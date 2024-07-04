Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi each score as Crew beat Nashville 2-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Christian Ramírez and Diego Rossi each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew beat Nashville SC 2-0 Wednesday night.

Juan “Cucho” Hernández lofted a perfectly-placed entry to Ramírez, who headed home the finish from point-blank range to give Columbus a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Rossi slipped behind the defense and ran onto a through ball played by Yaw Yeboah before rolling a shot into the net to make it 2-0 in the 65th.

Columbus (10-3-6) has won three consecutive games by a combined score of 11-1.

Nashville (6-7-8), which had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to Inter Miami last time out, has lost back-to-back games.

The Crew had 58% possession and outshot Nashville 20-8, including 7-3 on target.

Patrick Schulte had three saves for Columbus.

Joe Willis stopped five shots for Nashville.

Kickoff was delayed more than 2 hours due to inclement weather in the area.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press