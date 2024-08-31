Cincinnati holds off tough Towson for 38-20 win in season-opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brenan Sorsby had a strong first game in the Queen City on Saturday afternoon in the Bearcats 38-20 win over Towson. Sorsby threw for 383 yards and two touchdowns while adding two scores on the ground.

The Bearcats took the ball to start the game and quickly went 75 yards for the opening score. Wide receiver Aaron Turner covered 49 yards on the drive, catching a short pass and sprinting all the way down to the Towson 16-yard line.

Sorsby threw two touchdowns in the first quarter for 42 and 61 yards respectively. The Bearcats had eight plays for 20-plus yards.

Playing without defensive tackle Dontay Corleone, the Bearcats struggled to stop Towson's running game. The Tigers rushed for 194 yards on 5.2 yards per carry to keep the game close throughout.

Cincinnati rushed for 275 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run by Evan Pryor. After struggling to run the ball in the first half, gaining just 67 yards on the ground, the Bearcats found bigger chunks of yards in the second half.

Special teams were a problem for the Bearcats, primarily in the first half. The Bearcats muffed a punt, had a kickoff go out of bounds, and kicker Carter Brown missed a 31-yard field goal. Michael Musaari, who muffed a punt in the first half, dropped another punt midway through the fourth quarter, but fell on the ball for his own recovery.

The Takeaway

Towson: The Tigers held their own against the Big 12 Bearcats, never falling behind by more than 18 points.

Cincinnati: Brendan Sorsby shredded Towson's secondary for 383 yards. But mistakes on special teams could be a problem moving forward, including next Saturday against Pitt.

Up next

Towson: Hosts Morgan State next Saturday.

Cincinnati: Hosts Pitt next Saturday.

