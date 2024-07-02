Cincinnati faces D.C. United after shutout victory

FC Cincinnati (13-4-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (4-9-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE FC Cincinnati +152, DC United +157, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Dallas 1-0, Cincinnati faces D.C. United.

United is 3-8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Christian Benteke leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 14. United has scored 28 goals.

Cincinnati is 9-3-3 in conference play. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the league with 33 goals led by Luciano Acosta with nine.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benteke has scored 14 goals and added two assists for United. Jared Stroud has one goal and three assists over the last 10 games.

Acosta has scored nine goals with 14 assists for Cincinnati. Kevin Kelsy has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-6-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 8-2-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: William Conner Antley (injured), Kristian Fletcher (injured), Jackson Hopkins (injured), Christopher McVey (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Russell Canouse (injured).

Cincinnati: Corey Baird (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matt Miazga (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press