Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Boat Pic with Wife Elsa Pataky

The photo showed the couple wearing swimsuits as they enjoyed some time out on the water

Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are soaking up some sun!

On Friday, the actor, 40, shared a photo on Instagram of the pair in their swimsuits against an ocean backdrop while enjoying a scenic boat outing together.

The post also included a black-and-white closeup photo of Hemsworth wearing a stylish pair of sunglasses, which he referenced in the caption. "Cheers @m_experiment for keeping the baby blues in the shade," he wrote, tagging the eyewear brand.

The couple — who are parents to daughter India Rose, 11, and 9-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan — recently enjoyed some other fun outdoor activities as a family. Back in October, Pataky, 47, shared on Instagram that the group was having a "family race day."

"Not competitive at all 🤣🤣," she joked in Spanish in the post's caption, alongside photos of the Hemsworths posing with their bikes and a clip of the parents cheering on their kids as they raced on a dirt track.

Related: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline

chrishemsworth/Instagram Chris Hemsworth and daughter India in Iceland

Back in September, Hemsworth and India went on an epic solo adventure together to Iceland. The Thor: Love and Thunder star shared lots of highlights from the action-packed trip, including one post featuring photos of the father-daughter duo climbing glaciers.

Another post included a video of the pair riding an ATV together and taking in the incredible Icelandic scenery.

“Day 3 in Iceland, started a bikey gang with my daughter. Currently we’re the only two members, and that’s how we’ll keep it for now 👊🏍️," he wrote in the caption.

A third post featured photos from a fishing outing at a lake, including a shot of India showing off her big catch. “Dinner sorted thanks Indi!!” Hemsworth's caption read.

The actor told PEOPLE in 2017 that one of his biggest goals as a father is to teach his children "to have a great appreciation for everything" in life.

Story continues

"As a kid, we had very little money, and my parents saved up all year to just pay for a two-week camping vacation," he explained. "Financially, we're in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don't come easy. You have to work for it, and you can't take it for granted."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He added that he hoped to instill in them the idea that "success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are rather than the material objects that we might obtain.”

Related: Chris Hemsworth Is 'Making Time for Stillness' Since Learning About Increased Risk of Alzheimer's Disease

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Chris Hemsworth

When it comes to his own approach to life, Hemsworth recently revealed that he has been carving out more time for quiet reflection since he learned on his National Geographic docuseries Limitless with Chris Hemsworth that he has an elevated risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

"I'm incorporating more solitude into my life,” he told Men’s Health in October.

"Lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he added.

His health and wellness routine now includes more “mindfulness work" including meditation and breath work, which he likes to practice while using the sauna or doing an ice bath.

“For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical [activities] that allow me to be fully present and force me out of [my] head and into my body, in particular surfing," he noted.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.