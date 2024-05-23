CICI - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 06:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

>>> Canadian music superstar celine dion is opening up about her health issues in a new documentary. >> I miss it so much, the people. I miss that. If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. >> Merella: the film offers a behind the scenes look at stiff persons syndrome. It's a rare neurological condition. Dion calls the doc a love letter to fans. >>> After the break, more canadian national treasures. Rolling back the years, a rare look inside canada's archives. (music throughout) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Are you putting off dentures because you're afraid of what they'll look like? At Denture Designs and Implants we understand the importance of a smile. Through our new scanning equipment we can digitally design your new denture Whether it's to maintain the same smile you know and love or redesigning a whole new look From digital dentures to conventional dentures we can help you acheive the look and feel you want Call Denture Designs and Implants to book your consultation today Denture Designs and Implants Improving lives one smile at a time! This May, we're thrilled to be celebrating a huge milestone! $25 million have been won since the start of the hsn 50/50! And what better way to celebrate than awarding even more cash to even more lucky winners? We filled this month with 25 bonus cash prizes totaling $70,000, and one lucky winner will get to take home our guaranteed minimum $500,000 grand prize! How will you celebrate winning half a million dollars? Get your tickets now at HSN5050.ca Polar bear spray foam can help you cut drafts and cut high bills in your home. They are dedicated to upgrading your home's efficiency. They will evaluate your home, recommend ways you can improve its performance and professionally install what you need to increase your comfort. Delivering excellence in every project. Say goodbye to high heating and cooling bills and welcome to True Home Comfort. Trust your home to the experts at polar bears Spray foam. Call now to make an appointment and let us give your home a bear hug. >> Merella: for the first time, members of the public will get a chance to go inside a building designed to hold critical pieces of canadian history. Library and archives canada is giving rare access this weekend, but CTV's annie bergeron-oliver was able to get an inside look today. >> Reporter: inside these massive buildings are indispensable treasures that each tell a story about canada's history. >> We have a map that has the first time the word "canada" waugh was put on it, and we have a paper dress that was part of the 1968 campaign for pierre elliott trudeau. >> Reporter: those artifacts, just a few of the tens of millions carefully catalogued and stored by library and archives canada that may be on display this weekend when the public gets a rare look inside. >> There are many histories of canada and at library and archives canada, we want to reflect everyone's stories. >> Reporter: the precious collection largely housed in gatineau contains 425,000 works of art, 22 million books, the two original constitutions... >> This is a photo album from 1879, 1880. >> Reporter: and millions of photographs, films and government records. Many of the items stored inside the brand new net zero facility are all digitally catalogued and accessible by robots that move around the six identical seven-storey vaults. Each of the vaults is temperature and humidity controlled. It's also fireproof and designed to keep a single piece of paper in perfect condition for up to 500 years. >> It's going to be important for my grandkids, my grand grandkids eventually, and I think I'm really proud that they're going to be able to come and, you know, see the facility that's still going to be standing tall and proud in a hundred years. >> Reporter: a state-of-the-art facility housing items... >> This is an otto -- autobahn print. >> We have the fifth largest collections in the world. >> Reporter: a collection built

by canadians for canadians. Annie bergeron-oliver, ctv news, gatineau. >> Merella: some interesting stuff. That's our newscast for this thursday. Thanks for sharing your time with us and be sure to join todd van der hayden later tonight. For ongoing coverage of canada's top stories, tune in to ctv news channel. I'm merella fernandez. Your local ctv news begins right now. ( ) >> Announcer: [ ] >> Marina: tonight on ctv news. What the cost of ending homelessness? >> Consulted extensively with all of the on the street service providers and housing supports.

>> Marina: we have a reaction as report and said race has a price tag is 350 million. Locally. And a reason to celebrate. >> This is an anchor property it was one of the first casinos and I'll carry it. >> Gay weight casinos is marking its 20th anniversary, plus it can help athletes and others build and neck strength and prevent injury. >> A really rich health tech hub and people there technology. >> Marina: a local sports tech start gets some nhl star power to promote the new device. >> Announcer: ctv news at six. Ruth marina moore. >> Marina: good evening a new goldmine near, but took decades to get gold hold promise for growing northern ontario economy. I am a gold mine held its grand opening this week to acknowledge all the partners that made a habit. Cds a lydia chubak reports. >> Reporter: I am gold open pit mine is located off highway 144 between humans and sudbury. It properly produces gold, silver is a byproduct. >> Production is growing, were still not near nameplate capacity yet were still going through the processing plant, it's getting to where we need to be. Wilson would not reveal hard figures of the ribbon cutting ceremony when he says the pit will need to produce about 170,000 times a day of low-grade or. The company poured its first bar at the end of march. This mine is situated in territory belonging to tune first nations and community leaders say they have a really good working relationship with I am gold. >> We are going to be connecting with them on a regular basis to see what's happening to update on all things we need competing kate about. >> Reporter: côté employs about 800 people and northern mayors are excited about its future. >> Timmins and sudbury get the share a lot about that all the spinoffs with the economy it's huge. It's phase one, phase ii and phase three of the project possibly even be the largest goldmine and canada. >> Reporter: officials say one of the highlights of this mine is the use of autonomous truck. The first mine in ontario to use them, and they say not the only unique thing here. >> Since we have one truck we have not run one truck with the person in the truck. They drive around the mine site, they know where to go and we got a control room. >> From an environmental point of view it's world-class, it doesn't even discharge water. >> They say this mine was a big reason why he ran for politics since it took more than five decades to develop. Investment from japan metal mining company helped launch this joint venture project and recently I am gold announced it will repurchase more shares bringing it to a 7030 split. Lydia chubak ctv news near gogama. >> Marina: residents in the community of mary and sent a sudbury have noticed smoke in the area this afternoon. Around 1:00 sudbury fire crews including mnr water bombers were called to a fast-moving brushfire along the railroad tracks. Officials say the fire is still burning but is under control.

>>> A report to going before council and sudbury pegs the cost of ending homelessness by 2030 at $350 million. Council is being asked to adopt the roadmap to end homelessness as the official plan to prevent that grass and an homelessness in the city of grady sudbury. Cds alana everson has reaction. >> Reporter: these are people's tents who have no place to call home. The go gift to project outreach work to help the homeless. >> First time were seeing the situation getting worse and worse day by day. We've had lots of closures of resources recently, that's made a big impact on the comedian. >> Reporter: officials who work with the homeless say a city staff report on ending homelessness in sudbury by 2030 is positive. >> They are hitting all the right notes they consulted extensively with all of the on the street service providers and housing supports. >> Deftly if it can be of limited and we do put in the resources, to help that is needed to ensure that it does exceed. We are all for it. >> The report includes recommendations to meet functional zero homelessness by 2030. Which means people are homeless for just a short period of time. >> Zero homelessness is not a realistic expectation. But if we can get to a point a functional zero one person to identify as homeless can easily be supported towards housing, within a month or two, I think that's a more realistic approach and that's what's highlighted in the roadmap to homelessness. >> The report outlines investments with a total value of up to $350 million that are required for all three levels of government. Working together in a coordinated way to fully implement the plan. >> We do need the concentrated and directed effort from all three levels of government to ensure that this plan. >> The city confirms the number of people actively homeless on the by name list is 237 individuals. The roadmap to end homelessness by 2030 will be presented to counsel may 28th. Alana everson ctv news sudbury. >> Marina: and note for people in downtown elliot lake and surrounding areas, you might see some brown water. The city was doing some flushing of the lines like this afternoon, due to damage caused by the excavation work on the hillside to drive north repair project. If you see discolouration the city is asking owners to run cold water until the water clears.

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts