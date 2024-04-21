Chop Robinson NFL draft projections, according to latest expert mock drafts

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Detroit. Hundreds of players will be waiting for the symbolic start of their pro careers, but only 32 players will hear their names called on day one.

Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson likely will be one of those first 32 in this year's draft. The former Nittany Lion is one of the most athletic prospects in this year's draft class, with a level of explosiveness and strength that allows him to beat the efforts of opposing offensive tackles. In a class loaded with offensive talent at the top, Robinson has stood out on the defensive side.

The Maryland native's production in college wasn't elite, but his tools clearly are. Robinson will get the chance to build on a strong base of functional athleticism with some development from a pro team.

Here's where draft analysts project Robinson to land according to mock drafts from around the web:

2024 NFL Draft: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson landing spots

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — No. 26 overall

Middlehurst-Schwartz writes: "GM Jason Licht has shown a willingness to spend heavy draft capital in a pass rush that still hasn't panned out. Pairing YaYa Diaby with Robinson could provide massive dividends if the two electric athletes can fine-tune their techniques."

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus: Baltimore Ravens — No. 30 overall

Monson writes: "Offensive line is absolutely in play for the Ravens at this spot, as are several other positions, but Chop Robinson seems to be getting overlooked by many and he has destructive pass-rush potential at the next level."

Mel Kiper Jr. & Field Yates, ESPN: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — No. 26 overall

Yates writes: "Tampa Bay has primary needs at edge rusher and on the interior offensive line. Robinson had modest college production (4.0 sacks in 2023), but his first-step quickness and effort level are undeniable. He'll be a more productive pro than college player."

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — No. 26 overall

Reuter writes: "Robinson's speed and bend off the edge will help fill the void created by Shaq Barrett's departure. Although he recorded just 9.5 sacks over the past two seasons at Penn State, he has the skills to hit that total on an annual basis in the pros."

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: Tampa Bay Buccaneers — No. 26 overall

Sullivan writes: "A swing for the fences type of addition for Tampa Bay off the edge as Robinson has a high ceiling thanks to his elite traits."

2024 NFL Draft odds: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

According to latest NFL Draft odds from BetMGM, these are the latest odds for Robinson's draft position. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2024.

What will Robinson's draft position be?

Over 25.5 overall pick: +140

Under 25.5 overall pick: -190

2024 NFL Draft: How to watch on cable TV and streaming

When: April 25-27, 2024

Where: Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza, Detroit, Michigan

Cable: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+; ESPN+; Hulu+ Live TV; fuboTV

