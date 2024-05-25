CICT - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #11

and smelling bots. He likes to go for long walks and discuss local infrastructure. It's a fun, heartwarming story. He's here walking with his boy. >> Tracy: I love these illustrations. >> Really fun, really funny. And good for a space obsessed child. >> Tracy: tell us about the ministry of time. I feel like we are working on anything here. >> I swear we don't do this intentionally. This is by kelly and bradley, a cambodian british writer. I think it is asian heritage month. It's time travel, it slightly romantic, but it also has a deeper meaning where it talks about politics and race and power. It made me laugh out loud. >> Tracy: it's a mashup. >> And the blurbs on the back of this book are a who's who of recent bestsellers. If you're looking for I think the next bestseller, this might be the one. >> Tracy: okay. This next pick is perfect for that birder in your life. >> I think my mom will text me after this. This is the... She's also an american asian writer. She's best known for another book that came out several years ago. This is an amalgamation of her own diary, notebook, journals, essays and her own actual drawings. Of all the birds in her yard. It spans six years, and it's quite the exploration on nature, was started as a way to escape the stress for world she found herself in. And has her wit and really descriptive characterizations of these birds. Some of them are quite funny. It's a beautiful meditation on nature and our relationship with birds. >> Tracy: love it. Katrina, you are overjoyed by this next pick that we have here. >> Dame judi dench, her new book is all about her love of shakespeare. It's called shakespeare, the men who pays the rent. She has literally played every shakespeare character known to man. From juliet when she was young to lady macbeth recently, it's funny, she doesn't take herself too seriously. Sort of weaving all the characters together, she talks about the history of shakespeare, and also modern takes on shakespeare. A magical love letter to shakespeare. I think it's also a love letter to judy dench. >> What class act. Are going to get this last one in. For the green thumbs in your life. >> This was published by a local publishing house named torchwood. Jeanette mel rose is local gardener. These are guides specific to the prairie gardener, so anyone wanting to get into a new area of gardening, these are the two newest. Herbs and grasses, but there are also ones on vegetables and container farming and pests and trees, so they are excellent if you need help. >> It's great to have that local angle. Sometimes you go to the gardening centre and it doesn't last a week. >> Tracy: thank you so much. We'll his love when you guys can come in and so many great picks. For more information, you can of course go to pageskensington.com. And if you head down there, don't forget to say hello to their bookstore. >> Kilgore is waiting for you. >> Tracy: don't be fooled by this baby t. Rex. She may be cute, but she has some bite. Details on the family friendly dinosaur. [ Laughter ] [ ] >> Announcer: get your diy on during the get ready for summer sale at home hardware, with deals on fbi! Announcer: fbi, fbi: International andFBI: Most Wanted, only on Global. [shower running] [upbeat music] Not happy with what you‘ve got? Woman: “Honey, what are you doing?” Man: “Sorry, just really enjoying these new floors.” Don‘t imagine it. Upload a photo and visualize it at endoftheroll.com ( ) ( ) Stop dreaming. Start shopping. Red Tag Days are on at Toyota, with great offers on select models. Find yours today, at ShopToyota.ca for home schooling, working from home and even small businesses

>> Tracy: discover a prehistoric world of jaw-dropping dinosaurs this afternoon at the jack singer concert hall. People can see what it would be like to walk among these giants. Celine and rhea, and we have beatrice the baby tries to -- triceratops joining us in studio to discuss dinosaur world live. Thank you so much for joining us. We really appreciate it. >> Thanks for having us. >> Tracy: maybe give us a rundown of the show and what people can expect. Celine, you play miranda. You don't just dress like this. >> No. [ Laughter ] >> Tracy: this is part of the show. >> It is. Miranda is a young woman whose parents are paleontologists, and she grew up on an island where dinosaurs still exist and brought all of her dinosaurs back to various theatres across north america to share the life of the dinosaurs have. >> Tracy: look at some of those! >> The dinosaurs obviously have their own plans, so they often interrupt her show in various ways. >> Tracy: maybe we can get a shot of beatrice here joining us in studio as well. Rhea, tell us about beatrice. >> She is our baby triceratops. She's only about three dance around. >> Tracy: that's a lot, I feel for you. >> She's constantly causing havoc, because like most babies, she can't stay awake right now. Maybe that's good thing. [ Laughter ] >> Tracy: what goes into puppeteering on the show? >> They've been doing this now for a long time, and it's keeping it as fresh as possible. It can be really strenuous job. Physically, but we have some very big puppets. So it's about listening to each other, keeping it as playful as possible. You can be on the road with the shows for a very long time. >> Tracy: you're like a family. >> We do become very tightknit family, yes. >> Tracy: how has the tour bin going? >> Very fun. We've been in basically a new town or venue every single day since january 8th. And we are at the very tail end of that hope you it's been an amazing experience just interacting with such a diverse audience and getting to travel through all these different climates. We've experienced the heat of florida and the much cooler temperatures here. [ Laughter ] >> Tracy: this show recently received some accolades. >> We did! We recently won and olivier award, very prestigious theatre awarded the uk in the category for best family show. Which was absolutely amazing.

