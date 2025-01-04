Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch tonight's game, kickoff time, channel and more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight. (Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be playing for a playoff seeding when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals during the final week of the regular NFL season. The Saturday night game between the AFC North rivals will also have playoff implications for the Bengals; if they win this one (and if the Broncos and Dolphins lose their games on Sunday), the Bengals will snag a spot in the post-season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this week's Bengals vs. Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium, and where to find live game-day updates.

How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game:

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more

What channel is the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game on?

The Bengals play the Steelers on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game:

You can watch the Bengals vs. Steelers game on ESPN and ABC on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV and Hulu with Live TV. The game will also stream on ESPN+.

2024 NFL season complete Week 18 schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

