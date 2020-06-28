Chrissie Hynde says feminists who don't want to be ogled should 'put some clothes on'

Singer Chrissie Hynde performs live on stage with the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble as part of EFG London Jazz Festival, at The Royal Festival Hall on November 24, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Feminists who don’t like being treated “like hookers” should “put some clothes on” according to Chrissie Hynde.

The Pretenders singer did not hold back in a recent interview, saying a woman who “walks around looking like a sex worker will probably be treated like one”.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, the musician said: "How you dress and how you present yourself to the world is totally how people will treat you.

“All these so-called feminists who complain because people treat them like they're hookers? Well, put some clothes on!

“If you walk around looking like a sex worker you will probably be treated like one, and if you walk around in a nurse's uniform people will call you when they're sick. And if you walk around dressed like a roadie, like I do, people will leave you the f**k alone."

Hynde has made similar comments in the past. She faced criticism back in 2015 when she said women can be at fault for being raped depending on their actions and what they are wearing.

The Pretenders (bassist Pete Farndon (1952-1983), singer and guitarist Chrissie Hynde, guitarist James Honeyman-Scott (1956-1982) and drummer Martin Chambers), United Kingdom, January 1979. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images)

She told the Sunday Times Magazine: “If I’m walking around in my underwear and I’m drunk? Who else’s fault can it be?

“If I’m walking around and I’m very modestly dressed and I’m keeping to myself and someone attacks me, then I’d say that’s his fault.

“But if I’m being very lairy and putting it about and being provocative, then you are enticing someone who’s already unhinged - don’t do that. That's just common sense.”

These comments faced criticism at the time, including from the charity Victim Support.

Lucy Hastings, the charity's director, said: "Victims of sexual violence should never feel or be made to feel that they were responsible for the appalling crime they suffered - regardless of circumstances or factors which may have made them particularly vulnerable.”

US-born Hynde gained mainstream popularity in the late 1970s as part of the punk movement with The Pretenders - the band she fronts to this day.