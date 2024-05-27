CICT - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 08:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #6

fireplace and that is what we are sitting at and that is ranging between 4 and 9 and that is looking at red deer deer and highs, and heading to banff, and 16° and the rest of us 20 and 22 and looking at the satellite radar and not a whole lot to talk about here and that is. >> Rain on sunday and that is a calm and sunny day, and the instability is and we want the original up north and born and 16 in-led, and medicine hat, and here in calgary and high of 23iest and that is rolling in mid-week and. >> 15 on thursday and friday high of 17° and kicking off june, here is a look at the 10 day temperature trends. >> Blake, dallas. >> We'll take that. >> In b.c., people are heading back tomorrow I the evacuation order lifts at 9 o'clock, and authorities say it's safe for fort nelson's 4700 residents to go back home, and the B.C. wildfire service says dry conditions. >> And the concern for the next couple of days for the chance of thunderstorms developing in the area and >> The concerns for these next couple of days is going to be for the chance of thunderstorms developing in the area. >> The parker lake fire and larger patry creek fire are burning out of control, and the evacuation alerts will remain in place, and residents will need to be ready to leave again on short notice. Residents have been away from fort nelson since may 10th. The mayor says the services in the community have been restored. [audio difficulties] after the break, unearthing history at the glenbow ranch provincial park. >> We are joined by an archaeologist, highlighting girls and women of the Weather Window is brought to you in part by Birchwood Furniture Galleries. Learn more at BirchwoodFurniture.ca Sometimes the difference between a summer road trip and the road trip of the summer is an ice cold drink from McDonald's. Like a Small McCafe Iced Coffee or a refreshing Coca Cola for $1 plus tax. Step up your summer today. (Relaxing music) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Book in the hotels.com app to find your perfect somewhere. ( ) Interrupted by dry eyes? Get fast-acting relief with hydraSense eye drops. ( ) Made with a naturallysourced lubricant. hydraSense eye drops. Denca Cabinet's Calgary's local true full custom cabinet manufacturers since 1977 provides quality, builds personalized cabinetry for every room in your home. Visit our showrooms today. Trust the Denca experience. Sam Centre lets you take part in Stampede's Greatest Stories. With a year round, immersive and interactive experience.

>> Archaeologists are finding more about the glenbow girls and women hidden half. >> It is called the unbreakable porcelain doll digging up the hidden history of girls and women and it is part of the talk series and. >> Joining me now. >> Good morning to you. >> And. >> This is a fascinating history and big question to start, but what can you tell us? >> Well, the title of the talk is the unbreakable porcelain doll because that was how we got directed towards the studying the women and girls. We found some porcelain fragments of a doing and I researched the person who lived nearby and found his descentants, his granddaughter dorothy, and I asked her if she could tell me about the toys that the children played in her family, and she said, well, my mother, ellen got this unbreakable porcelain doll, and a neighbour boy said huh, unbreakable, I could smash it, and he did, and all dorothy was had left was the shoes. >> And it is a good valuable historic resource, and well preserved indigenous and historic period sites, including the unique glenbow quarry, what we know about that. >> Well, it is alberta's most woman at the sandstone quarry and it is important because it built the interior of the legislature building, and it was the largest processing plant for sandstone for all of canada at the time. >> And in terms of the june 5th and the unbreakable porcelain doll, and you said you would tell the end of the story of the smashed porcelain doll, but what else can people expect? >> I'll talk about the first female pilot and the poor little rich girl and a heroine that saved lives. And it's important to find out their stories and that is not often found. It's exciting. >> What next is on tap. >> I am going research on the glenglenbow area because there are so many families to study and working on a history book for the children for the park. >> Interesting to hear of the history and dig up what is going on in the area. Sherry thank you for your time today. >> Thank you, dallas, for inviting me. >> Dallas: the unbreakable porcelain doll goes at 6 P.M. at the haskin legacy park pavilion, register at the sebbite on the screen, grpf.ca. Go to the events page and find it next. Switching next to the best of 7 becomes the best of 5. The oilers battle the dallas stars at home tonight. Take you to rogers place for a preview live

>> Tiffany: 7:21 a.m., and here is a live look outside at a few different spots across the province and a lot of blue sky and sunshine. That is a nice change from the weekend, and soggy, and 9 in lethbridge, and 3 in banff, and 7 in red deer and calgary. And today across the country, and vancouver, and 16°, and 17 in winnipeg. You can see where the heat is moving up into parts of the prairies. Alberta, and saskatchewan, in particular, seeing the heat, and out east, 21 in toronto, and 23 in ottawa and montreal, and 12 in halifax, and 7 in st. John's, and parts of newfoundland seeing the wreckhouse wind warning because of a system that is rolling through, and show you that in a moment, and bringing the strong winds off the atlantic, and air quality statement in place in the northwest territories because of the wildfire smoke being pushed north. That is that system right there, and bringing some morning thunderstorms to parts of quebec, and heavy rain parts of ontario, and pushing to the northeast, as mentioned, bringing the strong winds to parts of newfoundland, and we're seeing some moisture rolling through B.C. throughout the next couple of days. Some instability in northern b.c., and northern alberta, and loving seeing the moisture, but considering the wildfire situation, and the conditions still being dry, we're watching the lightning because lightning can cause more wildfire, and we don't want that and we want the moisture, les, and monitoring it closely. >> Leslie: a lot of colour on the map, some green, and orange and here is a look at McKNIGHT, here is the entry, exit, merge, yield. A lot goes on over here and in the middle, of course, is that work that continues between McKNIGHT, and south part of the city, and stretching past barlow trail, and starting to slowdown, in the douglasdale area, and also the added complication of the ivor strong realignment project and bridge rehab slowing things, this is the result for drivers in the southeast part of the city, and checking out 14th, and still have the right lane approaching the intersection, and that is single file traffic, and the backup is not normally as bad as

