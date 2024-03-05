Christian Duncan happy with momentum after second straight finish, hopes for U.K. return

LAS VEGAS – Christian Duncan beat Claudio Ribeiro with a second-round TKO Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 238 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Duncan, who picked up his second straight finish.

Christian Duncan vs. Claudio Ribeiro

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Claudio Ribeiro of Brazil in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Result: Christian Duncan def. Claudio Ribeiro via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 1:57

Updated records: Duncan (10-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC), Ribeiro (11-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Key stats: Duncan’s past six wins all have been by stoppage.

Duncan on the fight's key moment

“That was really brutal. That was devastating. He has (a way to) make you feel like you’re right next to him, even though you’re half a mile down the road. So even though I’m not in his range, it feels to him that I’m constantly in his face. He’s quite an aggressive fighter. He’s a forward pressing fighter. So we thought if we switch it against him, we’ll find some holes in his game. And that’s exactly what happened tonight.”

Heavy hits from Christian Leroy Duncan 🔨 #UFCVegas87 pic.twitter.com/Xhz7c9amLA — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 2, 2024

Duncan on building momemtum

“I’m happy. I got to perform again this time. I’m finally able to showcase some of my skills out there in the octagon, and I’m feeling a lot more comfortable each time I come here and step in. We’re taking care of a lot of things outside of the octagon, as well, which is having a big impact when I step in there. So as long as we’re keeping in this direction, I think, we’re getting some good momentum going forward.”

Duncan on what he wants next

Christian Duncan

“I like to stay active. I’m still within my first year in the UFC – this is my fourth fight within that year. So I like to stay active and I feel like I’m learning a lot in that space of time. The quicker I get in, then the quicker I can kind of keep elevating in the UFC. But, opponent wise, I’m happy with whoever as long as it makes sense that I’m going up. I’ve never said no to a fight in my whole career, and I trust the UFC will push me in the right direction to bring me up in good time.

“I had my debut in London, and the energy from the crowd was – there’s nothing to compare it to, feeding off the fans and the supporters – nothing like it. It’s my third fight at the Apex, and it’s a great place, great to experience Vegas, as well. But the only thing missing for me is that sound from the crowd. There’s nothing that matters. Watching in the crowd, being in the crowd amongst it, it gives you that extra energy as well. I heard that the UFC is coming to the U.K. So that sounds like a perfect matchup for me.”

To hear more from Duncan, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

