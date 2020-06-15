Cindy Crawford’s everyday beauty routine includes this Charlotte Tilbury blusher

Cindy Crawford reveals her beauty secrets and go-to make-up products. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cindy Crawford has insisted her beauty routine only takes five minutes to complete, and there is one product in particular she swears by.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 54-year-old supermodel - who boasts over 30 years at the helm of the fashion industry - has revealed she often uses affordable drug store make-up products, and Charlotte Tilbury’s blushers for a radiant complexion.

Speaking about her go-to cosmetics in an interview with Vogue.co.uk she said: “Amazing concealer, a little Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic blusher, and drugstore mascara.

“I never take more than five minutes.”

Buy it: Cheek to Chic blusher | £30 from Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s Cheek to Chic blusher comes in eight different shades, and each one has a two-tone effect so you can find the exact pink or peach powder to suit your skin tone.

The blusher is highly pigmented and made fromLightFlex Technology, which provides an added glow for a brighter complexion.

Plus each compact comes with a mirror, which is perfect for those on the go, and retails for £30.

Beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury has also created a lipstick honouring the fashion icon.

In the Hot Lips range every lipstick in the 12-piece collection has been named after a famous female, from Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Nicole Kidman, and Crawford.

The Super Cindy lipstick is a nod to Kaia Gerber’s mother.

The shade has been described as a “muted nude” on the site, as it is a blend of soft peach and pink hues.

Crawford is also known for her signature bouncy blow dry.

She has credited a silk pillowcase for helping her get the most out of her do.

Asked abut the secret to her long lasting sleek waves, she said: “Silk pillowcases. And put your hair in a loose bun overnight.”