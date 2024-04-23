Cincinnati Bengals make 2-year deal with backup quarterback Jake Browning

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw 12 touchdown passes and seven interceptions last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

April 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed backup quarterback Jake Browning to a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Browning, who signed with the Bengals practice squad in 2021, completed a league-best 70.3% of his passes for 1,936 yards, 12 scores and seven interceptions over nine appearances last season. He went 4-3 as a starter.

Browning took over as the Bengals' starter last season after quarterback Joe Burrow sustained a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11. He completed 19 of 26 passes for 227 yards, one score and an interception in his first career start, a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov, 26 in Cincinnati.

He then led the Bengals to three-consecutive wins. The Bengals lost two of their final three games to miss the playoffs.

Browning is now signed through 2025. The Bengals also signed free agent quarterback Logan Woodside on Tuesday to a one-year contract.

Woodside, 29, was a seventh-round pick by the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Woodside also played for the Tennessee Titans.

Woodside completed 4 of 7 passing attempts for 34 yards and an interception through his first 14 NFL appearances.