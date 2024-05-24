CIII - Friday, May 24, 2024 - 06:30 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

show. You haven't let him enjoy it. That's it from us. Wish storm happy birthday from all of us. ( ) >> Farah: on this friday night, the U.N.'s top court orders israel to stop its rafah offensive now.esponse as the suffering in gaza just gets worse. >>> A potential strike for border workers. >> Members are angry. >> Farah: when they might walk off the job as the summer travel season apches. >>> Backlash, the indigenous community reacts to the new dress uniform option. >>> Altered news clips in a conservative MP's video. >>> Plus, wheel of miss -- misfortune, the game show contestant who became the butt of the joke. >> Announcer: "global national" with farah er. >> Farah: good evening to you.thanks for joining us. It has been a week filledith legal and diplomatic blows for israel over its treatment of painians in gaza. From three europeanountries taking symbolic steps to recognize a palestinian state to the international criminal court announcing it's seeking arrest warrants against israel's prime minister and defense minister and now a ruling from the U.N.'s top court. >> In conformity with obligations under the genocide convention, israel must immediately halt its milit offensive. >> Farah: the international court of justice ordering israel to stop its rafah offensive today, warning it could make the disastrous humanitarian situation there even worse. Experts say together, this week's icc icj decisions are a legal one-two punch to the country and its leadershi. Our europe bureau chief crystal gomansingh begins tonight with israel's reaction to the mounting external pressure as it slips her in to international isolation. >> Reporter: conditions in rafah have deteriorated to levels now categod as disastrous by the president of international court of justice. In an effort to protect cians, the icj sided with south africa issuing an order for israel to halt military operations in rafah, maintain the opening of the border crossing there and... >> Ensure the unimpeded access to the gaza strip of any commission of inquiry, fact-finding mission, or other investigative body >> Reporter: those U.N. bodies would be probing the larger issue of genocide, which is at the heart of the original complaint brought forward by south africa last year. While a full military withdrawal from gaza was not ordered, g is seen as ground breaking. >> It is the first time that explicit mention is made for israel to halt its military action in any area of gaza. >> Reporte israelis bewildered. >> It's not really connected to the reality. We need to go in to rafah. >> Thinking that we're there in order to harm innocent people is cotely false. >> Reporter: the court was not satisfied that israel hassufficiently mitigated risk to the population fleeing rafah. >> What has been very tive is the way starvation is being discussed across the board. >> Reporter: this legavisor specializes in crimes of starvation. In conflict, she says, it's not new but it is finally being recognized in legal proceedings. >> To si really a change in the way starvation is bein viewed as not only an inevitable consequence of war or a byproduct of war but as deliberate strategy. >> ReporIT does not sound as if israel will halt operations. The government issued a statement saying in paisrael has not and will not conduct military actions in the rafah area which may inflict on the palestinian civilian populn in gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part. Icj rulings are legally binding but not enforceable. Farah? >> Farah: crystal goomansingh in london, thank you, crystal.

>>> Genocide convention was adopted by the u in 1948. The same yearael was founded in the aftermath of the second world war and the murder of about 6 million jews in the holocaust. The world united around the now familiar phrase "never again." since then, it has been invo to level charges from the bosnian war to the killing of the rohingya community in myanmar, both sides of the war in ukraine, and nowouth africa's genocide allegations o the specific intent to destroy palestinians in gaza against israel, the very state that was founded out of the same tragedy. Israel says it has recovered the bodies of three more hostages in gaza and it's warned it will not stop fighting for peopletill being held there. >> There are men, women, children and babies being held by hamas in living hell across our border in gaza. We will not stop fighting for their freedom. >> Farah: israelilitary says three bodies were recovered I an overnight operation in northern gaza. The army says they were killed the day of the hamas attack october 7th. >>> The truck driver who caused the deadly humboldt broncos bus crash in 2018 has been ordered deported. Jaskirat singh sidhu has sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty for causing the crash. Sidhu has permanent resident status in canada. His lawyer called the deportation decision a regone conclusion because he's not a canadian and committed a serious crime. Howe he says the process could still take months if not years. >>> Thousands of workers at canada border services agency are threatening job action. The union has secured an overwhelming strike mandate. As MacKENZIE gray reports, it is warning people they could see significant disruptions during busy travel season. >> Reporter: it's setting up to be anotheracherous travel summer with cbsa workers potentially buckling up for a strike. >> Members are angry, our members are very angry as we can see from the 96% strike mandate. >> Reporter: two years after the last cbsa contract expired, the union representing 9,000 borders workers says they want higher wage, new rules around remote wok and a better retirement plan. >> The members take great pride in the work they do. They're there to keep canadians safe. They work terribly understaffed, working incredible amounts of overtime as well. >> Reporter: the last cbsa strike august 2021 causing major delays atders and airports, something the head of canada's largest public sector union has already promised could happen again this summer. >> The trudeau liberal government has to be prepared for a sr of discontent. Whether it's at the borders, the airports. >> Reporter: chris aylward threatened to wreck summer after the federal government ordered servants back to the office an additional day from tw three, a core issue during last spring's public servants strike, one the union didn't get in te collective agreement. >> Actually considered management right to determine the place of work. In t round of bargaining, it's not surprising that it's emerged as a pressing issue for these members as well. >> Reporter: 6,000 cbsa wrork workere deemed essential and unable to strike, making it unlikely the liberals are willing to change their telework policy. >> Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau: the best labour agents happen at the bargaining table and that's exactly where the ministers are focused. >> Reporter: 15 different u ndp leader jagmeet singh to hold the government accountable through their supply and confidence d over the work from home policy singh isn't ready to force an election over . >> We're not at that point yet, and right now, we're goi focus on using the pressure we can to get the govert to do the right thing. >> Reporter: the treasur board says it's ready to neate at any time but the union's countesaying it hasn't even gotten a wage offer yet and they'll number a legal strike position by no later than june 10th. >> Farah: ts for the update.

>>> At the university of toronto, the deadline's now passed forpro-palestinian demonstrators to accept the university's final offer in mands. Protesters have now been issued a trespass notice. They now have until monday morning to protest organizers called the school's terms outrageous and criticizing the negotiating tactics as a ultimatum. It declines demands to divest from israeli companies or partnerships with israeli universities. >>> Ontario is accelerating plans to expand where alcohol ca bought. Premier doug ford announced a plan that will see alcohol sold in corner stores a a wider selection in grocery stores by this fall. >> Peo are excited. They're going to enjoy the same choice and convenience as other canadians and other people right across the world. >> Farah: starting august 1st, ontarians can find products like wine coolers and cases of beer in grocery stores. After sept they can buy beer, cider and wine in eligible convenience stores. A goal initially promised by 2026. Big boxres will also begin sales after october 31st. > New temperaturedemocrats are planning to ask the house of commonsette ethics committee to include a video. Manitoba mp brandon leslie distributed a video on his social media accounts with the title "breaking news, trudeau resigns." it contains doctor news clips with real and out of context news. Some say it pushes the boundaries of political aging. >> Reporter: this video never aired on ctv news channel and is ideo never aired on cbc news. The scenes are a fiction, created for conservative member of parliament brandon leslie. >> Over the coming weeks, the liberal laurentian... >> Reporter: they were part of a four-minute video leslie released criticizing justin trudeau's record in office, fair game, but experts say the technique he used to do that mixing real footage from newscasts by global, cbc, and ctv with out-of-context news and what amounts to fake news is a problem. >> It's obviously taking the that journalists do and using the model and the formats that journalists use to try to spread things that aren'ue. >> This is the first instance of this sort of content that I've seen produced or pubed by a member of parliament in canada. I've not seen anything like this before. It's pushing the boundaries. >> Reporter: leslie shrugged off concernst the doctored images might be mistaken for real news. >> I don't think anybody thinks that I'm the guy that's going to break the news that the prime minister has resigned. I think canadians are very smart.>> Reporter: new democrats take a different view. >> It ought to be absolutely unacceptable and there should be an ethical consensus amongst parties that we will not partake in this type of misinformation tion. Reporter: matthew green is a member of the house of commons ethics committee which is currently studying political misinformation and ould call on this mp to delete it and apologize. >> Reporter: as for the broadcasters, ctv said it wa concerned about misuse of its logos and branding, while cbc said it has detected a "alarming trend of false ads and news stories." farah? >> Farah: david akin in ottawa, pTHANK you, david.

