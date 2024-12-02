Christian McCaffrey injury update: 49ers RB placed on injured reserve with PCL injury

Christian McCaffrey’s initial diagnosis was correct.

The San Francisco 49ers running back injured the PCL in his knee, an MRI confirmed Monday. San Francisco plans to place McCaffrey on injured reserve. He is expected to miss six weeks.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced the news during his Monday press conference.

"It's about a six-week recovery, so he's gonna be going on IR," Shanahan said.

The 49ers feared that McCaffrey injured his PCL during Sunday night’s 35-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

It’s believed McCaffrey sustained the injury during an 18-yard run in the second quarter. McCaffrey broke free and was tackled around his feet by Bills safety Taylor Rapp. Three plays later, McCaffrey retrieved a toss from 49ers QB Brock Purdy and immediately fell to the ground in obvious discomfort. After the play was whistled dead, the 49ers running back hobbled to the sideline and into the team’s blue medical tent with 11:23 on the clock in the second quarter.

McCaffrey was examined in the blue medical tent and taken into the locker room shortly afterward.

The 49ers announced that McCaffrey was questionable to return midway through the second quarter and then ruled him out at the start of the second half.

McCaffrey has had an injury-riddled 2024 season.

The 49ers star running back was placed on injured reserve to begin the season and missed the team’s first eight games due to calf and Achilles injuries.

McCaffrey produced 202 rushing yards and 146 receiving yards in four games this year.

The defending NFC champion 49ers have been plagued by injuries in 2024. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (triceps) are two of 10 players currently on injured reserve. The 49ers were also without offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (hip, oblique) for the past two games.

Backup running back Jordan Mason, who shined in McCaffrey’s absence, is also being placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury he suffered in the loss against the Bills.

The 49ers' top three running backs are sidelined. McCaffrey and Mason are set to join running back Elijah Mitchell (hamstring), who is already on IR.

Running back Isaac Guerendo is next up on the depth chart for San Francisco.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christian McCaffrey injury update: 49ers RB placed on IR