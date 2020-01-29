Christine Sinclair becomes soccer's all-time leader in international goals with 185th tally

Christine Sinclair's second goal of the game against Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday put her in the history books. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Christine Sinclair — the Canadian soccer legend — has officially done it.

The mainstay in the sport became the all-time leader in international goals scored when she found the back of the net for the second time in a contest against Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

HISTORY MADE ✅



🍁 @sincy12 has just made history, surpassing Abby Wambach's All Time International Scoring Record, marking her 185th goal for her country.



🇨🇦 CAN 4 - 0 SKN 🇰🇳#CANWNT | #CWOQ pic.twitter.com/FqZx8zMKd8 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) January 29, 2020

That’s the textbook, calm finish that Canadians have been spoiled watching for years.

The tally — the 185th international goal of her career — made it 4-0 for Canada in the 23rd minute of the game. The moment the ball crossed the line, she jumped over Abby Wambach of the United States for sole possession of the crown.

A brilliantly-placed penalty in the game’s 7th minute opened the scoring and momentarily tied her with Wambach at 184.

184 ⭐️



🍁 She's done it! @sincy12 has tied Abby Wambach's All Time International Goal Scoring Record.



One to go!



🇨🇦 CAN 1 - 0 SKN 🇰🇳#CANWNT | #CWOQ pic.twitter.com/xhsX0tHEhD — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) January 29, 2020

Shortly after hitting the historic milestone, Wambach congratulated Sinclair for her achievement on Instagram and Twitter.

Story continues

Christine: History is made. Your victory is our victory. We celebrate with you.

And to every girl coming up in the Pack with a dream to achieve that which doesn’t yet even exist: We believe in you. Your Pack is with you. And history awaits you.@sincy12 https://t.co/rNxjjpV7tZ pic.twitter.com/xkUjLtNXHn — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) January 29, 2020

With the red and white up 7-0 just before halftime, Sinclair was subbed off for Jordyn Huitema. Canada went on to defeat Saint Kitts and Nevis — currently ranked 127th in the world — 10-0.

A native of Burnaby, B.C., Sinclair made her debut with Canada’s senior national team at the age of 16 when she stepped on the pitch at the Algarve Cup on March 12, 2000. That made her the country’s youngest-ever player at the time, according to CBC. It was just two days later that she scored her first senior international goal in a 2-1 loss to Norway.

Wednesday’s game was the 290th cap of Sinclair’s career. It was also the first contest for Canada in the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship. Eight teams are battling for just two available spots at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Coming off back-to-back bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Games, Sinclair will look to lead Canada back to the Olympic stage one more time. The Canadians — currently ranked eighth in the world — will clash with No. 51 Jamaica on Feb. 1 and No. 26 Mexico on Feb. 4 in Group B play. Costa Rica, Haiti, Panama and the United States make up Group A.

More coverage on Yahoo Sports