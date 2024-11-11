Citadel Bulldogs to host Stetson Hatters Monday
Stetson Hatters (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1)
Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hatters -1; over/under is 147
BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays Stetson.
Citadel finished 11-21 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 34.6 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.
Stetson finished 6-10 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Hatters averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 13.5 from the free-throw line and 26.7 from 3-point range.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press