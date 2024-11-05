Christian Braun said Nikola Jokic scaring Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert over play prediction is normal

Nov 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Christian Braun (0) react on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets may have lost their first matchup this season with the fellow Western Conference heavyweight Minnesota Timberwolves in a thriller last Friday night, but reigning MVP Nikola Jokic still did enough to spook star Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert during a key late-game sequence.

In the Minnesota locker room, Edwards and Gobert openly chatted about how Jokic knew one of their plays out of a timeout before they got into position. The two Timberwolves franchise players couldn't believe that Jokic telegraphed precisely what they were planning to do.

While it's not confirmed that the video below was the sequence, it sure seems like it is based on how Edwards and Gobert watch in clear disbelief as Jokic gives directions and tells the other Nuggets where to stand.

The Nuggets obviously got a stop on the play:

On Monday, as the Nuggets prepared for a home game against the Toronto Raptors, Denver starting shooting guard Christian Braun was asked about Jokic spooking Edwards and Gobert after their conversation went viral. Braun claimed that Jokic really does this kind of thing every game.

For Braun, who is made better by Jokic's uncanny intelligence and feel for the game, this is just a regular occurrence. That's absurd, man:

Nikola Jokic knew this Timberwolves inbounds play too.



Jokic even pushed Christian Braun into a better position to guard Anthony Edwards. It caught Minnesota off guard and they had to audible.



"He does it every game," Braun said. pic.twitter.com/k9xmYojmfV — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 5, 2024

At face value, it's not surprising that a superstar like Jokic probably watches a lot of film and studies opposing teams' tendencies. That's a prerequisite task if you're going to be an exceptional professional athlete. No elite talent goes out there every night and wings it that much.

But this Jokic instance felt a bit different. Basketball is much more of a free-flowing game than other sports, where film study comes in even handier. The Timberwolves hadn't even entered their set yet. And Jokic knew exactly what they wanted to do before they initiated it anyway, much to the shock of Minnesota's two best players.

Jokic is in Year 10 of an illustrious career. Somehow, he's still finding new ways to shock and amaze everyone who watches him play.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Christian Braun said Nikola Jokic scaring Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert over play prediction is normal