Citadel Bulldogs to host Stetson Hatters Monday

Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -1; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays Stetson.

Citadel finished 11-21 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Stetson finished 6-10 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

