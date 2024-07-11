He chose USC over Penn State: What to know about 4-star WR Lex Cyrus

South Carolina just landed its biggest recruit in the Class of 2025.

On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus chose the Gamecocks over his home-state school, Penn State. Cyrus, a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native, narrowed his recruitment down to South Carolina and Penn State earlier in the week then shocked many when he chose USC.

Less than an hour before his commitment, 247Sports projected he was heading to Happy Valley. On3 Sports gave the Nittany Lions a 94% chance of landing him.

But in front of his family and friends at Susquehanna Township High, he chose to leave his home state for the Gamecocks.

Cyrus, a 5-foot-1, 170-pound pass catcher — is ranked as the No. 250 player in America, a Top-35 wide receiver in the country and the ninth-rated player in the state of Pennsylvania. As a junior last season, Cyrus caught 67 passes for over 1,100 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Against the norm, Cyrus has not been all over the place on the recruiting trail. He took just two official visits: to Penn State the last weekend in May and to South Carolina a week later.

Known for his speed, Cyrus won 3A Pennsylvania state champion in the 100m as a sophomore and took third last year. He’s not quite at the Nyck Harbor level, but he clocked a personal best of 10.41 seconds in the 100m and 21.64 in the 200m.

South Carolina football class of 2025 (17)

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023 Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9 Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10 Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12 Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21



Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8 Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10 Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11 Preston Douglas (TE) — committed June 12 AJ Holloway (LB) — committed June 14 Max Kelley (K) — committed June 15 Shedrick Sarratt (OL) — committed June 14 Jaquavious Dodd (DL) — committed June 20 Cutter Woods (QB) — committed June 24 Taeshawn Alston (DE) — committed June 25 Jaiden Braker (LB) — committed on July 6 Lex Cyrus (WR) — committed on July 11