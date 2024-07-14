Advertisement

Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier homers, is MVP as NL wins Futures Game

gordon wittenmyer, cincinnati enquirer
·1 min read

ARLINGTON, Texas – Another Cincinnati Reds impact hitting prospect on the way?

Maybe.

For now, Cam Collier will settle for the sudden impact he made in the minor-league All-Star Futures Game on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

Collier, drafted 18th overall by the Reds in 2022, led off the third inning Saturday with a home run into the home bullpen off Class AA right-hander Caden Dana, the Los Angeles Angels' top prospect, for the National League's first hit and first run of the game.

Collier was named MVP of the 6-1 National League win in the game that brings together Major League Baseball's most promising prospects.

Collier is the second Reds prospect to win Futures Game MVP honors, joining Taylor Trammell in 2018.

Collier, 19, also fanned on a 3-2 pitch from Class AA left-hander Noah Schultz of the Chicago White Sox organization with the bases loaded during the NL's three-run fourth inning.

He also was one eight participants scheduled for Saturday night's postgame hitting skills competition.

Collier, the son of former big-leaguer Lou Collier, is hitting .231 with 13 home runs in 78 games this season for High-A Dayton.

He entered the season as one of the Reds' top 10 prospects.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB Futures Game: NL wins, Reds prospect Cam Collier is MVP

