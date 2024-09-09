Churchill Downs changes rules for Kentucky Derby entrants

Churchill Downs has made some changes in the procedure it uses to make up the maximum 20-horse field for the Kentucky Derby. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Churchill Downs has announced significant changes in the way it selects the maximum 20-horse field for the Kentucky Derby.

Starting immediately, the main "Road to the Kentucky Derby" will feature only American races, with the removal of the UAE Derby in Dubai and the addition of the Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs, also owned by Churchill Downs Inc.

In the second half of that series, races with short fields will have award points reduced -- to 75% of the base for five-horse fields and 50% for races with four or fewer starters. The series starts Sept. 14 with the Iroquois Stakes under the Twin Spires.

The "European Road" is virtually abandoned. While it retains its first four races, all are on the turf during the fall, but those never have had the slightest impact on the Kentucky Derby picture.

One of three springtime all-weather races in England has been dropped and the UAE Derby was added to make a new "Euro / Mideast Road."

Given the history of the series and the points allocation, that basically makes the UAE Derby a "Win and You're In" for the Run for the Roses. It also means the runner-up in Dubai no longer will be sure of a spot in the Louisville starting gate.

The "Japan Road," which turned up third-place finisher Forever Young and T O Password for the 2024 Derby, has been left alone.

Wondering how the series has fared as a predictor of success in the Derby? Orb and California Chrome topped the leaderboard in the first two years of the series in 2013 and 2014 and both won the Derby. Since then, no horse has accomplished the feat.