Christofilis scores 22 as Seattle downs Portland State 91-74

SEATTLE (AP) — John Christofilis scored 22 points as Seattle beat Portland State 91-74 on Wednesday.

Christofilis shot 7 for 13 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (3-5). Paris Dawson shot 6 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Qiant Myers led the way for the Vikings (4-4) with 15 points and six assists. Isaiah Johnson added 13 points and six rebounds for Portland State. Shane Nowell also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

