CICT - Saturday, May 25, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #4

law and because they are living in a democratic place they shouldn't be supporting a regime that is back home. >> Tracy: this morning the groups were peacefully dispersed and no charges or arrests were made. >>> Amazon canada has officially opened its new robotic warehouse in our city. It's good news for the economy but with that comes challenges in accommodating the needs that come with the massive production. Doug mason reports. >> Reporter: the yyc amazon fulfilment centre is an ai robotic marvel. All 2.8 million square feet and it comes with 1500 new jobs. >> Here we have the assistance of robots working alongside associates making jobs safer and more inclusive and allowing them basically to move the career path. >> Reporter: premier daniel smith says amazon has a growing relationship with alberta and it's their 11th operation site in the province and after the opening the company says it will eventually employ 7500 albertans >> How companies canmore efficiently serve customers by investing in state-of-the-art technologies as well as workers and it also affirms the confidence countries have in alberta both as a hub of innovation and a place where businesses can grow and thrive. >> Reporter: despite the new jobs unemployment is above 7 percent in calgary but experts say the number is misleading. >> A good reason is lots of people are moving here and many entering the labour force and looking for work. Adding 1500 new jobs won't move the needle but it could mean there are a lot of new families they could find work. >> Reporter: mayor gondek was on hand for the ribbon-cutting and says it's terrific we have the fastest growing economy in canada but there is tension and it comes with finding a safe home for everyone flocking to calgary to find a better life. >> There about 260 people moving here each day which is enough to fill one of those accordion buses. We have to make sure we stick to the plan for the housing strategy. These people will need places to live. >> Reporter: the new facility has joined a growing campus of five buildings amazon is operating in southeast calgary and the company says it's in talks with calgary transit for increasing service for its employees. Doug mason, global news. >> Tracy: and alberta teens suffered a spinal cord injury in a crash last summer that changed his life forever but now a new wheelchair is restoring some of the freedom he had once had. Jaclyn kucey has more. >> Reporter: an annual road trip to kelowna for carly and her kids changed in an instant. >> We were involved in a head-on collision in the trans-canada highway about 20 minutes west. >> Reporter: everyone in their car survived but her son tanner leslie got the brunt of the injuries. >> He is considered paraplegic. >> Reporter: he has full use of his arms so he has been able to use a manual wheelchair but like many teenage boys he is a thrillseeker and his medical team at the glen rose nominated him for the shine foundation and that is where they came up with his dream for not a wheelchair rig. >> My mom wanted me to get it because we always go camping. My dad help me get the idea of going really fast. >> Reporter: it's an electric four wheel all-terrain chair that tanner can steer with his arms. >> It's not just his manual chair getting out. He can go on the grass and off road and do jumps. Seeing the smile on his face and the wind in his mullet. [ Laughter ] >> This gives me the ability to do things I thought I couldn't do or at least do well. And it's amazing in general. >> Reporter: for his parents it has brought peace and tanner can keep up with friends. >> Being able to have more positive in our life than dealing with the negative. He is so excited and we will have summer this year. We didn't get one last year. >> Reporter: the shine foundation says they are about changing lives for the better and in this case it is tanner's new rig. >> It's giving them an opportunity to look at a new trajectory into their future and giving them confidence and helping them build confidence and independence and optimism and it's for mental health. >> Reporter: tanner can't wait for his next adventure. >> Going to turn it to nine and go. >> Reporter: jaclyn kucey, global news. [ ] >> Tracy: vladimir putin might be willing to end the war in ukraine if russia is allowed to keep the territories and now controls according to a report from reuters released friday saying four anonymous high-level sources. The question now is mike armstrong explains is whether the report is a trial balloon from the kremlin or more psychological warfare. [ ] >> Reporter: there was no confirmation but also no denial.

vladimir putin visiting one of his few allies friday, belarus tax said there is a need for peace talks with ukraine. But he added they should reflect realities on the ground. What that likely refers to are the front lines in eastern ukraine. According to a reuters report four sources close to putin says he is willing to, quote, frees the war. That would be on the condition he keeps what his troops have taken. Right now russia controls about 18 percent of poland -- ukrainian territory. They are fighting to take more. The first question about the potential putin proposal is whether it is real. A report citing multiple kremlin sources even anonymously is unlikely to have come out of the kremlin without putin's approval. Oral brawn. >> It's highly unlikely. This is a push from a regime that is very tightly controlled. >> Reporter: the other question is motivation. It could be a bullet to try things out or be a way of putting pressure on ukraine and the west to play on growing fatigue with the war. But an agreement at this point would leave russia isolated and impoverished and putin with perhaps only one accomplishment. >> He is focused on only one thing and that is staying in power and protecting absolute power than he has been successful. [ Speaking Alternate Language ] >> Reporter: the canadian president -- the ukrainian president said putin is trying to disrupt an upcoming peace summit anyway he can. About 70 countries are set to meet next month in switzerland that will include prime minister trudeau. China has been invited but russia has not. Mike armstrong, global news, montreal. >> Tracy: next, turning the dream to reality. We will show you how an aspiring calgary athlete kept his word to become a first time olympian. [ ] [ ] >> Reporter: it was a role model in 2016 who broke records in the pool that sent waves of

optimism for the younger generation. >> And makes you think if she did that then maybe I can do that. >> Reporter: inspired thoughts from a little boy hungry for a dream. He had no way of knowing his sentiment would propel him to reach his own dreams eight years later. >> A little hard for me to watch seeing myself that young but it was kind of cool looking back and seeing I wanted to make the 2024 olympics eight years ago and now I'm here. >> Reporter: it might make him cringe a little to go back in time but it helps make the present seem much more sweet. Lorne wigginton is now 18 and made it through olympic trials qualifying for the four by 200 relay event. >> A feeling of let's do this. I've got this. >> The kid showed up and was relentless every day. He had one goal after the next. >> Reporter: carl simonson is one of the few coaches in calgary who's had a front row seat watching lorne develop. >> He was really good about setting incremental goals he could get to and pat himself on the back and motivate himself and keep going. >> I think we do a very good job of teaching children correctly at the beginning and then moving through in their training programs. It's very cool and the fact that lorne qualified is the icing on the cake. >> Reporter: lorne will experience the olympics with his family who were always close by the pool. >> It has been his dream and I think you will be very excited. Seeing him on the team I think it will be very cool. >> Reporter: and perhaps an inspiration for others wanting to chase their own olympic dream in the same way he was motivated a long time ago. >> I hope I can be a role model to the swimmers here. Just to tell them trust the club and the coaches. They are incredible and if you work hard enough anything you want to do you can achieve. >> Reporter: moses woldu, global sports. >> Tracy: in the next hour calls for more education funding in our province and what calgary catholic schools are doing to balance the budget and how the province is responding.

