CITV - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 08:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #12

go oilers go. Heather yourex-west, global news, calgary. >> Erin: it is cordon and 9 and 10 for a final check on the markets. And speaking of the oilers looking good, angus. >> Angus: I will tell you what. I wasn't going to stay up for the full second. Usually they got go on the first two minutes and look at that. And he knew that once connor had a 4 minute penalty obviously, we knew he would come back and he would get that winning goal. That's just the way the script was written and he writes that book. Now the markets are mixed toronto is up the dow jones is negative. The nasdaq a little bit stronger. We take a look at nvidia and they shares are up. Trading at $1043 and then we take a look at canadian natural resources and they are stronger on the toronto stock exchange. And that is up 62 cents. Tesla is up. Trading at hundred and $77. Now it is also interesting that the most advanced artificial chip that they developed, they have a big inventory and they discounted it because there is a price war so you think 0 you are expecting a big profit margin and a huge sale but now you have a very different type of market and then when you take a look at tesla and they are discounting their outline and again and reducing the production by double digits in shanghai and that's because the competition of their electric vehicles and this is one of the problems we have in the global market place when you are trying to compete in the second and they have government support and they just continue to lower the prices and the margins come in so it's very challenging for that aspect. For the rest of the weekend it will probably be the same under the us markets are closed but then we start having bank earnings and the bank of nova scotia and then the bank of montreal will be on the 29th. And then we have the royal bank on the 30th. So it next week that will be important and let's not forget the retail sales numbers which came in slightly weaker in canada. Down 0.2 percent we would be down 0.1 percent so hoping the bank of canada will drop interest rates however in the month of april looking at saks canada predicting there will be up 0.7 percent so, I think the bank of canada will probably not drop the rates by a quarter of 1 percent in june. They will wait to see what will happen in the month of july, that is my best guess. That's my best educated guess. >> Erin: I like it, thank you, angus have a wonderful weekend. It is 848. We are going to take a break and as mentioned yesterday at toronto is getting a wnba team. We will have all of those details, coming up, after the break ANNOUNCER:Cracking the case from coast to coast? Free. That's what I like to hear. Thrilling twists at your fingertips? Totally free. Out here, I'm about to kill it. Catching up on your favourite Global tv shows? Watching past favourites on Freeplay? And streaming news live? Good evening. The West Blockstarts now. It's all absolutely free. Now that's a price tag everyone will love. We need to hug! One app's really got it all:the Global tv app. Download nowand stream anytime. ( ) ( ) Stop dreaming. Start shopping. Red Tag Days are on at Toyota, with great offers on select models. Find yours today, at ShopToyota.ca We were born from a deep desire to create positive change, together. One-hundred-fifteen years later, that impact is felt everywhere. It's where we've made innovations accessible to those who need it most. Where we've championed truth and justice... for all. Where we've mapped out futures... we're already living. From here to here and even here. We're not just transforming lives. We're shaping the world.

Let's maximize those dreams. That's right. The next lotto max jackpot is an estimated $70 million, plus an estimated 12 maxmillions. A backyard putting green? What about a whole backyard course! She's dreaming to the max! Get your lotto MAXtickets today! [ ] My mom loves to take pictures I remember when we were kids, she'd set them up on the mantle in our living room. She'd make sure there were as many of me as there were of my brother. You know, so we wouldn't get jealous. She still has that camera. And when we visit her now at Capital Care she still has our pictures up. Only now, they share the space with pictures of her new friends Yep, she's still taking pictures. She's still my mother. We're taking overan all-new beach. This summer's hottestrenovation competition returns. (Snapping sound) Three amateur renovation teams restore three beach homes. With help from the three of us. Whose house is gonna winbeach bragging rights? Which renovations will sink... ...and which house will win? It's time to battleon the beach... ...and draw a linein the sand. (Announcer says words on screen) Stream on StackTVand the GlobalTV app. >> Narrator: brought to you by jandel homes. Come see the difference. Visit jandel homes.com. >> Erin: it was this time last year the wnba played the first ever game in canada. An exhibition match at scotia bank arena in toronto. Now toronto has been awarded the first canadian franchise. Sean o'shea reports. >> Speaker: I am honoured to officially announce that we have awarded the city of toronto the 14th wnba franchise. >> Sean: the first of this wnba leak outside the united states. A new team here in toronto. >> Speaker: welcome to the w. >> Sean: owned by larry that will reach beyond toronto. From speaker at will be canada's team. Our home base will be here and we will play games in vancouver and montreal throughout the season. From speaker today is a historic day for women's professional bask while finding a home in canada. >> Speaker: welcoming the move. >> Speaker: super excited. I'm glad I had the opportunity to be here. And it will only grow and get better. >> Speaker: there will be an athletes and amazing basketball stars I just want to wish you all the best. >> Speaker: go woman sports go. >> Reporter: getting a canadian team means a lot to women of all ages. >> Speaker: it will do great things for women's basketball and great things for woman sports. And part of a movement that is taking us to some new places here in canada. >> Reporter: just ask some of these young players. >> Speaker: I'm excited to see a woman seem in toronto. It's really inspiring. >> Speaker: I am excited because they are women. >> Speaker: this is one of us moments for basketball in the history of this country and I think that's an important statement because bask what will was invented here. >> Reporter: the professional team will need a name and they are looking for ideas. >> Speaker: we are looking for to talk to canadians and figuring out what strong and dominant team name we will have. >> Reporter: a team that will hit the court and may of 20,206 coca-cola coliseum at exhibition place. >> Speaker: I cannot wait. >> Reporter: sean o'shea, global news. >> Erin: very cool for toronto. It is wonderful. It is 854. Another gorgeous shot of albert city. >> Ciara: we been saying the same thing about our state see morning. I just want to get out there. 8 degrees and fort mcmurray the same thing. Blue skies and banff looking like this. Lots of fog but that is lifting. Calgary 6 degrees and also looking pretty good. Weather alerts nothing to worry about. There was an air quality statement for northern parts of british columbia but that has since lifted. All of the rain and moisture it has been helping with the air quality. Nothing right now through edmonton a little bit rolling through hannah into lloydminster. And then the winds also just nice and light. Nothing to worry about all weekend. 6 kilometres an hour for edmonton, 11 for whitecourt. And picking up in northern parts

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts