Chloe Kelly 'wants Man Utd move' ahead of Manchester derby clash

England star Chloe Kelly is looking to leave Manchester City, with rivals Manchester United looking to bring her in on loan, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The England star made the move to Man City from Everton in 2020, where she has since made 109 total appearances, scoring 31 goals.

Yet recent reports have suggested that her relationship with boss Gareth Taylor has soured, and she has only made a single start in the WSL for her club this season.

“Chloe is here at this club," said Taylor before the weekend's clash with Manchester United. "What she’s done for me and the team in the past, we have a good history together. Whilst she’s here, she is the same as every other player, she is considered and valued. Whether she plays or doesn’t play she is part of what we are doing.”





Manchester City face their derby rivals at home on Sunday evening, and it's thought that Kelly will play no part in the match.

📸 Carl Recine - 2025 Getty Images