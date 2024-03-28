Christina Aguilera and Liza Minnelli Once Lived in This L.A. Home. Now It Can Be Yours for $8.4 Million.

With roots in midcentury design and a celebrity pedigree, a newly listed home in Hollywood Hills is about as L.A. as it gets.

Nestled above the Sunset Strip, a modernist gem originally designed by late architect Harry Gesner has reemerged on the market for a cool $8.4 million with Levik Stephan and Anita Stephan with Hilton & Hyland. According to public records, the circa-1960s property has been on and off the market for roughly two-and-a-half years, initially at almost $10 million. Gesner, who died in 2022 at the age of 97, was commissioned to build the abode in 1960 by film producer-director Jack Haley Jr., who went on to marry actress and entertainer Liza Minnelli in 1974. The couple lived together at the house up until their divorce in 1979.

The dining room has sweeping city and ocean views.

Almost 25 years later, in 2003, pop star Christina Aguilera shelled out $5 million for the digs. During her residency, the singer tapped designer and developer Steve Hermann to remodel the glass-walled spread before she eventually handed the keys over in 2011 to the current owner and seller, Beautyblender president and former Shiseido executive Carsten Fischer. Altogether, the dwelling comprises four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and 6,500 square feet of living space.

Tucked behind a geometric gate and entered via an angled, slat-wood door, the home is full of architectural details, including warm walnut floors, exposed-beam ceilings, marble, and stone. in addition to the huge walls of glass, there are numerous skylights and clerestory windows galore that let in tons of natural light. Plus, you’ll have some pretty epic views of the ocean and the city, too.

The family room features a sunken conversation pit with a custom sofa.

Some of the standout spaces include the sleek family room, complete with a sunken conversation pit with bespoke seating and a steel-faced fireplace. Nearby, the chef’s kitchen is decked out with a center island, top-of-the-line appliances, and a breakfast nook. The primary suite was designed for pampering. Measuring a whopping 1,200 square feet, the plush retreat sports two fireplaces, a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom clad in marble. Here, you’ll find a freestanding soaking tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and, oddly enough, a three-sided aquarium.

The primary suite opens up to the backyard pool.

The aerie abode is chock full of even more swanky perks like a discreet lower level that holds a temperature-controlled wine cellar with a wet bar as well as an 18-person screening room with plush built-in seating. Outside, the backyard is kitted out with a large swimming pool accented with azure tiles, a lagoon-style spa, a barbecue area, and an outdoor fireplace. An expansive deck serves as both an entertainment space and observation outlook so you can take full advantage of the panoramic vistas.

