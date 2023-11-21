Christian Duncan proud of growth it took to rebound from first loss at UFC Fight Night 232

LAS VEGAS – Christian Duncan beat Denis Tiuliulin with a second-round TKO Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 232 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Duncan, who bounced back from the first loss of his career in June to win as about a 4-1 favorite.

Christian Duncan vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Result: Christian Duncan def. Denis Tiuliulin via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:24

Updated records: Duncan (9-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Tiuliulin (11-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Key stats: Duncan outstruck Tiuliulin 90-37 and had nearly five minutes of control time.

Duncan on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Denis Tiuliulin of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“He came game, came ready, came out strong in the first few seconds, which I was expecting, but I wasn’t at the same time. He woke me up and put me on my game. Big props to Denis – great fighter. I like my composure in this one compared to my last fight. … (I had) a lot more patience, composure and taking my time to read and react to what he was giving me and find the openings.”

Duncan on bouncing back from his first loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 17: (R-L) Armen Petrosyan of Russia punches Christian Leroy Duncan of England in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I’m feeling good. I finally got to put a performance here at the UFC. My first two fights didn’t go how I would have preferred them to, but I finally got to put a good performance on. My last fight with (Armen) Petrosyan showed me a lot of areas that I need to work on in my own game. There were a few things leading up to the fight, as well, being out here in Vegas, that I had to look at leading up to the fight – we put it into motion this week. It was just a multiple amount of things that we put together which led to this performance tonight – especially working on things like my boxing, my grappling, my wrestling. I looked into those areas a lot more.”

Duncan on what he wants next

Christian Duncan

“This is my third fight this year and I signed in March, was my debut. I’m more than happy to stay active. I find that’s the best way that I can learn and keep growing as a fighter. So same again in 2024, but I’m here. I’m ready. Anything comes up, I’m here.”

To hear more from Duncan, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 232.

