Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier homers, is MVP as NL wins Futures Game

ARLINGTON, Texas – Another Cincinnati Reds impact hitting prospect on the way?

Maybe.

For now, Cam Collier will settle for the sudden impact he made in the minor-league All-Star Futures Game on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Collier, drafted 18th overall by the Reds in 2022, led off the third inning Saturday with a home run into the home bullpen off Class AA right-hander Caden Dana, the Los Angeles Angels' top prospect, for the National League's first hit and first run of the game.

Collier was named MVP of the 6-1 National League win in the game that brings together Major League Baseball's most promising prospects.

Cam Collier CRUSHED



The @Reds' No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 84) gives the NL a 1-0 lead with this 409-foot dinger. pic.twitter.com/KVdnAHMdLa — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 13, 2024

Collier is the second Reds prospect to win Futures Game MVP honors, joining Taylor Trammell in 2018.

Collier, 19, also fanned on a 3-2 pitch from Class AA left-hander Noah Schultz of the Chicago White Sox organization with the bases loaded during the NL's three-run fourth inning.

He also was one eight participants scheduled for Saturday night's postgame hitting skills competition.

Collier, the son of former big-leaguer Lou Collier, is hitting .231 with 13 home runs in 78 games this season for High-A Dayton.

He entered the season as one of the Reds' top 10 prospects.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB Futures Game: NL wins, Reds prospect Cam Collier is MVP