CIHF - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 05:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #2

treasury secretary janet yellen supports the idea, but other g7 finance ministers say there are some tricky technical and legal hurdles that need to be cleared first. And on top of that, each of the european union's 27 countries would have to sign off on any plan that would see russia's financial assets being used to help ukraine. G7 leaders, including prime minister justin trudeau, will be back in italy early next month, where they are expected to finalize any plans to provide financial help to ukraine. As for russia, its finance minister had a warning for the west if russian financial assets are used to benefit ukraine, it is prepared to seize western financial assets in its jurisdiction. David-akin "global news" ottawa. >> After the break, ignoring the rulings as israel says it will continue its operations in rafah, we look at how difficult it is to enforce ( ) ( ) Stop dreaming. Start shopping. Red Tag Days are on at Toyota, with great offers on select models. Find yours at ShopToyota.ca The candles are for ambiance. And to disguise the fact that you wore your bathing suit to dinner. Come find your Island. Prince Edward Island Looking for a natural health product to reduce your joint pain. Try Genacol® Pain Relief. This clinically proven joint care formula contains AminoLock® Collagen and Eggshell Membrane These two ingredients help reduce joint pain associated with osteoarthritis. Thanks to Genacol® Pain Relief, you can start to feel results in just 5 days! Add Canada's #1 Selling Joint Care Supplement to your daily routine and feel the difference! Genacol® Makes me feel so good! Okay, and root beer to drink? No. [gasping] What? He didn't get root beer? I'm getting frozen root beer. Oh! Try frozen a&w root beer with sweet cream. (Baby crying) ( ) Waiting for the break of day (Grunts) Ahh! (Crying) Wanting just to stay awake What's behind the Blue Cow Logo? High Canadian Standards. Which means we meet strict requirements. ...Working with a team of experts and working towards a sustainable future. That's what this logo certifies. We're behind the Blue Cow logo. You've been waiting to get outand drive a New Nissan,great offersare ready So, check out all the latesttech, features and thrills - it's all happening right now. Now, at Nissan, lease select models from as low as 2.99% for 24 months. ( ) We're finally here! This is wild, man. (Announcer says words on screen) israel says it will continue its military operations in the city of rafah. Despite the international court of justice ruling ordering it to stop israel's decision to plow ahead comes just days after it dismissed a decision by the international criminal court to issue arrest warrants against its political leaders and the leaders of hamas. As redmond-shannon reports, the ability of israel to continue its operation highlights the difficulty in enforcing decisions from the international courts. >> The crowded city of rafah residents want to believe that friday's international court of justice ruling, ordering israel to halt its offensive on the city will make a difference, but israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu's national security adviser says he believes the ruling does not rule out all military operations in rafah. He suggests the offensive will continue within the scope of international law. The outrageous decision by the icc prosecutor earlier in the week, netanyahu strongly criticized the separate decision by the international criminal court to issue arrest warrants against him and hamas leaders, calling it a moral outrage. The icc investigates people for war crimes and other crimes. Less than two thirds of un members recognize it. The us, russia, china and israel do not. But all un members are automatically parties to the icj. That court hears cases against nations. Neither court has direct enforcement powers. The icc relies on states to make

arrests. Russian president vladimir putin avoided a trip to south africa last year over the threat of being detained. An icj ruling can be used by individual countries to justify sanctions, but all of that depends obviously on the political will in the situation and therein lie the limits of international courts. >> We don't recognize that jurisdiction. The icc. >> Prime minister justin trudeau accepted both court rulings, but criticized the icc decision to group together the israeli and hamas arrest warrants. The british government here in london, which, like the us, has a un security council veto, has criticized the rulings of both courts, saying they only serve to strengthen hamas. Redmond-shannon "global news" london at least two people are dead and over 20 others are injured after a russian strike hit the ukrainian city of kharkiv on saturday, officials in the region say a market in a residential area of the city had been hit, triggering a massive fire emergency services attended the scene to battle and contain the blaze. >> The city's mayor says many people are still unaccounted for but gave no immediate figures. Officials also added that up to 200 people could have been at the market at the time of the strikes. Italy has announced it will resume funding for the united national palestinian relief organization unrwa, as part of a k735 million aid package. Italian foreign minister antonio tajani, making the commitment during a meeting with palestinian prime minister mohammad mustafa. Italian prime minister giorgia meloni says italy supports efforts towards a sustainable cease fire in gaza, along with the release of the israeli hostages. k75 million will reportedly go to unrwa projects with the remainder being sent to its food for gaza initiative. Italy was one of a number of countries to block aid to the organization, following accusations that some staff members were involved in the october 7th hamas attack. Hundreds of people are believed to be buried after a landslide leveled a remote area in papua new guinea on friday. As joe scarpelli reports, a frantic search is underway for survivors . >> It's a race against time to find survivors after a massive landslide in northern papua new guinea is believed to have buried hundreds of people as they slept early friday morning. >> People are crying and yearning and people are very mourning for the lives that have been lost. >> Crews were able to recover just a few bodies on saturday, according to media reports, and authorities are expecting the death toll to rise significantly as rescue operations continue. >> It's a horrible things that happen in the history of our electorate in the province. >> Relief efforts are being delayed as the landslide has blocked a main highway. Some areas are only accessible by helicopter. The first emergency convoy was able to reach survivors with food and water on saturday, and more are expected sunday. All food, gardens and the three streams that provide drinking water to the locals were destroyed. >> We are seeking assistance from the people around here because people are right now they are speechless. >> Home to 10 million people, papua new guinea is the most populous south pacific nation after australia, australia's prime minister and us president joe biden say their governments stand ready to help. Joe scarpelli, "global news" >> Voters in india turned out in waves to cast their ballots in the sixth phase of the world's largest election on saturday. More than 111 million people in 58 constituencies are eligible to vote in the most recent phase. Prime minister narendra modi is currently the favorite to win a third consecutive term. Voting for the national elections began on april 19th and will conclude on june 1st. >> A lot of us in the maritimes enjoying more and more sunshine as the afternoon went on. There are some lingering showers though for some communities. Stay with us after the break, we'll talk about how you can factor in the wet all: Let's see your voice! ( ) Some people say there are doers, and there are dreamers. But what's wrong with a little dreaming? Especially when it's shared. With hard work, little dreams grow into big ones. At Kubota, we know that your work never stops. And we're inspired by those who dream - But our equipment is built for dreamers and doers, like you. Kubota, built for those who do. Follow

Follow the sun (Laughing) Which way the wind blows (Indistinct chatting, laughing) When this day is done - I'm going to grab us some cold foam... coffee...? Wait... Cold foam coffee... at home! - It's International Delight Cold Foam - We're foaming baristas! Foam and cream your coffee with International Delight Cold Foam. It's foaming delicious. Dogs have hands too. Help clean them every day withDentastix to help keep them happy andhealthy. The candles are for ambiance. And to disguise the fact that you wore your bathing suit to dinner. Come find your Island. Prince Edward Island Is that a Cheestring? I'll trade you my bagel for it. How about my pirate's treasure? Mystery Orb? I offer Cthulhu, the World Eater! I'll stick with the Cheestring. Keep it Cheesy. Cheestrings, only from Black Diamond. With majority of my patients with sensitivity, I see irritated gums and weak enamel. Sensodyne sensitivity, Gum & Enamel reliefs sensitivity, helps restore gum health and rehardens enamel. I am a big advocate of recommending things that I know work! Okay, time to find my style. Am I a timeless classic? or elegant modern? Maybe I'm a trendsetter. What fabric should I choose? There's so many choices. Time to call in the experts. Stain resistant fabric... would be perfect for girls night. Wait a second... With all this selection. Who says I have to pick just one style? >>From everyday comfort to upscale, chic and affordable trends, shop Gallery 1 Furniture, Worldwide Furniture and Ashley Homestore. Where style comes home. We're ready. Let's go, let's go! (Sirens blaring) ANNOUNCER:9-1-1,season finale Thursdayat 8 Eastern on Global. 18 degrees for your sunday in halifax. We're going to get into some cooler temperatures on monday. Under that cloud cover the rest of the week, for the most part, above seasonal, close to seasonal for some days. Tuesday showers at 16 degrees. We're going to get into some windy days and some wet weather days as we approach the middle and the end of the week across the country. A lot of heat, well, sticking in the midwest, not so much the case in southern ontario today. 21 in montreal. Still cool in southern manitoba. Mid teens for calgary and saskatoon. Also cool in vancouver with some cloud cover. We were seeing some really active storms pushing out of the new york state area towards eastern ontario. But those are weakening as they move into the maritimes tomorrow morning. Western nova scotia with some showers, and by the evening, the central regions pushing to the east will also see some rain. Not quite in cape breton yet in the evening hours monday will be a bit of a relief for people. We'll start off with some sunshine for a lot of us in fredericton, moncton, halifax towards digby and the queens area. Some of us though with some lingering cloud cover. Although we will see some break ups throughout the day. Tuesday is when the first of the rain will roll in for most of new brunswick, also in nova scotia, and that will stick around for a number of days on and off. Although it might be the heaviest at the start of that weather system tonight, a lot of us under some very mild temperatures lunenburg not nine degrees in digby and saint john, close to eight degrees tomorrow into the low 20s. St.-stepehn woodstock and up in the northwest. Your next seven days in fredericton. Mainly cloudy on sunday. Monday also mainly cloudy with some slivers of sunshine. The heavy rain rolls in tuesday. Strong winds for both of those days and by thursday just some shower activity. Things will start to lighten up, it seems. As we head to the start of your weekend, 21 degrees for saturday. >> Still to come. Finding his freedom after suffering a spinal cord injury, a 12 year old edmonton boy is regaining some independence thanks to a new fbi! Announcer: fbi, fbi: International andFBI: Most Wanted, only on Global. Looking for a natural health product to reduce your joint pain. Try Genacol® Pain Relief. This clinically proven joint

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts