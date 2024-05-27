CICT - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 08:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #12

call on my ancestors. I will communicate with my relatives that have passed on, and it's a way of bringing them closer to me without any interruption. >> Reporter: anita cardinal started a running group in edmonton after noticing a lack of diversity in the running community. >> Our ancestors have ran on this land since time immemorial. >> Reporter: the edmonton lawyer and ultra marathoner says she inherited her love of running from her father who used to run to the next town to visit her mother. >> But he'd be there in a flash. Dad ran every. And so when I was a kid, one of the greatest things I remember about my childhood is how much my dad was running with us. >> Reporter: anita says running holds a powerful cultural significance for her. >> It's a place of peace and gratitude. Running is healing. Running is prayer. And running is ceremony. >> When I run on the trails, I take time to stop and touch the trees and touch the leaves, and look at the flowers when I'm running. It's a time to pause and think and really reflect on yourself. >> Reporter: as she is running, she connects with her son, daughter, and granddaughter who have all passed away. She says the grief of the losses are compounded with intergenerational trauma, but the runners here also acknowledge there is an intergenerational healing with kids, teens and elders running together. A way of healing and reclaiming things that were lost. Carolyn kury de castillo, global news. >> Dallas: checking in with jeff and carolyn to see what is coming up this morning after global news "morning." happy monday morning to you both. >> Happy morning, dallas, and coming up on tms, and we are so excited, anytime amanda marshall drops by, and talking about being on tour the past year, and the come back with the album heavy lifting, and I have to read it to believe. It winning the first juno. >> Crazy. >> I know. It seems like an oversight to me. >> Slightly. >> So we'll talk to amanda about how excited she was about that. >> Also everyone is super excited about season three of bridgerton, and joining us today are the leading ladies of bridgerton and morgan hoffman is going to be interviewing a few of them about this season. >> All right, all of that, plus patricia treble with the royal returned groupround-up, and reports we might not see princess kate all this year, and stepping back from royal duties as she recovers from cancer surgery, and senior royals stepping away from duties amid the U.K. election call that surprised a few people that surprised people last week. >> Dallas: lots to talk about. And sounds like a good show. >> Thanks, dallas. >> Dallas: watch the morning show at 9 o'clock every weekday on global. Stay with us. We have a few minutes of our show left. We are talking about navigating changes to capital gains taxes. Sherry macmillan of MacM Did you know that the cedar shopis more than just a lumber yard? Besides being Canada'slargest cedar showroom, we're also an outdoor lifestyle store.Dreaming of a backyard sauna? With our full linesaunas, parts, and accessories, You can decide what works for your needs with no salespressure. Don't worry. We also still offer the best in cedar, pergolas,decks, fences, stains, and more. We have everythingto help your yard come alive and ask about our free delivery. Only at the cedar shop. (gentle music) I wonder how my portfolio is doing? What if aging at home is too expensive? I can't imagine doing this alone. Retirement is complex. Let's get started. (gentle music) it's your last chance to scratch, save, and win, at the brick! Get up to forty percent offfurniture and mattresses! This sofa,available in two colours, is only eight ninety nine! Then scratch and saveeven more, up to an additionalforty percent off! Rustic dining tablejust four seventy nine! Matching chairs,only one nineteen each! Then scratch and save even more!plus! Scratch and win! Over one hundred and fortythousand dollars in prizes! Including one of fourtenthousand dollar shopping sprees! The brick! Saving you more. The granite guys offerpremium custom countertopswith a large selection of qu Little Caesars New Crazy Puffs kd Mac & Cheese No way! Yes way! Stuffed with our favourite ooey gooey mac & cheese - For real? For real! Get out? Here for- a delicious time, not- a long time! Cheesy! Cheesy! ( )

Closed captioning of this program is brought to you by Milani plumbing. Heating and air conditioning. And all Canadian plumbing and air conditioning installers since 1956. Dog walking forecast is brought to you in part by Lighting Lotto Know your limit, play within it. >> Blake: well, the federal budget tabled back in april included a number of major spending initiatives but also some significant changes to taxation in canada. So how will these changes impact you? Sherry macmillan, founder, and ceo of McMILLAN estate planning is here to talk to us about opportunities and strategies to help with your tax planning. Good morning. >> Good morning to you. >> Blake: let's talk about the federal budget when it comes to taxes, and what is changing there. >> The biggest change that we all waited for the rumor we were going to have a wealth tax come down the pipeline. We waited to see if it occurred. It didn't. What did happen is increasing the capital gains tax historically it's been half and now they have increased to two-thirds. What that into effect means anybody who has an estate of any ilk or caliber of a million plus, 5 million, now we have much higher tax indication on -- taxation on this group. Maybe not this year. Maybe it won't affect you this year. But when it will affect you is later. But when we die, the entire state is cashed out all at once, and completely distributed to our family. If you add everything together and cashing in all at once, you're not in the lower tax table. You're in the highest, and if you have to pay tax on two-third of the capital gain, that is a substantially different number than if you only had to pay it on half. >> Blake: who exactly are the people that this will impact? >> It impacts more than people say. The budget said it impacts 99% of the -- are going to get off the hook and not have an impact. That's not true. That is annualized that they are looking at. All of us, if we have any estate of any size. Right now, primary homes in the city are half a million to a million. We have rrsps. We have investment properties, rental properties. And especially those with large corporations and farms, they're always intrinsically growing their estate. And we don't usually cash out an an annualized basis. But what we do is add every calendar year to the estate, higher and higher tax burden and give you some perspective. I might not have a tax burden. But I have an estate of $10 million. I don't have to tax today, and annual situation, and I die, and used to have to pay 24% tax on that entire estate. I would owe 2.4 million tax. With the new legislation enacted because it's two-thirds, we apply the tax table to it. You're going to paying 3.3 million in tax which is an extra $900,000. >> Blake: a substantial difference. >> It's a substantial difference. >> What can people do to minimize the impacts? >> There is good news, planning opportunities, there are planning opportunities. We say to people do it now. They said we have until june 25th this calendar year to crystalize some of the history alcohol capital gainshistorical capital gains taxation we are busy doing that work, and for those family don't have the opportunity and first deck -- technique is an estate freeze, and we have an estate 10 million, and don't let it grow to 25 million. I will crystalize it at 10 million, and the trust will hold the next 10 million in growth. When I die, people have taxation attached to their estate. Trusts don't die, and we avoid paying the tax, and the wonderful privilege that we have, we just have to employ it and now it's that much more important, obviously. >> Blake: that speaks to how important tax planning is. >> Yes. Canada revenue agency is not graceful and they don't encourage you and give you tips

on how to mitigate your response, and that's our responsibility as taxpayers. The tax table has been increasing, and the new capital gains is increasing, and we need to take advantage of tax planning on an annual basis because we're going to have an impact on our estate. >> Blake: certainly a lot to consider. Sherry macmillan, thank you for joining us this morning. >> Thank you very much. >> Blake: learn more from sherry and her team at an information seminar happening at later this month may 30th at 6:30 at the fairmont palliser. You can attend the seminar virtually. To register, head to visit MacMILLANESTATE.COM. >> Announcer: global news ask the expert is brought to you by McMILLAN estate planning. Book a consultation at mcMILLANESTATE.COM. Safeguarding significants. Visit McMILLANESTATE.COM. >> I'm joelle tomlinson at theater calgary and this is our yyc. The calgary black film festival is amplifying black voices. And inspiring the next generation of black artists in film. Check out this year's calgary black film festival this year by visiting calgaryblackfilm.com. There is still time to register for this year's betty's run for A.L.S. help support those living with and affected by A.L.S. and raise funds for support services and research in alberta. Visit bettysrun.ca. For more information on our featured events go to globalnews.ca/calgary. >> Announcer: our yyc is brought to you by len t. Wong and associates.

