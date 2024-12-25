Chris Jones injury update: Chiefs star out vs. Steelers with calf injury

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The Kansas City Chiefs started Christmas Day with a lump of coal, as defensive tackle Chris Jones will miss Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a calf injury.

Jones left Saturday's victory against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He was listed as "DNP" in a practice participation estimate for Sunday and did not practice Monday; Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed discouraged about Jones' chances of playing when asked two hours before kickoff.

The two-time All-Pro has five sacks, 20 quarterbacks and one forced fumble this season. Kansas City can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed and a Wild-Card round bye with a victory (or a Buffalo Bills loss Sunday).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Jones injury update: Chiefs star won't play vs. Steelers