Chris Buescher wins at Richmond to become 12th driver to earn spot in NASCAR Cup playoffs

RICHMOND, Va. – Chris Buescher pulled away on a restart with three laps to go and won at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, earning himself a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Buescher won for the third time in his NASCAR Cup Series career and for the first time since winning the Bristol Night Race on Sept. 17, 2022.

Buescher led 88 laps. He was ahead by nearly six seconds when a caution came out with under 10 laps to go. That erased his sizeable lead over local favorite Denny Hamlin, but when the race went back to green, Buescher pulled away easily.

Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane after winning Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.

"Our Fastenal (Ford) Mustang was so good firing off today, so good in practice," Buescher said after climbing from his car. "I didn’t get the job done in qualifying. I had to pass a bunch of cars today and have some great strategy and some great pit stops. Everybody at RFK Racing who has worked so hard to get us to this point.

"This is awesome. I knew that last restart was gonna be tough, but I knew we had the speed in this thing.”

He needed a big restart.



He got a big restart. @Chris_Buescher secures his spot in the #NASCARPlayoffs! pic.twitter.com/vAYp6FlYLd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 30, 2023

He and Roush Fenway Keselowski co-owner and teammate Brad Keselowski led a combined 190 of the 400 laps, with Keselowski’s Ford pacing the field for 102 laps on the 0.75-mile oval.

Buescher became the 12th full-time driver to win a Cup Series race this year and all have secured playoff berths. Only four playoff berths and four races remain until the 10-race postseason begins.

Here are the #NASCARPlayoffs standings now that @Chris_Buescher has secured his place. pic.twitter.com/qolficAR3a — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) July 30, 2023

Hamlin, coming off a victory last weekend at Pocono, finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Ryan Preece.

The race was slowed just three times by caution flags, the last sending the leaders to pit road for four tires with eight laps to go. When the green flag was shown again, Buescher used the inside line to pull away for his third career victory.

Hamlin’s bid for the victory ended on the second lap of the final sprint when he drove in too deep in the first turn and slid up the track. He finished 0.549 seconds behind Buescher, with Busch winding up 0.817 off the winning pace.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chris Buescher wins Richmond NASCAR race, becomes 12th playoff driver