legs of the anthony henday and moving across the quesnel bridge so do watch for a slow down it seems to go all the way to where the construction is underneath the terwilliger overpass. So there may be some delays for westbound commuters through there. We are seeing quite a bit of traffic making its way across walton junior onto 105 street to head downtown. As far as the fog we could not see the high-level bridge earlier. That has cleared up which is great news as he can see across the river so visibility is much better with traffic this morning. Overall do not be surprised if you see some areas of fog but looking east and west on river valley road traffic is moving well we have an increase in traffic volume at this time so do you for that to cause some delays. Taking a look at gas prices. The lowest reported in the last 12 hours a dollar 32.9. The highest coming in and $1.50 9.9 and, unfortunately, there is lots of gas stations in the 1507 and 1509 arranged so the average is that $1.50 6.3 right now which both for this week and this month those prices are up so watch for that. That's a look at your ok tire traffic and now if you're filling up with gas to go travelling or perhaps even better grabbing a flight ciara has your travellers forecast. >> Ciara: nonstop from yeg lots of rain if you are getting on a plane. No connection necessary just straight to your destination. 19 in seattle with quite a bit of cloud coverage. 18 and amsterdam with rain. Montreal 23 today. Warmer temperatures but that rain still just sticking around. It has been raining in frankford for the last few weeks and atlanta there is a severe thunderstorm warning as well so if you are headed there a heads up to bring the umbrella. 19 in vancouver with some of rain as well. 9 in prince rupert. The rain out west is sticking around. Norman wells 19. 22 in vernon, warming up in the prairie provinces including alberta here 23 in wood buffalo, 22 for edmonton, 21 in calgary and 21 for meadow lake. Warming up in saskatchewan 22 in saskatoon, 17 in winnipeg with some rain and then heading east temperatures are above seasonal. 19 for fredericton, 12 for halifax, 60 for cape breton and 7 and st. John's was some rain. It is the rainy season. This is pretty normal. Timmins in 19 we have 23 for montreal, ottawa, 21 in toronto and 18 for thunder bay. Stay with us. , we will be back after the break.

>> Ciara: for 60 years connect >> Ciara: for 60 years connect serving deaf, hard of hearing, society has been dedicated to serving deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind individuals and their families in and around the next month they are hosting the edmonton community. Next month they are hosting the first ever super abilities walk, run or roll. Here to tell us about it and how we can help is louise and kelly. S o before we get to it tell us about this new event that you have. >> Speaker: our first fun run which is being held at rundle park on june 16th, father's day from 9:00 until noon. And we are hoping you will come out and support our agency. Everyone who comes to this will have a bag with a superhero cape. It's a great event and we hope that you come out to support us. Everyone will get a bag with free helmet giveaways and a pancake breakfast. >> Ciara: I love that and I understand you offer specialized preschool programs. So how does that work? Can people sign up? >> Speaker: yes, we have a full day program for children who are deaf or hard of hearing or if they have family members who are deaf or hard of hearing. It's a bilingual preschool so we teach in english and american sign language and asl. It is funded by alberta education so they kids will have a bus anywhere from within edmonton. We have a multidisciplinary team which includes a certified teacher, educational assistant, speech language pathologist and a asl specialist on-site and we have others that we bring and for consult. The majority of our students have language delays so the

Transcripts