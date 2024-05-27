CHRO - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

so most sheets fit right over it, and the cover is washable. The Dormeo Topper is available in all standard sizes from twin to California King, and even RV sizes, so you can take a great night's sleep with you in your RV, on a boat, or when staying as a guest at a friend's house. And we have a brand new size, the first of its kind, the Splithead King, for adjustable beds. The first and only splithead topper in America. Dormeo delivers premium customer service from the moment you order through delivery. The Dormeo Topper delivers such an extraordinary night's sleep. The online social media reviews are off the charts with five-star review after five-star review. Like, "Great company, great product, for real. I love it!" "It's amazing. I'm sleeping like a baby." "Dormeo delivers on all promises, worth every penny." "100% satisfied. I can't wait to go to bed." "Wish I'd found this sooner." - The first night I slept in it, I was in heaven. I was happy. - [Narrator] The Dormeo Mattress Topper is making such a difference. It's now the number one mattress topper sold on TV. It's consistently ranked over nine stars out of 10 on buyersguide.org for the best mattress toppers, and the prestigious Sleep Foundation selected the Dormeo Topper as the best cooling topper for back pain and hip pain. In fact, Dormeo is celebrating their 20th anniversary. Literally millions of people around the world already trust Dormeo for the best night's sleep. Now it's your turn to try The Premium Mattress Topper by Dormeo so you can experience deep, immersive sleep and wake up every morning rejuvenated. You can upgrade to luxurious comfort without spending a fortune on a whole new mattress because the Dormeo fits over your existing bed. Now it's your chance to experience The Premium Mattress Topper for yourself. It's available in all sizes. Act now and for a limited time, we have a special TV offer. You'll save 30%. Call or go online now to see low payment options for your size bed. It gets even better. Act now and you'll get free shipping. That's right, free shipping. You'll also receive free, the special Better Sleeping Guide from international sleep expert, Dr. Catherine Darley. All it takes is your first low payment to have the Dormeo Topper delivered to your front door so you can see the difference deep, immersive sleep can make in your life. Order now and sleep on it for 100 nights. If you're not truly amazed at the luxurious comfort and improved quality of sleep, you'll get a full refund. There's not even a return shipping fee or restocking fee. You'll love it or you won't pay a penny. So go ahead and order and experience Octaspring technology for yourself. Unlike most toppers, Dormeo is a premium topper that comes with a 10 year limited warranty and a money back guarantee. So you can order now with total confidence. This is a special TV only offer, not available in any store. This 30% discount offer will end without further notice. So don't delay. The sooner you order, the sooner you can transform how you sleep and improve the quality of your life. Order right now. (upbeat music) The preceding was a paid presentation for The Premium Mattress Topper by Dormeo. THIS IS THE SUMMER YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR ON CTV CHAMPIONS WILL RISE AND DREAMS WILL COME TRUE FOR THESE CANADIANS IT'S A ONCE IN A LIFETIME EVENT A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY TO WIN IT ALL IT... IS.... A new season of The Amazing Race Canada What else? Coming this summer to CTV ( ) Ummmm... Well, that's heavy... I would probably hug them and try to stop them from doing that. Don't do it! Like... you know, you're my friend, I love you... I'd be afraid of what to say. I don't want to say the wrong thing. ( ) If you're worried about someone, let them know that you are here for them and want to help. You can call or text 9-8-8 any time to get support. ( ) (Upbeat instrumental music)

good morning. Welcome to ctv "morning live." happy monday. So glad to be with you this morning. To start your day. Hey, welcome back. >> Melissa: welcome back. Welcome home rosey >> Rosey: great to be back. I am so happy. Coming up in the show, question for you. We are discussing this and kids receive coin for the chores. We are talking to financial expert and get her take on that and get your take as well. But right now melissa's take on the weather. Ready for it. A lot of rain on the way. It is going to be very soggy monday unfortunately and we are seeing soggy couple of days in the forecast. I talk a lot of rain we are at 13 an partly cloudy skies and get ready for kids and parents, we can see 40 millimetres of rain an risk thunderstorm. But right now our news >> >> Stefan: thousand in the coverry mode after taking to the streets of downtown ottawa for tamarack race weekend yesterday our mayor was finishers running in honour of lone survivor attack in barrhaven this year. Mayor mark sutcliffe raise for nor sing that wife and four children were killed in march. Sut clar's will go to him and to ottawa victims officerses f. >> He has been through in imagine aably tragic evant decided to raise fund to help him living pension trying to rebuild his life. >> Thank you, thank you very much. That's from my heart I am thankful for not only mayor but for everyone in the ottawa city. So they will help me out so much. >> Race canada's marked ath they raise more than one million dollar for local charities. >> Reaction continues today after substitute out of university of ottawa was vandalized last week. Statute joseph was found with orange paint. Is it the out where pro-palestinian encampment is until. They say they believe this was act solidarity. >> It is -- value property more than students and students have here for the month now and this got their attention. >> Tab ray was pillar of francophone community and one of founders of the university >> Stefan: police are investigating after man was assault and seriously injured in the city's south ends. Police say man was found on patrick nearmorning arn he is takeen it hospital so far no arrests have been made. >> Rosey: a man that is died after motorcycles crash south every smiths falls. O.P.P. say this happened sunday morning and arn five road on road twenty nine. Man was found dead in the ditch they arrived p O.P.P. collision investigation unit is look into the cause of deaths. >> Stefan: toronto police I increasing that are presence in the certain neighbourhoods after shots were fired at the jewish elementary school. >> One questions that I am sure people are asking is that hate crime. Is this had a terrorist attacks? I want say too earl wrrt in the investigation to say. >> In investigators believe it happened on saturday morning and interior for israeli an jewish affairs issued a statement calling the incident quote, clear calculated and premeditateed targeting. >> Official wrrning increase in lyme disease case as folks head out to enjoy the weather. Researchers say case in canada increased by more than one thousand per cent in last decade. It is not just ticks that be on the lookout for n population of mosquito species that could carry illness have been found in parts of ontario. >> Ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskyy will be visit spain today. >> To president biden leader of the united states, to president xi the leader of china not U.N. chart to be burned. Burned down justice rik these boots. >> In prerecord video

zelenskyy spoke inside charter -- charred remains that was destroyed last week in russia air strikes. Moscow force stepped up attacks on ukranian stit an zelenskyy hopes june seven will increase international pressure on russian president vladimir putin. >> Death toll from massive land slide in U.S. president joe biden estimate as -- in papua new guinea. The mission nation says update death toll follows near one hun more homes buried in the debris. Previous estimate was sixty. Local officials put death toll on friday as the one hun or more. Five bodies recovered so n government it is a look at asking for more international help. >> New poll suggested consumers are threatening to cancel their streaming subscription if price to rise. >> It is more sophisticated with their consumption habits and more digital now and in digital environments consumers expect better experience they are not geting that. >> Stefan: horizon nearly half canadians viewers say leave streaming platforms if their ad support options go beyond what three consider to be a fair price. Thirty six thers with prescribe add supported platform and 39 subscribed ad-free streaming service. 25 to both kinds of services roughly. >> Dozen frisbee players from ottawa will join team canada in july for a global tournament. >> I am very excited. I am looking for a for for long time so very excited. >> Rosey: all players will be on one of the three teams canada squads representing their country in the under twenty cat girls. World junior expect brings together players from the world representing more than twenty nations. >> Melissa: baby are running ghild calgary at the wee wild one diaper dash -- child in. Use your arm o. More than 16 took part in the festivities lead up to the calgary marathon. >> Stefan: intention crown four but chaos no one is issue who came in first. >> What that babies run in diaper. It is just -- cutest baby crawling and look at baby in the diaper. [talking simultaneously] frying walk around diaper. Is. Like okay I have in thing on and I can manoeuver. There you go. Worse is once it is sagy and wet you can see it -- >> Rosey: not having it. S. [laughter] that's one way to go... So cute! We are feeling this morning with rain on the way. Like o not me! We have to run but -- >> Melissa: it is very soggy day. It is wet so not raining I grabbed mile um because which I will seed toe look at your forecast and this morning and temperatures not too bad. It will mild through day and quite humid in the afternoon. That sun was earlier and set at eight:10 tonight. This is we are seeing our skies. System approaching ottawa so hit by seven owe look. Systems will move fast or slower but we can see some wet weather. Temperatures warm we are at 17 s. [text on screen] rain and lots of on the way so starting this morning arn next hour, later on this afternoon we can see thunderstorm so look like between one and five we can see thunderstorm in the forecast you will see that orange and yell low and rain will be heavy as well and winds gusing through the afternoon so winds calm out there but in the day they are up to 40 kilometres per hour. How much rain? Well, by thursday we can see thirty three millimetres so expecting up to 40 today a five to ten in the forecast tomorrow and our system predicting about thirty three in kingston, soggier

