Cincinnati Reds Fan Shocked With Taser After Crashing Game And Landing Perfect Backflip

A fan is shocked with a Taser by a police officer as he runs on the field before the ninth inning of the Cincinnati Reds against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday in Cincinnati, Ohio. Andy Lyons via Getty Images

It was a perfect 10 at the bottom of the ninth.

Baseball spectators in Cincinnati witnessed an extraordinary scene Tuesday when a Reds fan was shocked with a Taser by a police officer when storming Great American Ball Park ― but not before landing a backflip.

The game of cat-and-mouse appeared to provide light relief for Reds supporters as the visiting Cleveland Guardians inflicted a 5-3 defeat on the home team.

Judging by clips shared on social media, the freewheeling fan is first spotted on-field interacting with Guardians centerfielder Tyler Freeman. The man then runs away from the player, both hands aloft. A few seconds later, he pauses briefly before performing a standing backflip, landing on both feet.

Trouble looms. It’s unclear whether the outfield interloper is aware that security is following in his slipstream. In any case, a cop fires a Taser gun at the assailant during his downward trajectory.

The fan, sporting a Johnny Bench number 5 replica jersey during his ninth-inning incursion, appears to be ensnared by the officer and his Taser, tumbling to the ground after just a few steps into his escape.

WATCH: Fan at Great American Ball Park runs on to the field during Reds vs. Guardians game before being tased by security. https://t.co/cGmOBF6tNbpic.twitter.com/xkteDZnJRH — WLWT (@WLWT) June 12, 2024

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported William Hendon, 19, was arrested by police on a felony criminal trespass charge and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge.

According to the outlet, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory noted during Hendon’s arraignment Wednesday morning that “everybody thinks you landed that backflip.”

“I’m pretty sure I did,” Hendon reportedly replied in court while still wearing his Reds jersey.

The criminal trespassing count was reduced to a misdemeanor by the judge. Hendon pleaded not guilty to the charges, per the Enquirer.

On social media, one X user suggested Getty Images photographer Andy Lyons “deserves a Pulitzer” for capturing Hendon’s odyssey. Some of his pictures are below.

Andy Lyons via Getty Images

Andy Lyons via Getty Images

